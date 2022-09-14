Read full article on original website
Tyler, TX Top 5 Most Liked Videos on TikTok With #Tylertx
When TikTok first came out of course I heard everyone talking about it, but I wanted to stay away from one more social media platform but like so many of us I now have an account and look at videos almost daily. I'm not as bad as so many of my friends who are truly addicted to this social media site but I do find myself going down the rabbit hole. When I am on TikTok I like looking at local videos, because I can what's going on in Tyler, TX.
inforney.com
Promoter: Tyler's first Troubadour Festival drew thousands, 'turned out great'
Tyler’s inaugural Troubadour Festival drew about 4,000 attendees Saturday to the downtown square for barbecue and live music. “It was everything we could hope it would be — the weather was great, everybody seemed happy and there were not any major obstacles to overcome,” said Chase Colston, Troubadour Festival and Double Tap Entertainment co-founder and promoter.
KLTV
Gladewater holds ‘living history’ weekend
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many communities, but one East Texas town is now trying to revitalize its tourism by holding a weekend ‘living history’ event. Marketed for decades as one of East Texas antique destinations, old downtown Gladewater...
KLTV
Tyler author to receive Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Award
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Louise A. Jackson of Tyler is the recipient of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Award. The award is presented by the Association for Library Service to Children, whose website notes the award is presented to an author who is recognized as having made “a substantial and lasting contribution to literature for children through books that demonstrate integrity and respect for all children’s lives and experiences.”
KLTV
Kilgore SAFFE Day offers food, fun, education
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A day of fun, games and family time, in the return of an annual event in one East Texas town. The Covid era had cause a two year hiatus, but ‘Saffe Day’ returned to Kilgore today. “Kids and adults with special abilities, that can...
KLTV
Jefferson prepares for antique tractor show
The event will provide hands-on activities for children and adults, showing how the pioneers who founded these towns lived and what they did for entertainment. The event will provide hands-on activities for children and adults, showing how the pioneers who founded these towns lived and what they did for entertainment.
Looking For Weekend Fun? Check Out These East Texas Events
Another East Texas weekend is upon us and if you still don't have plans or are not exactly sure what you want to do this weekend, don't worry because there are a lot of things happening around us that there is bound to be something that interests you. This weekend...
Back in Tyler, TX After Africa Safari, Here Are the Graphic Photos
Very recently I was able to take the trip of a lifetime as Savannah and I traveled to Tanzania to go on safari. And while it feels great to be back in Tyler, TX the trip was absolutely amazing. This has been my wife's dream trip ever since she was a little kid. The trip did not disappoint as we visited two different camps and got to see so many amazing animals living in the wild.
Tyler ISD fifth grader becomes national wakeboard champion, runner-up in worldwide contest
TYLER, Texas — A fifth grader at Tyler ISD is making waves across the nation and globe as he rises in the ranks of wakeboarding competition scene. Over the summer, Becton Spencer became the 2022 junior boys beginner national wakeboard champion while competing in the World Wake Association Tournament Series in Florida.
KLTV
WebXtra: Palestine renovates historic library, revives its original purpose
One Chip Challenge is Funny but Its Sending Tyler, Texas Kids to the Hospital
We know the saying about how we were all "young and stupid" in our lives. We did stupid things in our cars, we did stupid things on our bicycles, we even ate stupid things just to see if we wouldn't throw up. While it was funny and nothing really happened to us, that's not the case for every person that does the same stupid thing. For some Tyler, Texas middle schoolers, a social media challenge landed them in the hospital.
KLTV
Cheesy baked chicken enchilada dip by Mama Steph
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - I like to call this great tailgating food or football-watching food, and it is...but let’s be honest; it’s so delicious that almost anyone would eat it anytime. Grab a rotisserie chicken and get busy!. Cheesy baked chicken enchilada dip by Mama Steph. Ingredients. 3...
Hurts Donut emergency donut vehicle coming to Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hurts Donut will be visiting Tyler on Friday in their emergency donut vehicle benefiting the Smith County 4-H youth program. Starting at noon, Hurts will offer some of their limited supply flavors parked at the Cotton Belt Building, 1517 West Front Street, until they sell out. “We will be completely loaded […]
KLTV
Longview’s Ta’darion Boone intercepts Lufkin’s ball and runs it in for a touchdown
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Lufkin, Longview’s Ta’darion Boone intercepts the Lufkin thrown ball and runs it in for a touchdown.
KLTV
Beckville’s J’Koby Williams makes a run across the whole field for a touchdown
BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Elysian Fields, Beckville’s J’Koby Williams runs up the whole field, dodging players half the way, to score a touchdown. We have the clip here.
Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant getting fourth Tyler location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is getting a fourth location. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant announced they are continuing to grow, but they did not reveal where there new place will be, yet. They asked customers to comment on Facebook where they would like the new restaurant to be located. Click here […]
KLTV
Real-estate
Reports show the Smith County housing market is leveling off after last year’s rise in sales and lessened inventory. UT Tyler hosts economic summit examining East Texas housing market. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT. |. By Lexi Vennetti. UT Tyler hosts economic summit examining East Texas...
KLTV
Tyler High’s Montrell Wade makes a long catch and run for a 70-yard touchdown
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against North Mesquite, Tyler High School’s Montrell Wade makes a long catch and runs it in for a 70-yard touchdown.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Whitehouse defeats Henderson 57-28
HENDERSON, Texas — The Whitehouse Wildcats went head-to-head with the Henderson Lions in the fourth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Whitehouse came away with the win, defeating Henderson, 57-28. Click the video above for the highlights.
westcentralsbest.com
Grand prize winner tours KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Roy Cochran and his wife, just bought a new home in Bossier City, two months ago. Now, they could be packing up and moving again. Cochran won the 2022 KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home on Wednesday. It was the grand prize in the annual fundraiser that brought in more than $1.5 million to support ArkLaTex children undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.
