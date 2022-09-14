ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Shasta County power outage caused by vehicle hitting utility pole

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Nearly 1,800 PG&E customers were without power in Shasta County Friday afternoon. PG&E said a vehicle collided into a utility pole on Highway 273 and Hill Street, causing 1,792 customers to lose power in the Anderson and Happy Valley area at about 1 p.m. Shortly after...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power restored to PG&E customers in Butte, Glenn counties

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:07 P.M. UPDATE - More than 5,000 PG&E customers lost power Sunday morning in Butte and Glenn counties, according to the PG&E outage map. Two outages were reported shortly after 5 a.m. for more than 2,000 customers as far south as Glenn along Highway 45 to customers in Hamilton City.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward Fire near Manton burns 160 acres, 100% contained

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 9:36 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE said Saturday morning that the Forward Fire has burned 160 acres and is 100% contained. The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says that the evacuation warnings in Shasta County have been lifted. CAL FIRE says that all evacuation orders have been reduced...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Local company and Chico firefighters demo non-toxic firefighting products Friday

CHICO, Calif. - A demo was held on Friday at the Chico Fire Training Center to showcase past and upcoming technology for the fire industry. Some local firefighters made the switch to non-toxic foam at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 1, California Senate Bill 1044 went into effect and banned many of the harmful chemicals like PFA's found in the traditional AFFF firefighting foams.
CHICO, CA
Outsider.com

Selfless Wildfire Survivors Help Those Affected by Devastating Mosquito Fire

The Mosquito Fire has officially been declared California’s largest wildfire of 2022, now spanning more than 70,000 acres. Since the blaze broke out on September 6th, thousands of residents of Placer and El Dorado counties have evacuated. And considering its rapid growth, many left home with just the clothes on their backs. Now, survivors of the devasting 2018 Camp Fire—which killed 85 people, destroyed 19,000 residential and commercial structures, and just about leveled the town of Paradise—have stepped forward to aid evacuees of the Mosquito Fire. Many of this year’s evacuees are experiencing the same grief and tragedy Camp Fire survivors experienced several years ago.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead in Highway 32 crash in Tehama County, man identified

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - A man who died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Tehama County Friday morning has been identified, according to the CHP Susanville. The crash happened east of the Tehama and Butte county line, at mile marker 8.74. The CHP said 45-year-old...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash on Meridian Road [Butte County, CA]

BUTTE COUNTY, CA (September 15, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, one victim sustained injuries in a two-vehicle rollover crash on Meridian Road. The collision took place around 4:25 p.m., near Highway 99. According to reports, a white SUV turning left from Meridian Road onto Highway 99, directly into the path...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Emergency crews respond to reported drowning involving child in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning involving a child south of Oroville Thursday evening. Deputies from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, paramedics, and crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the 700 block of Dunstone Drive after receiving reports of a young child that was drowning.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville Walmart closed after reports of credible threat

Employees stayed inside but all shoppers were evacuated before 9 p.m. Thursday night. Oroville Walmart reopens Friday morning after reports of credible threat. Oroville Police responded to reports of a credible threat at Walmart Thursday night.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Cooler & Wetter Weather On The Way

Clouds are beginning to move in as an area of low pressure digs into the region off the coast of California. Today we have seen some showers and isolated thunderstorms in the coastal mountains. WE can expect the chances for showers to increase as we head throughout the evening. Temperatures today have topped off in the upper 70s to low 80s around the valley and are running 5-10 degrees below what they were this time yesterday. By tomorrow morning, lows will bottom out in the mid-50s, making for great sleeping weather tonight where we can finally save some money on cooling our homes!
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police say motorcyclist is dead after hitting a teen in Corning Saturday

CORNING, Calif. - The Corning Police say that they responded to the 600 block of North Street in Corning on Saturday at around 11:32 a.m. to a motorcycle crash involving a 17-year-old. Police say that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene by ambulance personnel. He was identified as Dennis...
CORNING, CA
krcrtv.com

Scam Alert: Chico Police warns residents of police imposters

Chico, CA. — The Chico Police Department is warning Chico residents of a scam attempt at several residences where scammers are pretending to be representatives of Chico PD. Police were alerted Saturday to a scam attempt. According to police, the suspect called residents and identified themselves as a representative from the Chico Police Department.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fairfield woman died in I-5 crash in Colusa County

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - A 54-year-old woman from Fairfield died in a crash on Interstate 5 on Wednesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. south of Maxwell Road and shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for more than two hours.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Mild through Friday, but MAJOR changes are ahead

You might want to throw on a jacket and you'll be needing your sunglasses before you head out the door Thursday. We have some thin clouds brushing over northern California overnight, but are expected to have sunny to mostly sunny skies through your Thursday. We will still have some hazy conditions overhead, so it won't just exclusively be sunshine across our region today. Air quality is mostly in the good to moderate range across our region to start the day, but we could see slightly bigger impacts tracking north into the foothills and Sierra through mid day. Improving air quality is expected as winds pick up this afternoon. We have a weak area of low pressure off the coast and another to our north that are keeping our high temperatures well below average, but our temperatures will trend a few degrees warmer for most of our region this afternoon. We'll also have light winds in the morning, but the low pressure in our region will drive another day of south winds in the afternoon hours. Temperatures are running fairly close to what we had to start your Wednesday early this morning. Valley areas are starting out in the 50's to lower 60's, foothill areas are in the 40's to 50's and our mountain zones are in the 30's to 40's Thursday morning. The modest winds, below average temperatures and slightly higher humidity values will all combine to result in moderate fire danger across northern California Thursday. Our high temperatures are projected to end up a few degrees warmer than Wednesday, but will still end up around 5 to 10 degrees below average this afternoon. Valley areas will top out in the upper 70's to mid 80's, while foothill and mountain areas range from the 60's to upper 70's. It's going to be a little breezy this evening, but conditions should be great for anyone hoping to head out to the Thursday Night Market in Chico.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tow truck driver who risked his own safety receives award from Willows CHP

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Willows CHP awarded Bryce Martin with a Certificate of Community Service on Thursday for helping someone stopped in the traffic lanes of Interstate 5. Officers say Martin, who is a tow truck driver, helped CHP arrest an intoxicated driver. The CHP said Martin risked his own...
seniorresource.com

Best Places in Northern California for Retirement

Northern California consists of the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and of course, San Francisco and Sacramento. Also in Northern California are Yosemite Valley, Mount Shasta (the 2nd highest peak within the Cascade Range), part of Lake Tahoe, and Central Valley. Ever since...
MARYSVILLE, CA

