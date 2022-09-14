NYS senators form coalition to address Haiti’s humanitarian crisis

Members of the New York State Legislature gathered at the Life of Hope Church in Flatbush on Wednesday to announce a coalition to help in Haiti’s current humanitarian crisis.

The state officials formed the coalition after a delegation visited the Dominican Republic, where they discussed ways both Haiti and the Dominican Republic can address issues such as political instability, natural disasters and gang violence.

After meeting with the president of the Dominican Republic, the coalition is now calling on the United States government to join them in aiding the nation.

State Sen. Kevin Parker told News 12 that there has not been an official conversation with the federal government to intervene with Haiti’s military, but Parker plans to bring legislation to the floor of Congress if they don’t see change in the coming months.