Tickets on sale for ‘Celebrate America’ concert at Hodgetown
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Symphony outdoor concert of “Celebrate America.”. The concert is Oct. 1 at Hodgetown and gates open at 6:00 p.m. with it beginning at 7:30 p.m. The music will have patriotic fan favorites and other popular American songs following...
I Could Do Without the Names
Hello fellow HPPR Radio Book Club listeners. My name is Andrea Elise and I live in Amarillo, Texas. As someone who grew up in Amarillo but lived in several different cities in the U.S. and two years in South Korea, I found Annie Proulx’s novel, That Old Ace in the Hole a mixed bag of farcical and observational storytelling.
Leslie Massey Interviewed on Hey Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Switching careers can be scary, especially when it’s forced by a financial crisis across the world. Check out the new episode of Hey Amarillo here. A conversation with Leslie Massey, a Farmers Insurance Agent in Amarillo and co-owner of The Shop, an event venue....
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade presented Saturday
The full livestream of the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade can be viewed below: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Organizers published the schedule and route for the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade, planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. in Downtown Amarillo. According to information from the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo website, the parade route will track […]
Cross Country Chase brings vintage motorcycle riders through Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorcycle riders participating in the 2022 edition of the Cross Country Chase will make a stop in Amarillo on Sept. 19. The riders will stop at The Big Texan Steak for lunch from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. this Monday. The Chase is a cross-country challenge...
Sponsorships Needed for 2023 Night to Shine Event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom put on for those with special needs. It’s an event full of getting ready for prom, the paparazzi, a red carpet experience and much more. The next event isn’t until February 10, 2023 at The Loft...
Sad Day for Amarillo as We Say Goodbye to a Star
I will admit in a former life I spent a lot of my time going to the movies. I would take my daughter when she was growing up. We would seem to go every weekend to whatever kid movie was opening up that week. We would grab our popcorn. We had to be there before the previews, because, that is how we picked out the next must sees movies.
First Freeze 2022
When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
$1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket won near Amarillo
Scratching seems to be the move in the month of September with the Texas lottery after several top prizes have been claimed over the first 15 days of the month.
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa takes a big loss to Amarillo on the road
AMARILLO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa High falls on the road to Amarillo, 42-17. The Bronchos scored only three points in the first half. The Bronchos fall to 2-2 on the season. Watch the video above for highlights.
Evander Needs A Home
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another pet in need of a good home. This week the pet is Evander . Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee for this pet if you want to adopt. Right now Carpet Tech has teamed...
What Happened to Ly’s Cafe on Amarillo Boulevard?
I am the first to admit sometimes I miss things. I try not to but it is all part of being human. Now when it comes to food it really surprises me if I don't hear about a new place coming to town. On the same note, it really surprises...
Good News: Rancher Supply Store supplying free pig for interested student
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The thought of receiving a free pig may not appeal to everyone, but for students with limited resources and wanting to show an animal — it can be a great opportunity. Shoppers at most stores are accustomed to seeing various promotions like discounts on merchandise...
This Buck Wild West Texas Estate Is Unlike Anything You’ve Ever Seen
If I've learned anything during my time spent browsing Zillow, it's that there are so many design choices people make that I will never understand. Whether they were choices made decades ago that simply seem incredibly outdated or they are hyper modern choices that simply seem impractical, everyone has their preferences. Due to these extreme design choices, it can make some houses with so much potential sit on the market for months. Even though it's an easy fix to repaint or change the décor, it can be a bit overwhelming and seem like it's not worth the hassle.
Trainer’s Role at Fit Body Boot Camp
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Fit Body Boot Camp, the world’s fastest-growing boot camp fitness franchise, is now open in Amarillo and motivating people to live a more active lifestyle. Located at 7669 Hillside Rd., Ste. 500, Fit Body Boot Camp brings a welcoming, fat burning group workout to the Amarillo area. Due to the blended training exercises, calories will continue to burn up to 36 hours after each 30-minute workout is complete.
Mistreatment of Amarillo Staff Leads to Post on Facebook
One of the reasons I love social media is you can reach so many people. It's a great way to get get a ton of information about the business, family, and friends. It's also a great way to promote your business. It's also a great way to let your customers...
Suspect airlifted to Lubbock hospital after stabbing in Hereford, victim to Amarillo
LUBBOCK and HEREFORD, Texas – Police in Hereford provided details on a stabbing Thursday in the 700 block of South Avenue K. “Officers discovered a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg,” police said. He was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with serious injuries. Officers found someone identified […]
Potter County SO offers office for holiday deliveries
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Even though it is a few months away, officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office are letting county residents know they can use the office when ordering Christmas and other holiday gifts this year. According to a news release from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, officials are offering the sheriff’s […]
Bubba’s 33 Helping to Give Back to Salvation Army
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bubba’s 33 is always giving back while providing a great lunch or dinner. On September 17th they are hosting a dine & donate along with a canned food drive. It’s happening 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and anyone who brings in $4 or more...
