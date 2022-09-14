Michael Chandler believes he will earn title shot with win over Dustin Poirier: “I’m the next guy in line”

Nate Diaz’s teammate, Gilbert Melendez reacts to Khamzat Chimaev failing to make weight at UFC 279. The scene that went down leading up to UFC 279 has drawn reactions from many people in the MMA world. Fans, other fighters, and the media have all been talking about the days before and after this massive pay-per-view card. When Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his bout with Nate Diaz things began to unravel. Luckily, the UFC was able to shuffle up the top three fights on the card and the event went off without a hitch.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO