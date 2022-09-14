ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Yorktown Beach Hotel Saying Goodbye To Summer With Neighborhood Puppy Plunge

YORK-A popular waterfront hotel in York County is going to the dogs. Matt Bowry, managing partner and general manager of the Yorktown Beach Hotel on Water Street, is welcoming canines in the Yorktown Village area and their owners to the hotel’s inaugural Pooch Plunge from noon to 2pm on Saturday, September 24.
YORKTOWN, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Norfolk, VA
Lifestyle
City
Norfolk, VA
13newsnow.com

Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opens in Hampton

NORFOLK, Va. — The Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opened with a ribbon-cutting Saturday Morning. Festivities commemorating the opening of the center lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and opening day activities included tours, food and entertainment. The 231 Lincoln Street center features a gym, locker rooms, a...
HAMPTON, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Climbing Wall#Rock Climbing
13News Now

Hampton Cup Regatta returns for its 96th year

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the 2019 regatta. The oldest running hydroplane race in America is back this weekend in Hampton. For the 96th year, the Hampton Cup Regatta will be held on Sept. 17 and 18 in Hampton at Mill Creek, which is located at the entrance of Fort Monroe from the East Mercury Boulevard Bridge.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Shrimp Alfredo

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Mark Green from Southern Flair Pub House joined us in the kitchen today and he made a mouth-watering shrimp alfredo!. Southern Flair Pub House is located at 1400 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake. Their number is (757) 842-4300 and you can find them on Facebook.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
odu.edu

ODU Libraries' Workshop: Endnote Essentials

EndNote helps you organize your citations and create bibliographies. This workshop is for new EndNote users or those who need a refresher. Topics covered include accessing EndNote software, collecting references from library databases, organizing your EndNote library, and using EndNote with Word. Email Miriam Bridges to register: mbridges@odu.edu. Zoom link will be sent to those who register.
NORFOLK, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Come One, Come All to the NNPL Community Cookout

Join The Newport News Public Library (NNPL) for a sensational Saturday full of fun, food and entertainment at the Come One, Come All Community Cookout at the Pearl Bailey Library on September 17 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Step to the beat of the music for line dancing and join in the cake walk! There will be numerous outdoor activities for all ages, including water games, face painting, a slime table, and video gaming. Come inside to visit the “Festival of Goodies” and enjoy prize giveaways throughout the day.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy