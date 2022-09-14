ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Christianity projected to lose majority status among Americans by 2070, Pew model projects

By Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Projections indicate Christians could lose majority status in the United States by 2070, according to modeling released by the Pew Research Center.

The study modeled four hypothetical scenarios, each representing a different rate of “switching,” which the Pew Research Center defined “as a change between the religion in which a person was raised (in childhood) and their present religious identity (in adulthood).”

Pew said its models examined a scenario in which switching rates remain the same, two scenarios in which switching rates speed up, and one scenario in which switching rates halt completely.

The number of Americans who identify as agnostic, atheist or don't affiliate with a particular religion has grown dramatically since the 1990s, according to the research center. The study was released Tuesday.

Previously: One in four Americans identify as 'Nones.' Why are millions leaving organized religion?

Each scenario begins with the nation’s religious makeup in 2020, as estimated by the Pew Research Center: 64% Christian, 30% unaffiliated and 6% members of all other religions.

Christians make up less than 50% of the country by 2070 in three of the four scenarios.

Scenario No. 1: Christian population no longer majority, retains plurality

In this scenario, young Americans (ages 15 to 29) leave and join Christianity and other religions at similar rates observed in recent years. The share of Christians diminishes by a few percentage points every generation, according to Pew Research Center, eventually falling below 50% by 2060 and landing at 46% by 2070. Still, they represent the largest religious group in the country.

Members of other religions rise to 13% of the population by 2070, while 41% of the United States will have no religious affiliation in this scenario.

Scenario No. 2:  Nearly half of US religiously unaffiliated by 2070

Young Americans progressively switch from Christianity with each generation before the rate begins to slow in this scenario.

Here, Christians fall below 50% of the population by 2050 and to 39% by 2070. The percentage of Americans who have no religious affiliation rises to 48% by 2070, and the percentage of Americans who are members of non-Christian religions creeps up to 12%.

Scenario No. 3: US mostly secular by 2070

By 2070, 52% of Americans will not identify with any religion in this scenario, in which switching rises at a constant rate. The percentage of Americans who are Christians drops to 35%, and the percentage of Americans who belong to a non-Christian religion make up the remaining 12%.

Scenario No. 4:  Christianity retains slim majority by 2070

This scenario appears unrealistic based on recent trends, as it assumes that Americans abruptly stop leaving religion after 2020.

Even still, Christianity would see a 10% decline by 2070 as older American Christians die, according to Pew Research Center. The religiously unaffiliated would make up 34% of the country, and members of other religions would make up 12%.

SCOTUS ruling: Supreme Court temporarily lets Jewish university refuse LGBTQ student group

Which scenario is the most likely?

Pew said scenario No. 2, which sees Christianity dip below 50% of the population by 2050 and to 39% by 2070, “best illustrates what would happen if recent generational trends in the U.S. continue, but only until they reach the boundary of what has been observed around the world, including in Western Europe.”

Data from dozens of countries around the world show that most people ages 30 to 49 who reported being raised Christian are still Christian, meaning that the Christian retention rate in those countries has not not fallen below 50%, according to Pew. Scenario No. 2 models for a Christian retention rate of 50% or above in the U.S.

Pew noted that every scenario assumed current demographic trends – migration, births and deaths – remain constant.

'There's no perfect institution': 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul' takes on the Black church

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Christianity projected to lose majority status among Americans by 2070, Pew model projects

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Christianity quickly diminishing in US, on pace to become minority religion in decades: study

A recently released study suggests the number of Christians in the United States is diminishing quickly and being replaced by those who do not identify with any religion. A new report by Pew Research Center and the General Social Survey published Tuesday found a surge of adults leaving Christianity to become atheist, agnostic or "nothing in particular." It predicted that if the number of Christians under 30 abandoning their faith accelerates beyond the current pace, adherents of the historically dominant religion of the U.S. could become a minority by 2045.
RELIGION
CBS News

Christianity in the U.S. is quickly shrinking and may no longer be the majority religion within just a few decades, research finds

Christianity has remained at the forefront of the nation's political and social conversations for centuries — but new research shows that could be changing. A new report by Pew Research Center and the General Social Survey published on Tuesday found that the large numbers of people in the U.S who practice Christianity are declining. The religion's demographic has been dwindling since the 1990s, the report said, as many adults transition to an identity of atheist, agnostic or "nothing in particular."
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christianity Today#Americans#Christians#The Pew Research Center
TheDailyBeast

This Could Be the Only Way to Beat COVID for Good

The novel coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates and evolves. Fast. Variant after variant. Subvariants between the variants. The virus is active. But our efforts to contain it are reactive. Thirty-four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we still haven’t figured out a way to get ahead of the virus—and offer people immunity that endures even as the virus evolves.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden

Despite the growth of the Black middle class, African Americans still grapple with the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings, and home ownership. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Wisconsin legislators in November 2020 and asked them to effectively reverse then-President Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden in that state. It was already known that the conservative activist Ginni Thomas had contacted legislators in Arizona with...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christianity
Fox News

If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything

There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
ELECTIONS
The Atlantic

One of Long COVID’s Worst Symptoms Is Also Its Most Misunderstood

On March 25, 2020, Hannah Davis was texting with two friends when she realized that she couldn’t understand one of their messages. In hindsight, that was the first sign that she had COVID-19. It was also her first experience with the phenomenon known as “brain fog,” and the moment when her old life contracted into her current one. She once worked in artificial intelligence and analyzed complex systems without hesitation, but now “runs into a mental wall” when faced with tasks as simple as filling out forms. Her memory, once vivid, feels frayed and fleeting. Former mundanities—buying food, making meals, cleaning up—can be agonizingly difficult. Her inner world—what she calls “the extras of thinking, like daydreaming, making plans, imagining”—is gone. The fog “is so encompassing,” she told me, “it affects every area of my life.” For more than 900 days, while other long-COVID symptoms have waxed and waned, her brain fog has never really lifted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

601K+
Followers
67K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy