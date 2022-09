Bettors often learn the hard way. Last weekend produced more money line carnage than I can ever remember for an opening weekend, as four of the top five selections in the ESPN Eliminator Challenge all lost. That's after a Week 1 in 2021 that saw an NFL record nine outright upsets. Sports are wonderful and exhilarating like that... but a large reason for these surprises is the overall unknown this early in the season. We think we have a general grasp of each team, but we barely do. The betting market only has data points carrying over from last season. In a month or two, will the odds tighten up and things make more sense? Maybe. Week 2 can be tricky. On one hand, you have huge overreactions, and we can find value with a contrarian approach. On the other hand, oddsmakers are too stubborn and do not react enough to what the openers taught us.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO