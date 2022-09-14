Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Best Places to Eat in Virginia Beach (Opinion)Terry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Free Admission to Chrysler Museum Art GalleryTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
NashFest 757 brings cowboy hats, live music, hot chicken sandwiches to Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — NashFest 757 is literally bringing a taste of the Music City to Norfolk this Saturday. If the motto "Hot Chicken, Hard Drinks, and Music City Sounds" calls to you, you'll want to head to Town Point Park tomorrow. 13News Now's own Bethany Reese will be emceeing.
Portsmouth toddler to appear in New York’s Times Square for National Down Syndrome Society presentation
A Portsmouth toddler will appear in the bright lights of Broadway Saturday in Times Square in New York City!
WAVY News 10
Chubby’s Pumpkin Festival in Chesapeake starts Friday with new local brewery collaboration
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — It’s an operation that takes a whole lot of manpower. “Getting Chubby’s on location is about 55 trips,” said Chad Mapes. Mapes and his family put together Chubby’s Pumpkin Festival every year. “It is fall again, which means, it is Chubby...
peninsulachronicle.com
Yorktown Beach Hotel Saying Goodbye To Summer With Neighborhood Puppy Plunge
YORK-A popular waterfront hotel in York County is going to the dogs. Matt Bowry, managing partner and general manager of the Yorktown Beach Hotel on Water Street, is welcoming canines in the Yorktown Village area and their owners to the hotel’s inaugural Pooch Plunge from noon to 2pm on Saturday, September 24.
13newsnow.com
Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opens in Hampton
NORFOLK, Va. — The Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opened with a ribbon-cutting Saturday Morning. Festivities commemorating the opening of the center lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and opening day activities included tours, food and entertainment. The 231 Lincoln Street center features a gym, locker rooms, a...
N.C. woman takes first trip to the beach ahead of 108th birthday
107-year-old Cassie Smith grew up in North Carolina and has never taken a trip to the ocean.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
Best Places to Eat in Virginia Beach (Opinion)
Virginia Beach has no shortage of great places to eat, from seafood joints to pizza places to Mexican restaurants. A healthy salmon meal.Image by Yenni Vance / Pixabay. Here are some of the finest places to eat in Virginia Beach:
Hampton Cup Regatta returns for its 96th year
HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the 2019 regatta. The oldest running hydroplane race in America is back this weekend in Hampton. For the 96th year, the Hampton Cup Regatta will be held on Sept. 17 and 18 in Hampton at Mill Creek, which is located at the entrance of Fort Monroe from the East Mercury Boulevard Bridge.
13newsnow.com
MAKING A MARK: Chesapeake man impacts communities through music, clothing and more
"Liq from the Peake" has music available on most major-streaming platforms. He hopes that his clean music will be listened to by all ages.
WAVY News 10
Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
Virginia Aquarium commissions 2,500-square-foot marine mural
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach is getting a new, 2,508-square-foot work of art. Sarah Gallahan, a Virginia native, was commissioned to paint the massive marine-inspired piece. Mackenzie Di Nardo, a spokeswoman for the aquarium, said Gallahan was selected from more...
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Shrimp Alfredo
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Mark Green from Southern Flair Pub House joined us in the kitchen today and he made a mouth-watering shrimp alfredo!. Southern Flair Pub House is located at 1400 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake. Their number is (757) 842-4300 and you can find them on Facebook.
'60 Strong' | Virginia Beach vets attempt Guinness World Records to raise money for Alzheimer’s research
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two Virginia Beach veterans are proving that "old man strength" is a real thing. Breaking a Guinness World Record may seem unachievable to most, but 61-year-old Rodney Hahn and 67-year-old Dave Stephens are attempting to do just that. “That’s why it’s called ‘60 Strong.’ We...
odu.edu
ODU Libraries' Workshop: Endnote Essentials
EndNote helps you organize your citations and create bibliographies. This workshop is for new EndNote users or those who need a refresher. Topics covered include accessing EndNote software, collecting references from library databases, organizing your EndNote library, and using EndNote with Word. Email Miriam Bridges to register: mbridges@odu.edu. Zoom link will be sent to those who register.
Virginia Beach businesses prep for NAS Oceana Air Show
We caught up with some businesses who are excited not only about the show but about the economic impact this show will bring.
Denbigh Day Parade and Festival returns Sept. 17 in Newport News
The parade will start at 10 a.m. and will march from Denbigh High School to the festival ground at Courthouse Way Community Center
Amphitheater, connected walkways between parks, coming to Downtown Newport News
On Thursday city leaders broke ground on a new project coming to the James River waterfront, called the James River Strand.
Watch Erin Miller take flight with the Blue Angels
"It's a sight to behold. You can feel the roar of the jet engines throughout your body," said Captain Bob Holmes, the Commanding Officer of NAS Oceana.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Come One, Come All to the NNPL Community Cookout
Join The Newport News Public Library (NNPL) for a sensational Saturday full of fun, food and entertainment at the Come One, Come All Community Cookout at the Pearl Bailey Library on September 17 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Step to the beat of the music for line dancing and join in the cake walk! There will be numerous outdoor activities for all ages, including water games, face painting, a slime table, and video gaming. Come inside to visit the “Festival of Goodies” and enjoy prize giveaways throughout the day.
