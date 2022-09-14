Read full article on original website
Jack D. Sanders Jr.
Jack D. Sanders Jr., 61, South Bend, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2022, at his home in South Bend. He was born Oct. 6, 1960. He is survived by his brothers, Joseph Sanders, Highland and Jerry Sanders, Warsaw. Palmer Funeral Home, Guisinger Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
John Benton Ridenour
John Benton Ridenour, 60, Silver Lake, died Sept. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. She was born May 30, 1962. He married Shelley Ridenour; she survives in Silver Lake. He is also survived by his stepson, Travis (Amber) Powell, Monticello, Ky.; and brother, Steve (Angie) Ridenour, Silver...
Laura E. Brashere — UPDATED
Laura E. Hackworth Brashere, 75, Warsaw, died at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. She was born March 6, 1947. On Sept. 5, 1964, she was married to Troy Hackworth; he preceded her in death. She leaves behind five sons, Troy (Leslie) Hackworth, Silver...
David Lee Lawrence
David Lee Lawrence, 74, Columbia City, died at 9:11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at his home. He was born on Dec. 16, 1947. Surviving are his children, Heidi J. (Tracie) Lawrence-Yarian, Farmington Hills, Mich, Tara N. (Jim) Wagoner, Zionsville, and Trent D. (Meg) Lawrence, University Place, Wash; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sisters, Linda Sutton and Joyce Long both of Columbia City.
Anthony Steven Milton
Anthony Steven Milton, 25, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Warsaw. Anthony was born to Robert and Wendy (Cummins) Milton on Feb. 26, 1997, in Plymouth. He grew up in Etna Green, but resided in Warsaw for the last several years. He loved music, mostly alternative rock, skateboards, being outdoors and unicorns because they are “magical just like me.” He loved kids, had a huge heart, was very caring and was always smiling.
Jean Louise Coverstone — UPDATED
Jeanne Louise (Coy) Coverstone, North Webster, died Sept. 9, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Syracuse. She was born June 16, 1926, in her grandparent’s farmhouse north of Tippecanoe Lake in which her mother was born 32 years previously. She was the only child of Carl James Coy and Kathryn Iva (Sutton) Coy.
Ines Silvestre Garrido — PENDING
Ines Silvestre Garrido, 54, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. A Life Celebration is pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Loran Edward Sims — UPDATED
Loran E. Sims, 84, Winona Lake, died at 1:06 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at home in Winona Lake, surrounded by family. He was born Nov. 24, 1937, at the Dr. Carneal Hospital in Winamac, weighing in at 8 pounds 8 ounces to Frances Mildred (Leap) Sims and Jesse Edward Sims. Loran was great about sharing childhood stories, and writing down his thoughts, he penned… “Since birthrate was low during what is now called the Great Depression, I was probably not a “planned” baby, but I was certainly welcomed! Being the first child of my parents and first grandchild of the Leaps”.
Randall A. Chaplin — UPDATED
Randall A. Chaplin, 75, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at home in Warsaw. Randy was born Nov. 27, 1946. Randy married Kathy Chaplin; she survives in Warsaw. Randy is also survived by his daughter, Beth Ann Jungels, Warsaw; and son, Dean Allen Chaplin, Warsaw; stepson, Christopher Andrew Gallion, Orlando, Fla.; three grandchildren; and his brother, Thomas Chaplin, Mishawaka.
Jackie S. Widman
Jackie Sue Widman, 46, Rochester died at 7:55 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Pulaski Memorial Hospital, Winamac. She was born Dec. 17, 1975. Survivors include: a daughter, Grace A. Stevens, Rochester; parents, Paul and Betty Widman, Rochester; two sisters: Tracy (Greg Bayer) Widman, Atlanta, Ga., and Christy (Jeff) Havron, Rochester.
Thomas R. Mosier
Thomas R. Mosier, 78, Columbia City, died at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born April 24, 1944. He is survived by his son, David Mosier, Columbia City; daughter, Amy (Amos) Bottles, Columbia City; and son, Matthew Mosier, Columbia City; brother, Larry (Lavonne) Mosier, Columbia City; and four grandchildren.
Patricia Anne Miller
Patricia A. Miller, 88, Wabash, died at 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Wabash. She was born July 19, 1934. She married Harold L. Miller on Aug. 29, 1952; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, Kenneth W. (Ann) Miller, Wabash, Mary C....
Finding His Passions And Running With Them
ROCHESTER — Diego Ochoa was born and raised in Rochester, a small lake town where everyone knows everyone. He soon learned to find his own passions and ran with them. In high school he participated in cross country with one of his close friends who became a big part of his life on and off the track. Eli Seward was a huge nature person and would invite Ochoa camping with him and his family all the time.
Ronald ‘Ron’ Bellman
Ronald “Ron” Bellman, 73, Bourbon, died at 3:53 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Mishawaka Center for Hospice Care. Bellman was born on Sept. 27, 1948. He married Karen Fink on Oct. 29, 1972. She survives. Additional survivors include: two sons, Jason Bellman, Bourbon, and Travis (Nichole) Bellman,...
Michael L. O’Neil — UPDATED
Michael L. O’Neil, Claypool, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the age of 74. He was born in St. Paul, Minn., on March 21, 1948, to Raymond and Louis (Svenson) O’Neil. On March 3, 1987, he married the love of his life, Sumiko “Sue” Tanimoto.
Banned Book Week Is Not A Celebration
SYRACUSE — Banned Book Week is the recognition that there are people that feel that other people should not read a book that they find offensive. “Charlotte’s Web” with talking animals, “Little Red Riding Hood” with that bottle of wine, “The True Diary of a Part-time Indian” about growing up on a reservation are a small part of the list of books that the American Library Association has recorded of the book removals from over the decades. Libraries remind everyone that the act of reading is an affirmation of the rights in a democratic society.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. CommunityWide Federal Credit Union v. Anatasha M. Hemmer, $5,223.29. McArthur Counseling Center v. John A. Olesen, $1,980. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler...
Dorothy L. Norris
Dorothy L. Norris, 96, Plymouth, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in her home in Plymouth. Dorothy was born Nov. 1, 1925. She married John J. Norris on March 5, 1955, and he preceded her in death. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Lisa Norris (Bill Arthur), Land of Lakes, Fla.;...
William Jones ‘Bill’ Beer
William Jones “Bill” Beer, 81, New Paris, died at 8:28 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Syracuse. William was born Jan. 6, 1941. On Nov. 25, 1962, he married Evelyn Swinehart; she survives in New Paris. Bill is also survived by his three children,...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following accident:. 12:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, SR 13, north of West Crystal Flash Road, North Webster. Drivers: Patricia A. Kuhn, 77, East CR 400N, Leesburg; and Tabitha J. Morris, 28, East County Line Road, Syracuse. Kuhn’s vehicle hit the driver’s side door of the Morris vehicle when Kuhn changed lanes in front of Morris. Damage up to $5,000.
