Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Tickets on sale for ‘Celebrate America’ concert at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Symphony outdoor concert of “Celebrate America.”. The concert is Oct. 1 at Hodgetown and gates open at 6:00 p.m. with it beginning at 7:30 p.m. The music will have patriotic fan favorites and other popular American songs following...
AMARILLO, TX
hppr.org

I Could Do Without the Names

Hello fellow HPPR Radio Book Club listeners. My name is Andrea Elise and I live in Amarillo, Texas. As someone who grew up in Amarillo but lived in several different cities in the U.S. and two years in South Korea, I found Annie Proulx’s novel, That Old Ace in the Hole a mixed bag of farcical and observational storytelling.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Leslie Massey Interviewed on Hey Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Switching careers can be scary, especially when it’s forced by a financial crisis across the world. Check out the new episode of Hey Amarillo here. A conversation with Leslie Massey, a Farmers Insurance Agent in Amarillo and co-owner of The Shop, an event venue....
AMARILLO, TX
B93

These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!

What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Sponsorships Needed for 2023 Night to Shine Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom put on for those with special needs. It’s an event full of getting ready for prom, the paparazzi, a red carpet experience and much more. The next event isn’t until February 10, 2023 at The Loft...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Sad Day for Amarillo as We Say Goodbye to a Star

I will admit in a former life I spent a lot of my time going to the movies. I would take my daughter when she was growing up. We would seem to go every weekend to whatever kid movie was opening up that week. We would grab our popcorn. We had to be there before the previews, because, that is how we picked out the next must sees movies.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

First Freeze 2022

When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Evander Needs A Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another pet in need of a good home. This week the pet is Evander . Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee for this pet if you want to adopt. Right now Carpet Tech has teamed...
AMARILLO, TX
FMX 94.5

This Buck Wild West Texas Estate Is Unlike Anything You’ve Ever Seen

If I've learned anything during my time spent browsing Zillow, it's that there are so many design choices people make that I will never understand. Whether they were choices made decades ago that simply seem incredibly outdated or they are hyper modern choices that simply seem impractical, everyone has their preferences. Due to these extreme design choices, it can make some houses with so much potential sit on the market for months. Even though it's an easy fix to repaint or change the décor, it can be a bit overwhelming and seem like it's not worth the hassle.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Trainer’s Role at Fit Body Boot Camp

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Fit Body Boot Camp, the world’s fastest-growing boot camp fitness franchise, is now open in Amarillo and motivating people to live a more active lifestyle. Located at 7669 Hillside Rd., Ste. 500, Fit Body Boot Camp brings a welcoming, fat burning group workout to the Amarillo area. Due to the blended training exercises, calories will continue to burn up to 36 hours after each 30-minute workout is complete.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Bubba’s 33 Helping to Give Back to Salvation Army

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bubba’s 33 is always giving back while providing a great lunch or dinner. On September 17th they are hosting a dine & donate along with a canned food drive. It’s happening 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and anyone who brings in $4 or more...
AMARILLO, TX

