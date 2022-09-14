ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx borough president presents annual 9/11 Day of Remembrance ceremony

By , and News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OHIYT_0hvbnFNE00

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson held the annual 9/11 Day of Remembrance ceremony to commemorate the men and women lost due to 9/11, specifically those who were Bronx residents.

Members of the NYPD and FDNY as well as Bronx residents gathered at Lou Gehrig Plaza Wednesday to pay homage to the Bronx lives lost as a result of that tragic day that took place 21 years ago.

A moment of silence was held as the names of the 144 Bronx residents were read aloud. The ceremony included the presentation of colors from the New York State Courts units and also had a musical performance and words of encouragement from local leaders.

Of the nearly 3,000 New Yorkers who were lost on that day, Gibson says that it is important the Bronx community continues to honor those Bronx residents that lost their lives.

Comments / 0

Related
NY1

Cicely Tyson honored with a street co-naming in East Harlem

Family and friends gathered in East Harlem Saturday to celebrate the unveiling of Cicely Tyson Way on 101st Street and Third Avenue. “We just wanted to really commemorate her contributions to the arts and just celebrate where she came and she lived,” Debbie Quionones, one of the organizers of the co-naming celebration, said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Yonkers' Riverfest draws in families for food, fun and free entertainment

Crowds of people flocked to Yonkers today to enjoy the annual Riverfest – Westchester County's largest free, one-day festival. The family-friendly event has always been a big draw for the city. The celebration, established in 1992, brought out families together under a sunny sky for music, arts and crafts...
YONKERS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
PIX11

NYC program preparing individuals for the workforce

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A program with the New York City Department of Probation is preparing individuals for the workforce whether they’re unsure of which industry they want to get into or if they’re a recent college graduate who wants to move up in their respective field. NeON Works creates a safe space for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Bronx moped-riding robbers sought by NYPD

NEW YORK - Police in New York City were looking for a trio of men wanted for riding mopeds up to a man and robbing him. The NYPD says it happened about 10 a.m. on Jerome Ave. in the Concourse section of the Bronx. A security video released by police...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Gibson
Person
Lou Gehrig
PIX11

Girl, 9, hit by car on sidewalk in Brooklyn dies: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 9-year-old died after being hit by a car while she was on the sidewalk Friday, police said. The NYPD got a call around 2:30 p.m. that someone was hit near East 12 Street and Sheepshead Bay Road. According to officials, a 35-year-old woman was driving her Nissan Murano southbound on […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bronx#Borough President#Local Life#Localevent#9 11#Fdny#The New York State Courts#New Yorkers
Daily News

NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder

A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 15-21

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 24-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The search is on Saturday for a gunman after a 24-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Brooklyn. It happened at around 3 a.m. on Glenwood Road in East Flatbush. We're told a 29-year-old was also shot and rushed to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not immediately release information about any suspects or a motive. 
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
PIX11

Little Amal comes to NYC after walking through 12 other countries

JAMAICA, Queens — She’s been adored by communities in 12 different countries, across which she’s walked some 8,000 miles. Little Amal is a 12-foot-tall puppet depicting a Syrian refugee girl who’s walked with more than a million people from the Syria-Turkey border to the United Kingdom to raise awareness of the plight of child refugees. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

East Harlem residents say boiler covers apartments in soot

NEW YORK -- Some residents in East Harlem say their apartments are covered in a black tar-like substance due to work being done by the city.They tell CBS2's Lisa Rozner it's been going on for seven years and no one from the city is helping them.Many of the residents have lived there for more than a decade, and they say a massive mobile boiler has made their life hell. The boiler is connected to NYCHA's Metro North Plaza Houses.People who live on the floors directly above it say they're now experiencing health issues.Every time residents on East 102nd Street hear...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

107K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy