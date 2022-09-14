ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

dakotanewsnow.com

Preparations underway for South Dakota Governor’s Inauguration in January

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although the guest of honor has not been decided upon, preparations are being made for the inauguration of South Dakota’s Governor in January. Matt and Stephanie Judson are the chairpersons for the event. Matt told the DRG Media Group that the organizing...
KELOLAND TV

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
kotatv.com

Skilled laborers needed to fill vacant South Dakota jobs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s National Tradesmen’s Day and without these skilled laborers our lives would look extremely different. South Dakota’s 2.3% unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the country and, because the rate is low, certain businesses are struggling to find workers. According...
dakotanewsnow.com

Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. According to a press release from Gov. Noem’s office, Gevo’s facility will create 1,000 jobs during...
KELOLAND TV

Kristi Noem’s book doesn’t match what Mickelson remembers

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Among the items South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem covers in her autobiography was a phone call that then-state Representative Mark Mickelson made to her in late 2016. But according to Mickelson, what’s in the book was “not quite” what happened. “She has...
dakotafreepress.com

Radicals, Roots, and Anchor Standards: What’s Really Wrong with Hillsdale’s Approach to South Dakota Social Studies

Hat tip to Pete Struwe, 39 years later. The word radical comes from the Latin root radix, which itself means root. Radix gives us radish, that root some of you like to eat. It gives us radical as in the mathematical symbol, √, which we use to signify that we are taking the square root of a number. It gives us eradicate—ex + radix + ate—which literally/etymologically means to tear out the roots, which we now use to mean to remove or destroy completely. Thus, a radical proposal completely uproots prior principles and practices. A radical person seeks to root out current beliefs and practices, overturn the status quo, and (except for the rare genuine anarchist) establish an entirely new order.
voiceofalexandria.com

Countries South Dakota exports the most goods to

Stacker compiled a list of the countries South Dakota exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
sdpb.org

Gov. Noem rests and reinvents, Jamie Smith charges ahead

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has received surgery on her back and will need to limit her campaign trail appearances. We ask how can she turn video conversations into intimate talks with voters. Does limited mobility give her opponent the upper hand? We also look at challenger Jamie Smith's latest campaign ad with "a chicken in every pot."
dakotanewsnow.com

Four South Dakota schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including four schools in South Dakota. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona...
Vermillion Plain Talk

South Dakota Sees 12 New COVID-19 Deaths; Active Case Rise

South Dakota recorded 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including new fatalities in Yankton and Charles Mix counties — in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH). Also, the DOH recorded the first rise in active cases since early August, with new cases also...
KELOLAND TV

Four SD schools named Blue Ribbon schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students and staff at four South Dakota elementary schools are celebrating a national recognition Friday. Sonia Sotomayor Elementary in Sioux Falls, Ethan Elementary, Holy Spirit Elementary in Sioux Falls and Timber Lake Elementary were among 297 schools across the country selected as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.
hubcityradio.com

Zebra mussels a major concern in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The state can’t do much more than slow the spread of zebra mussels and other invasive species. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Department Wildlife Division Director Tom Kirschenmann says they are relying on information and education. Kirschenmann told the Government Operations and Audit Committee that they...
