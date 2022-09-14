Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Preparations underway for South Dakota Governor’s Inauguration in January
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although the guest of honor has not been decided upon, preparations are being made for the inauguration of South Dakota’s Governor in January. Matt and Stephanie Judson are the chairpersons for the event. Matt told the DRG Media Group that the organizing...
KELOLAND TV
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
sdstandardnow.com
Noem continues to tell misleading story about family farm finances, part of a pattern of being less than forthright
Black Hills Woman Magazine is a glitzy little publication full of positive stories about female entrepreneurs and upcoming events in and around Rapid City. It may not have many subscribers, but copies can be found in the waiting rooms of local banks and dentists' offices. The current edition includes profiles...
South Dakota teachers comment on social studies standards
We're hearing for the first time from current South Dakota teachers about the new social studies content standards proposed by the Department of Education.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kotatv.com
Skilled laborers needed to fill vacant South Dakota jobs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s National Tradesmen’s Day and without these skilled laborers our lives would look extremely different. South Dakota’s 2.3% unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the country and, because the rate is low, certain businesses are struggling to find workers. According...
Minnesota Poll: Walz approval at 52%, leads Jensen in governor’s race
MINNEAPOLIS — With less than two months until Election Day on Nov. 8, incumbent Minnesota Governor Tim Walz maintains a lead over Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen, according to a new KARE 11/Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll. However, more than 10% of voters are still undecided. WHO ARE YOU...
dakotanewsnow.com
Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. According to a press release from Gov. Noem’s office, Gevo’s facility will create 1,000 jobs during...
KELOLAND TV
Kristi Noem’s book doesn’t match what Mickelson remembers
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Among the items South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem covers in her autobiography was a phone call that then-state Representative Mark Mickelson made to her in late 2016. But according to Mickelson, what’s in the book was “not quite” what happened. “She has...
RELATED PEOPLE
South Dakota DOE denies request for info on contract decisions
Concerns with the renewed South Dakota social studies standards revision process continue to mount as the date of the first public hearing on the proposed standards nears.
sdstandardnow.com
Noem declines to reveal details on back surgery, as South Dakotans closely monitor her words and movements
On Monday, Gov. Kristi Noem revealed she has recently undergone a medical procedure at the famed Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., to deal with a back problem. Once again, she chose to use an out-of-state company. While the Mayo Clinic has a lofty reputation, was there no South Dakota doctor capable of performing the surgery?
dakotafreepress.com
Radicals, Roots, and Anchor Standards: What’s Really Wrong with Hillsdale’s Approach to South Dakota Social Studies
Hat tip to Pete Struwe, 39 years later. The word radical comes from the Latin root radix, which itself means root. Radix gives us radish, that root some of you like to eat. It gives us radical as in the mathematical symbol, √, which we use to signify that we are taking the square root of a number. It gives us eradicate—ex + radix + ate—which literally/etymologically means to tear out the roots, which we now use to mean to remove or destroy completely. Thus, a radical proposal completely uproots prior principles and practices. A radical person seeks to root out current beliefs and practices, overturn the status quo, and (except for the rare genuine anarchist) establish an entirely new order.
voiceofalexandria.com
Countries South Dakota exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries South Dakota exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Governor’s Office says flight to daughter’s wedding was part of official business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In response to a request for details on the May 30, 2019 flight in question, the South Dakota DOT provided the following info regarding who was on the flight on each leg of the journey. All legs of the subject flight occurred on May...
sdpb.org
Gov. Noem rests and reinvents, Jamie Smith charges ahead
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has received surgery on her back and will need to limit her campaign trail appearances. We ask how can she turn video conversations into intimate talks with voters. Does limited mobility give her opponent the upper hand? We also look at challenger Jamie Smith's latest campaign ad with "a chicken in every pot."
dakotanewsnow.com
Four South Dakota schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including four schools in South Dakota. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona...
Vermillion Plain Talk
South Dakota Sees 12 New COVID-19 Deaths; Active Case Rise
South Dakota recorded 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including new fatalities in Yankton and Charles Mix counties — in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH). Also, the DOH recorded the first rise in active cases since early August, with new cases also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Four SD schools named Blue Ribbon schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students and staff at four South Dakota elementary schools are celebrating a national recognition Friday. Sonia Sotomayor Elementary in Sioux Falls, Ethan Elementary, Holy Spirit Elementary in Sioux Falls and Timber Lake Elementary were among 297 schools across the country selected as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.
hubcityradio.com
Zebra mussels a major concern in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The state can’t do much more than slow the spread of zebra mussels and other invasive species. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Department Wildlife Division Director Tom Kirschenmann says they are relying on information and education. Kirschenmann told the Government Operations and Audit Committee that they...
kotatv.com
This is National Suicide Prevention Month but for this Rapid City center, every month is suicide prevention month
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - September marks National Suicide Prevention month, and as South Dakota ranks 10th highest in the nation for suicide rates, suicide prevention centers across the state have plans on how to hopefully lower those statistics. “For us every month is suicide prevention month,” Bill Elger, prevention...
Air Force brings roadblock to what would be Nebraska's largest wind project
It would have been the largest wind project in the state, bringing in loads of money for the landowners, the developers, the county and local schools.
Comments / 5