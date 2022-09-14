Bronx borough president presents annual 9/11 Day of Remembrance ceremony

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson held the annual 9/11 Day of Remembrance ceremony to commemorate the men and women lost due to 9/11, specifically those who were Bronx residents.

Members of the NYPD and FDNY as well as Bronx residents gathered at Lou Gehrig Plaza Wednesday to pay homage to the Bronx lives lost as a result of that tragic day that took place 21 years ago.

A moment of silence was held as the names of the 144 Bronx residents were read aloud. The ceremony included the presentation of colors from the New York State Courts units and also had a musical performance and words of encouragement from local leaders.

Of the nearly 3,000 New Yorkers who were lost on that day, Gibson says that it is important the Bronx community continues to honor those Bronx residents that lost their lives.