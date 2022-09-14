ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inmate found dead at Rikers Island, 14th inmate death this year

Another inmate has died in custody of the Department of Corrections at Rikers Island. This is the 13th death at the facility this year and 14th overall, and the second in the last two weeks.

Department of Correction officials told News 12 that 35-year-old inmate Kevin Bryan died just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Bryan was in custody for less than one week, entering the jail on Sept. 8. on second-degree burglary charges.

Officials say the cause of death remains under investigation at this time, but multiple reports say that Bryan locked himself inside a staff bathroom and hung himself.

City Council Member Tiffany Caban took to Twitter to voice her feelings on the death, as she represents the area that includes the facility and visited Rikers Island just two days ago.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams also took to Twitter, posting a thread on his stance over the recent deaths at Rikers Island. He also made a surprise visit to the facility in August with other elected officials.

