ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
chapelboro.com

Playing in the Dirt: Come to PlantFest!

97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro.com have partnered with Orange County Master Gardeners for “Playing in the Dirt,” a monthly column exploring the fertile ground of home gardening in our community and intended to provide the information and inspiration gardeners of all skills levels need to flourish! Check back on Chapelboro each month for a new subject – from our gardens to yours!
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Weekend Around The Hill: September 16 – September 18

Check out the exciting and fun events happening around your community this weekend!. Thursday, September 15 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Start your weekend early with some live music. The Tracks Music Fest is back for another week, September 15th. The concert is free and will be outdoors at the Rosemary and Columbia St. Parking Lot. This week’s show will feature hip-hop artist Alicia Marie, indie-rock band Bonies, and world music band Larry & Joe. Each show will be hosted by 97.9 The Hill’s own Aaron Keck! For more information about the artists playing, click here.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Completion of New Hope Church Road Bridge Replacement Delayed Until October

The construction of a replacement bridge along New Hope Church Road in Orange County has encountered delays and will not be completed until the end of October, the North Carolina Department of Transportation told Chapelboro on Tuesday. The bridge has been under construction since this past April, and completion was tentatively scheduled for August when the project began.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, NC
Lifestyle
City
Alamance, NC
County
Alamance County, NC
City
Burlington, NC
City
Haw River, NC
chapelboro.com

High School Football Round-Up: Week 5

Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 5! Results from Week 4 can be found here. Carrboro (2-3): Lost to Trinity (Randolph County), 18-13 Up next: at Vance County (9/30) Northwood (2-3): Lost to Williams...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Viewpoints: Renters Are Good Neighbors

“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Hiking#Picnic Areas#Travel Info#Parks Recreation#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Hiking Trails#Linus Outdoor#Linus Camping#The Hill Chapelboro Com
chapelboro.com

1 Year After Arrest in Hedgepeth Murder Case, What Do We Know?

On September 16, 2021, the Chapel Hill Police Department called a press conference to make a bombshell announcement in the ongoing Faith Hedgepeth murder case: a suspect had been identified and arrested. The case had long gone without any public updates and the news one year ago clearly marked a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday

Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Live and Local with Waking April!

This week, the band Waking April joined Aaron on Live & Local, ahead of a Saturday night show at Local 506. Alex and Bethany have been together for several years, both as a couple and as a musical duo; they actually booked their first gig before the band had even officially formed. Since releasing their debut single in 2015, Waking April have dropped an EP, “Bones,” as well as three acclaimed singles just last year.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
chapelboro.com

UNC Women’s Soccer Gives Up 3 Second-Half Goals in Stunning Loss

The UNC women’s soccer team watched a 2-0 halftime lead go up in smoke against No. 7 Virginia Sunday afternoon, conceding three goals to the Cavaliers in the span of 18 minutes to fall, 3-2. It’s Carolina’s second home loss of the season, both of which have come after the Tar Heels held a lead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
chapelboro.com

Holding Court: ESPN’s GameDay Making Rare Visit To NC Soil

From UNC (1997) to Appalachian State (2022), ESPN’s GameDay Making Rare Visit To NC Soil. When ESPN’s popular traveling circus known as College GameDay visits Appalachian State for its weekly live national broadcast on Saturday morning, it will be visiting the state of North Carolina for only the seventh time in its 30-year history as an on-site production.
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Field Hockey Thrashes No. 4 Louisville to Stay Unbeaten

Three Top 5 wins in seven games? Not too shabby for the No. 2 UNC field hockey team. The Tar Heels opened ACC play with authority Friday afternoon, knocking off No. 4 and previously unbeaten Louisville 3-0 on the road. The win is UNC’s fourth shutout in a row, three...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy