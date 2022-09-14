Read full article on original website
Hometown Hero: Pa. Optometric Association
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are helping people read the fine print, or see the exit sign before passing by it. The Pennsylvania Optometric Association provided free vision care to people in Harrisburg with no insurance coverage. Optometrists with VSP Vision provided eye exams and prescription...
LIST: Pumpkin patches around the Midstate
(WHTM) — One of the most fun things to do when the fall season arrives, is carving a pumpkin. But before you do that, you need to get your pumpkin first. The Midstate has plenty of options for pumpkin patches. abc27 has compiled a list of pumpkin patches that can get you into the autumn spirit!
Harrisburg Backyard Comedy Show to take place this weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, a Midstate man wants to make you laugh!. It all started from his backyard, but it’s really grown over the past few months. Thomas Johnson started his comedy show from his backyard and will be having his comedy show this weekend.
Nutripacks Food Distribution
Almost half of the students in Central Dauphin School District don’t know where their next meal will come from. Nutripacks is trying to change that. The food distribution efforts sends students home with can good, breakfast foods, and even fresh fruit and milk so they don’t have to wait until the next school day to be fed. Learn more about their work and how you can support their efforts.
Harvest of the Arts returning to downtown Carlisle
CARLISE, Pa. (WHTM) — The 40th Annual Harvest of the Arts will be taking place next Saturday, September 24 in Downtown Carlisle. The festival will be presented by the Downtown Carlisle Association and sponsored by M&T Bank. It will have over 100 artists and crafters, as well as European sports cars, kids activities, and live entertainment.
Fruit orchard coming to Millersville University
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new fruit orchard is coming to Millersville University. Volunteers worked to plant the trees and prepare their brand new orchard. The fruit will most likely take a few years to grow, however once it does it will offer everything from apples to cherries. The...
Hometown Hero: American Legion Post 831
CAMPBELLTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Sept. 15’s hometown heroes are riding, remembering, and raising money all for a good cause. American Legion Post 381 in Campbelltown is hosting a motorcycle ride benefiting and remembering John Maderik, better known as Zipper, who passed away from leukemia. The ride will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the American Legion Post on Palmyra Road in Palmyra.
Dark Nights at Hersheypark: What to expect
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Brand new to Hersheypark Halloween this year is the Dark Nights experience. This is described by Hersheypark as a frightfully immersive haunt experience that will begin at 6 p.m. every night the park is open. Hersheypark Halloween runs on select days from Sept. 17 to Oct. 30.
Barn owls released after being rehabilitated in Dauphin County
ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — There was a successful effort to save a threatened animal in Pennsylvania. Two barn owls were returned to upper Dauphin County and released back to a farm in Elizabethville. A fire destroyed a barn back in May and two baby barn owls survived, but their...
Old Harrisburg rail system getting renovated for public tours
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Rail history in the Midstate is getting back on track as railroad workers across the country reached a tentative contract. The old power grid for the Pennsylvania Railroad is still in the transportation center in Harrisburg. The grid first went online in 1915, but it shut down more than 50 years ago.
Midstate Markers: Millersburg Ferry
MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Market Street (Route 147) in Millersburg, Dauphin County, is a Pennsylvania Historical Marker commemorating the last survivor of a bygone era — and a major tourist attraction. Nobody quite knows when the Millersburg Ferry got its start. According to the ferry website, it...
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing teen in Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy last seen by his mother at a Dauphin County grocery store. State Police say Zane Gray was last seen at Karns Foods on S. Union Street in Middletown around 1 p.m. on Sept. 17. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie, and red sweatpants with Jordan printed on the left leg. He’s also believed to have a bruised left eye.
Lebanon VA Medical Center marks 75 years of service
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Lebanon VA Medical Center announced on Thursday, Sept. 15 that it marks 75 years of serving veterans. The center admitted its first patient on Sept. 15, 1947, who was a World War II veteran who had contracted malaria in the South Pacific theatre.
We Salute You: Robert H. Farling
(WHTM) — Friday’s military hero is Robert H. Farling of Dauphin County. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a Vietnam War veteran. Farling passed away in July. We salute him and thank him for his service.
York holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new bike lane
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 16, the City of York, as well as the City of York Public Works Department, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the brand new King Street Cycle Track at 1 p.m. on the first block of South Court Avenue and East King Street.
Josh Shapiro to make stops in Midstate counties
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — On Saturday, Sept 17, Attorney general Josh Shapiro will stop in Adams, Franklin, Fulton, and Blair. counties to meet with voters. Shapiro has made previous stops in Juniata, Perry, and Mifflin counties as well as rallying in South Philidelphia as well. Below are the locations where...
Historic York hotel prepares to reopen, hiring staff
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The hospitality industry took a serious hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as lots of businesses faced severe staffing shortages. Now, a landmark hotel in York, Pennsylvania is preparing to reopen, but finding hotel staff is easier said than done. The Yorktowne Hotel, which was...
Pa. State Police honor truck drivers
GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Folks were saying thanks to the people who keep the country running, delivering products non-stop. It’s truck driver appreciation week and PennDOT, State Police and the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association gathered to talk about the essential role of truck drivers. “Drivers are out here...
CLEARED: Crash closes portion of US 322 Westbound
CHAMBERS HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down US 322 Westbound near the Walmart Supercenter in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, there is a Multi-vehicle crash on US 322 westbound between Mushroom Hill Road and Penhar Drive. All lanes are closed. No word on what caused the accident...
Eastbound Route 22 to Interstate 81 North Ramp to reopen
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that the ramp from eastbound Route 22 to northbound Interstate 81 in Dauphin County is scheduled to be reopened this weekend. According to a release, the ramp that has been closed since mid-July will be reopened for traffic on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 6 a.m. A detour that has been in place since the closure began will be lifted.
