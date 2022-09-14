Michael Chandler believes he will earn title shot with win over Dustin Poirier: “I’m the next guy in line”

Read full article on original website
Michael Chandler believes Nate Diaz’s post-fight comments signal a return to the UFC: “It goes to show, this is the place to be”
UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler believes Nate Diaz will return to the promotion. The Stockton native is fresh off his UFC 279 headlining role last Saturday. In that outing, Diaz was originally expected to face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight, Tony Ferguson was bumped to the headliner.
Alexander Volkanovski, Dan Hooker trash ‘little rat’ Colby Covington: ‘He deserves it, he really does’
Alexander Volkanovski and Dan Hooker are not fans of Colby Covington. That’s clear after the two friends and teammates roasted the former UFC interim welterweight champion during a recent episode of their Volk & The Hangman show. “F*** off, he’s a f****** idiot, bro,” Hooker said upon mention of...
Video | YouTube critic gets sucker-punch KO’d by Polish fighter during interview
The MMA world gets a little weirder and a lot wilder the further east you happen to go, as this recent video from a Polish press event proves. A YouTube critic by the name of Sadek learned you have to protect yourself at all times if a fighter you’ve criticized is present.
Video: Nate Diaz leaks new footage showing UFC 279’s backstage altercation
Nate Diaz has released new footage showing water bottles thrown at UFC 279’s infamous pre-fight press conference melee. The video snippet is part of Diaz’s vlog series leading up to his main event showcase at UFC 279 in Las Vegas. In case you were trapped under a rock...
Gilbert Melendez Thinks Khamzat Chimaev Did Not Try To Make Weight, ‘Looks Like He Just Had A Steak Dinner’
Nate Diaz’s teammate, Gilbert Melendez reacts to Khamzat Chimaev failing to make weight at UFC 279. The scene that went down leading up to UFC 279 has drawn reactions from many people in the MMA world. Fans, other fighters, and the media have all been talking about the days before and after this massive pay-per-view card. When Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his bout with Nate Diaz things began to unravel. Luckily, the UFC was able to shuffle up the top three fights on the card and the event went off without a hitch.
Chuck Liddell riding with fellow legend Anderson Silva to finish Jake Paul: “He’s got nothing to lose”
Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell believes that Anderson Silva will knockout Jake Paul. ‘The Spider’ has been out of action since his no-contest exhibition boxing match with Bruno Machado in May. The bout was the Brazilian’s third since departing the UFC in 2020. Silva had previously scored victories over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz in the boxing ring.
Georges St-Pierre praises Nate Diaz for “beautiful ending” to his UFC career: “He’s going to be paid accordingly”
Georges St-Pierre is praising Nate Diaz for a ‘beautiful ending’ to his UFC career. Georges St-Pierre, 41, (26-2 MMA) retired from MMA back in February of 2019. ‘Rush’ was a two-division champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, having won titles in the welterweight and middleweight divisions.
Georges St-Pierre names two fighters he wished he could have faced before retiring
Former two division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre has named two fighters that he wishes he could have faced before retiring. St-Pierre (26-2 MMA), a former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion, faced a plethora of high profile names throughout his storied mixed martial arts career. His list of prior opponents includes legends such as Matt Hughes, BJ Penn, Jake Shields, Michael Bisping and Matt Serra, just to name a few.
Video: Nate Diaz releases vlog on chaotic UFC 279 fight week from behind the scenes
Nate Diaz had a camera crew with him throughout what was possibly his final UFC fight week. Diaz (21-13 MMA, 16-11 UFC), who was originally supposed to fight Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC 279 main event this past weekend, finished out his promotional contract with a fourth-round submission of Tony Ferguson after the entire lineup shuffled on one days’ notice due to a Chimaev weight miss.
Mike Perry reacts to news BKFC president wants him to fight Nate Diaz: “Now is my time to make noise”
Mike Perry is hoping to fight Nate Diaz in BKFC. David Feldman, the president of BKFC, recently came out and said he is interested in signing Nate Diaz. The Stockton, native, of course, recently fought out his Ultimate Fighting Championship deal at UFC 279 when he submitted Tony Ferguson. The goal for Feldman is to sign Diaz and have him fight Mike Perry.
BKFC 28 salaries: John Dodson takes home the most in disclosed payouts
John Dodson made his Bare Knuckle boxing debut at BKFC 28 and led the way in disclosed salaries. Dodson was in the co-main event against Ryan Benoit and made quick work scoring a 40-second KO. However, it was a surprise Dodson even went to BKFC as after his UFC departure he was fighting in MMA and expected to continue to do that until BKFC gave him an offer he couldn’t refuse.
Canelo Alvarez defeats Gennadiy Golovkin in trilogy (Highlights)
Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin squared off in their highly anticipated trilogy this evening in Las Vegas. Alvarez and Golovkin fought to a draw in their initial fight in 2017. Canelo went on to win the rematch in 2018, but both fights were very close decisions. Canelo Alvarez is ranked...
UFC parts ways with two more fighters including Mickey Gall
The UFC is continuing to trim its roster as two more fighters have been let go including Mickey Gall. On Thursday, the Twitter account UFC Roster Watch which tracks the UFC roster and who has been added and removed revealed Gall and Mason Jones were removed from the roster. Jones...
UFC Vegas 60 Results: Cory Sandhagen TKO’s Song Yadong (Video)
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 60 event is headlined by a key bantamweight contest featuring Cory Sandhagen taking on Song Yadong. Sandhagen (14-4 MMA), 30, will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid this evening. ‘Sandman’ was defeated by Petr Yan (16-3 MMA) by unanimous decision last October at UFC 267. Prior to that, he lost to T.J. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) in July of 2021.
Darren Till reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s criticism of Khamzat Chimaev: “Khabib’s missed weight like five times”
Darren Till has reacted to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s criticism of Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279. It was just last Friday, September 9th, that Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds sending the UFC into a tailspin trying to figure out their main card match-up. It was to have been Khamzat Chimaev...
SCRATCHED! Latest scale fail from repeat offender cancels bout, shakes up UFC Vegas 60 fight card
UFC bantamweight Aspen Ladd missed weight for her Sara McMann fight scheduled for the UFC Vegas 60 MMA event on Sat. night (Sept. 17) at APEX in Las Vegas, clocking in at 138 pounds. That’s two pounds over the limit of 136 when factoring in the one-pound allowance afforded in non-title fights. As a result, their ESPN+ “Prelims” contest has been scratched and the card will continue with 13 bouts.
Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights
The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin will finally take place tonight, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, tonight on Sep. 17. The...
Dan Hooker explains why Nate Diaz entering free agency is a “dangerous” situation for the UFC
Dan Hooker is explaining why Nate Diaz entering free agency is a ‘dangerous’ situation for the UFC. It was just this past weekend, on Saturday, September 10th that Nate Diaz competed in the final fight of his current UFC contract. The fan favorite Diaz (22-13 MMA) defeated Tony Ferguson (26-8 MMA) by fourth round submission in the welterweight main event.
Tony Ferguson claps back at Daniel Cormier for recent criticism
Tony Ferguson has hit back at Daniel Cormier for recent comments he made following Tony’s loss at UFC 279. Last weekend at UFC 279, Tony Ferguson fell short in his attempt to defeat Nate Diaz in the main event of the Las Vegas pay-per-view. ‘El Cucuy’ had his moments but ultimately, couldn’t prevent falling to his fifth straight loss inside the Octagon.
WWE Character Removed from Internal Roster
If you saw Ezekiel’s segment from the “hospital room” a few weeks ago on WWE RAW, you might have guessed that it was done to write off the character so that Elias could be brought back. As it turns out, this is exactly what they are doing...
