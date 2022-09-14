ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

NYS senators form coalition to address Haiti’s humanitarian crisis

By , and News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DAAQt_0hvbnH8g00

Members of the New York State Legislature gathered at the Life of Hope Church in Flatbush on Wednesday to announce a coalition to help in Haiti’s current humanitarian crisis.

The state officials formed the coalition after a delegation visited the Dominican Republic, where they discussed ways both Haiti and the Dominican Republic can address issues such as political instability, natural disasters and gang violence.

After meeting with the president of the Dominican Republic, the coalition is now calling on the United States government to join them in aiding the nation.

State Sen. Kevin Parker told News 12 that there has not been an official conversation with the federal government to intervene with Haiti’s military, but Parker plans to bring legislation to the floor of Congress if they don’t see change in the coming months.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Bronx family says loved one is stuck in coma in the Dominican Republic

A Bronx family’s concerns are growing as they say their loved one is stranded in the Dominican Republic in a coma. His sister, Yvonne Davenport, is concerned about her 29-year-old brother Melson Garcia, who went on vacation to the Dominican Republic and fell ill in his hotel room on Monday night.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Humanitarian Crisis#Sen#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Life Of Hope Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
News 12

News 12

107K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy