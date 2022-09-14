Pizza returns to menu at Broders'
Pizza is back on the menu at Broders' Cucina Italiana.
Flashback: An April fire damaged the South Minneapolis restaurant and its pizza oven. It took months for it to become operational again.
What they're saying: "This has been a long time coming, and we are grateful that our guests have been patient and continued to support us all along," Broders' executive director Charlie Broder said in a statement.
