WBNS 10TV Columbus
Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band highlights Top 10 moments at Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fans were able to relive some of the greatest moments ever to play out at Ohio Stadium Saturday night thanks to the Ohio State University Marching Band's halftime show. The Alumni Band joined The Best Damn Band In The Land to take the fans through a...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Ohio Department of Education releases abbreviated version of 2021-22 school report cards
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Education on Thursday released an abbreviated version of its annual school report card. This is the third year the report cards are without overall grades for districts and schools due to challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic. The state agency said an overall rating will be included when the 2023 reports cards are released in the fall of that year.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 5
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Westerville South for their matchup against Big Walnut. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Stroud throws 5 TD passes, No. 3 Ohio State routs Toledo 77-21
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes and No. 3 Ohio State rolled up 762 yards on the way to a runaway 77-21 victory over Toledo on Saturday night. The Buckeyes (3-0) scored on all six of their first-half possessions, with Stroud completing 18 of 20 passes for 297 yards and a pair of touchdown passes each to Marvin Harrison Jr. and Julian Fleming on the way to a 42-14 lead.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Smith-Njigba, Fleming game-time decisions for Ohio State vs. Toledo
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the second straight week, wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming are listed as game-time decision for Ohio State. In the week leading up to the game, head coach Ryan Day said he was hopeful both would return against Toledo. Smith-Njigba suffered a leg injury...
