Grow your network at Peoria Unified business advisory meetings

West Valley business owners will have the opportunity to network during the Peoria Unified School District Business Advisory Network Meeting, 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Liberty High School, 9621 W. Speckled Gecko Dr.

PUSD hosts quarterly business advisory network meetings. In alignment with the district’s strategic plan, Peoria Unified seeks to partner with local business leaders through the business advisory network.



Attending a business advisory network meeting is a tremendous opportunity for business leaders to network with each other and learn more about Peoria Unified, according to a news release.

The meeting will include a breakfast catered by Liberty High Schools Culinary Arts students, district updates from Superintendent Jason Reynolds, and a tour of Liberty High School.



To attend, please register at: forms.oﬃce.com/r/LKjz9aTHwT.



Throughout the school year, there will be three additional business advisory meetings taking place on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 and Thursday, April 20, 2023.



Individuals looking for more information about Peoria Unified should visit www.peoriaunified.org .