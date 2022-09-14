Almost half of the students in Central Dauphin School District don’t know where their next meal will come from. Nutripacks is trying to change that. The food distribution efforts sends students home with can good, breakfast foods, and even fresh fruit and milk so they don’t have to wait until the next school day to be fed. Learn more about their work and how you can support their efforts.

