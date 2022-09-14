ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Josh Duhamel threw out back night before wedding to Audra Mari: 'Cue the cortisone shot'

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2X1y_0hvbmW6800

Home is where the heart is, especially for newlyweds Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari.

“The Thing About Pam” actor and the former Miss World America confirmed their recent nuptials on Instagram Wednesday, with each of them posting a dreamy photo of the bride and groom.

“What an amazing day,” Duhamel wrote. “I feel so lucky to have so many great friends, a supporting family, and now a wife that makes it all that much better. I love you babe.”

For Mari, the ceremony was nothing short of perfection.

“Everything I dreamed of as a little girl,” Mari captioned her post. “I’M MARRIED!!”

Duhamel and Mari, who both hail from North Dakota, wed in Mari’s hometown of Fargo, getting hitched in the same church where Mari was baptized and confirmed, according to Vogue Australia.

“We knew we wanted to get married in Fargo. It was the most important thing for us,” Mari told the outlet in an interview published Wednesday. “I guess the romantic in me always feels like we’re just two small-town kids from North Dakota who found each other in Los Angeles. But we will always, always be home, no matter where we are in the world.”

The couple’s wedding day didn’t get off to the smoothest start, however. Mari revealed Duhamel found himself in the emergency room the morning of the ceremony after injuring his back the night before by “pulling some wild dance moves on (a) party bus.”

“Cue the cortisone shot, and let’s get married,” Mari said jokingly of her husband’s medical episode.

Wedding bells:Josh Duhamel reveals he's engaged to Audra Mari; see his ex Fergie's sweet congratulations

Josh Duhamel reveals 'near-death experience' he had while filming 'Shotgun Wedding'

Duhamel and Mari met in March 2019 after being introduced by a mutual friend in Los Angeles. The couple became engaged in January after Duhamel popped the question to Mari during a beach proposal on her 28th birthday.

“It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!” Duhamel wrote of the proposal on Instagram.

Duhamel, 49, was previously married to pop singer Fergie, from whom he split in 2017 after eight years of marriage. The former couple divorced in 2019. They share a 9-year-old son, Axl Jack.

During an appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast in December 2018, the Emmy-winning actor told host Dax Shepard he was looking to settle down with someone he can expand his family with.

“I’m not 30 years old anymore. I’m 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years,” Duhamel said. “I’m trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with.”

From 2018:Josh Duhamel wants someone 'young enough to have kids' after Fergie split

From 2021:Josh Duhamel to star in 'Shotgun Wedding' with Jennifer Lopez after Armie Hammer exits film

Contributing: Kim Willis and Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Fergie’s Reaction To Ex Josh Duhamel, 49, Marrying Audra Mari, 28, Revealed

Big girls clearly don’t cry! Josh Duhamel, 49, married former Miss World America, Audra Mari, 28, in her hometown of Fargo, North Dakota, on Sept. 10, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that his superstar singer ex-wife, Fergie, 47, has nothing but love for them! “Fergie is happy for Josh and Audra,” a source close to Fergie told us. “Fergie has met Audra on several occasions and she thinks she is an awesome woman.”
FARGO, ND
POPSUGAR

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari Reportedly Tie the Knot After 3 Years of Dating

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are reportedly a married couple! On Sept. 10, the pair tied the knot in a ceremony in Fargo, ND, according to People. TMZ, the first to break the news, also reported that eyewitnesses claim the actor and Miss World America 2016 model's nuptials took place on the rooftop of the Jasper Hotel and they later stopped at a local tavern for food and drinks.
FARGO, ND
HollywoodLife

Josh Duhamel Marries Audri Mari In Fargo: 1st Photos Of Her Dress

Congratulations to Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari! The When In Rome actor, 49, got secretly hitched to his fiancé and former Miss World America, 29, on Saturday (September 10) in Fargo, North Dakota, a source confirms to HollywoodLife. The gorgeous couple said “I do” during a scenic ceremony on the rooftop of the Jasper Hotel, according to a source for the outlet. Afterwards, Josh and Audra, decked out in their finest wedding ensembles, hopped in the back of a vintage red convertible to cruise around town in celebration, as seen in snaps below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Us Weekly

Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Report Reveals More Tragic Details About Her Death

Tragic details surrounding Naomi Judd's suicide have surfaced via the singer’s autopsy report obtained by Page Six on Friday, August 26. According to the documents from the Nashville medical examiner’s office, the country crooner was found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time on April 30. She was 76 years old. “She had […]
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armie Hammer
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Josh Duhamel
Person
Fergie
Person
Dax Shepard
Person
Audra Mari
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Cue#Cortisone#Miss World America#Fargo#Vogue Australia
People

Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin's Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'

In honor of National Grief Awareness Day, Lisa Marie Presley penned an emotional essay about what she's learned in the time since her son Benjamin Keough's death by suicide in 2020 Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about life after the loss of her late son Benjamin Keough. In honor of "National Grief Awareness Day" on Tuesday, the singer, 54, penned an emotional essay about the low points she's faced in the time since Keough's death by suicide in 2020 at age 27. She also gets real about keeping strong for her three...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Lisa Rinna Prompts More Speculation She Was Fired From ‘RHOBH’ By Reportedly Briefly Unfollowing Co-Stars

Things are just starting to heat up for Lisa Rinna. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is continuing to fuel those firing rumors after reportedly unfollowing most of her fellow cast members — and sending a cryptic message to a fan. Just last week, Rinna, who has truly upped her erratic antics this season, sparked rumors that she was fired from the show when she cleared her social media of everything RHOBH, though she told a fan that she was keeping her page “very edited” to avoid “negativity.” Despite sources confirming to Radar that she wasn’t going anywhere, fans have a new...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Page Six

Ben Affleck takes a stroll with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet, 16

Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. “Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife. In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her...
SAVANNAH, GA
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet New Photo Of Kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, & Joaquin, 19, All Grown Up

Kelly Ripa, 51, got in a final summer hangout with her three kids, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19! The Live with Kelly & Ryan! host posted a snap of her grown-up brood, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, 51, to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 34. She captioned the sweet photo, “It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality #summer #vibes.”
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

601K+
Followers
67K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy