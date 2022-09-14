ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX Top 5 Most Liked Videos on TikTok With #Tylertx

When TikTok first came out of course I heard everyone talking about it, but I wanted to stay away from one more social media platform but like so many of us I now have an account and look at videos almost daily. I'm not as bad as so many of my friends who are truly addicted to this social media site but I do find myself going down the rabbit hole. When I am on TikTok I like looking at local videos, because I can what's going on in Tyler, TX.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Promoter: Tyler's first Troubadour Festival drew thousands, 'turned out great'

Tyler’s inaugural Troubadour Festival drew about 4,000 attendees Saturday to the downtown square for barbecue and live music. “It was everything we could hope it would be — the weather was great, everybody seemed happy and there were not any major obstacles to overcome,” said Chase Colston, Troubadour Festival and Double Tap Entertainment co-founder and promoter.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Gladewater holds ‘living history’ weekend

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many communities, but one East Texas town is now trying to revitalize its tourism by holding a weekend ‘living history’ event. Marketed for decades as one of East Texas antique destinations, old downtown Gladewater...
GLADEWATER, TX
KLTV

Tyler author to receive Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Award

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Louise A. Jackson of Tyler is the recipient of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Award. The award is presented by the Association for Library Service to Children, whose website notes the award is presented to an author who is recognized as having made “a substantial and lasting contribution to literature for children through books that demonstrate integrity and respect for all children’s lives and experiences.”
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

One Chip Challenge is Funny but Its Sending Tyler, Texas Kids to the Hospital

We know the saying about how we were all "young and stupid" in our lives. We did stupid things in our cars, we did stupid things on our bicycles, we even ate stupid things just to see if we wouldn't throw up. While it was funny and nothing really happened to us, that's not the case for every person that does the same stupid thing. For some Tyler, Texas middle schoolers, a social media challenge landed them in the hospital.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Cheesy baked chicken enchilada dip by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - I like to call this great tailgating food or football-watching food, and it is...but let’s be honest; it’s so delicious that almost anyone would eat it anytime. Grab a rotisserie chicken and get busy!. Cheesy baked chicken enchilada dip by Mama Steph. Ingredients. 3...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Hurts Donut emergency donut vehicle coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hurts Donut will be visiting Tyler on Friday in their emergency donut vehicle benefiting the Smith County 4-H youth program. Starting at noon, Hurts will offer some of their limited supply flavors parked at the Cotton Belt Building, 1517 West Front Street, until they sell out. “We will be completely loaded […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant getting fourth Tyler location

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is getting a fourth location. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant announced they are continuing to grow, but they did not reveal where there new place will be, yet. They asked customers to comment on Facebook where they would like the new restaurant to be located. Click here […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Real-estate

Reports show the Smith County housing market is leveling off after last year’s rise in sales and lessened inventory. UT Tyler hosts economic summit examining East Texas housing market. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT. |. By Lexi Vennetti. UT Tyler hosts economic summit examining East Texas...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Whitehouse defeats Henderson 57-28

HENDERSON, Texas — The Whitehouse Wildcats went head-to-head with the Henderson Lions in the fourth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Whitehouse came away with the win, defeating Henderson, 57-28. Click the video above for the highlights.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Grand prize winner tours KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Roy Cochran and his wife, just bought a new home in Bossier City, two months ago. Now, they could be packing up and moving again. Cochran won the 2022 KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home on Wednesday. It was the grand prize in the annual fundraiser that brought in more than $1.5 million to support ArkLaTex children undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.
BOSSIER CITY, LA

