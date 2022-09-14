ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Essay contest open to help 5th graders start college savings

Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent
 3 days ago

In honor of National College Savings Month, Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee has proclaimed September as AZ529 College Savings Month.

Starting an AZ529 plan is just one of the great tips Treasurer Yee is sharing to help Arizona families and students prepare for and achieve their higher education goals. While nearly all parents believe college and career training is an investment in their child’s future, only one-third have a plan to pay for education beyond high school.

AZ529, Arizona’s Education Savings Plan’s current essay writing contest, can be part of that solution as it invites 5th graders across the state to share, “What is your dream job and how do you plan to achieve it?” for an opportunity to win $529 toward college and career savings.

Entry deadline is Sunday, Oct. 2.

Click here to enter.

Glendale Independent

Glendale Independent

Glendale, AZ
