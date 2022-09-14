ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IL

Man hurt in shooting at Rockford liquor store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – One man is recovering from a shooting at a liquor store early Saturday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred at 12:53 a.m. at Central Park Tap, located at 3523 Auburn St. The Rockford Police Twitter page said shortly after 2 a.m. that the suspect is a Black male in his […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Hit & Run In Winnebago County, 2 Vehicles vs A Tree

Rockford Scanner™: Hit & Run In Winnebago County, 2 Vehicles vs A Tree
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the couple seriously hurt after a devastating home explosion Tuesday night in rural Freeport. Family members say the couple, Al and Bonnie Bawinkel, have a long road to recovery after being pulled from their burning house and airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Many Officers Working A Scene On The West Side

Rockford Scanner™: Many Officers Working A Scene On The West Side
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford suspect committed "suicide by cop"

The Rockford Police Department released body camera footage of a deadly officer involved shooting earlier this month on Friday. Harris talks about protecting reproductive rights …. More migrants arrive in Chicago. McDonald’s CEO: Chicago crime keeping employees away. Free Ring cameras for some Winnebago County residents. Winnebago County man...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel 3000

WATCH: Green County Cheese Days returns to Monroe

MONROE, Wis. — Tess Zettle, the 2022 Green County Cheese Days ambassador, joins Live at Four to preview the event, which is underway this weekend. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here. COPYRIGHT...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com

Freeport house explodes, residents airlifted to hospital

Two people were rescued by neighbors and flown to the hospital after a house exploded in Freeport on Tuesday. Freeport house explodes, residents airlifted to hospital. Killing of Freeport 16-year-old girl still unsolved …. It’s time to nominate a special teacher for a Golden …. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

29-year-old hurt in Rockford hit-and-run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was seriously injured after a hit-and-run in Rockford Thursday night. It happened at Auburn Street and Rockton Avenue around 10 p.m. The 29-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, though he was reportedly in stable condition at last check. Eastbound traffic on Auburn Street was closed while […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Suspects Attempt To Rob An ATM At A Local Business

Rockford Scanner™: Suspects Attempt To Rob An ATM At A Local Business
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Winnebago County Coroners Office Gets A New Piece Of Equipment, That Will Help Reduce Strain On Its Employees.

Rockford Scanner™: Winnebago County Coroners Office Gets A New Piece Of Equipment, That Will Help Reduce Strain On Its Employees.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Shed recovered; returned to Mendota

MENDOTA – The shed that was removed from a residence in Mendota has been returned after an investigation by the Mendota Police Department. Authorities in Livingston County executed a search warrant in cooperation with the LaSalle County States Attorney’s Office and the Mendota Police Department at an address in rural Ancona. The shed that was allegedly taken by a truck and trailer on August 30th from the 1000 block of 6th Avenue in Mendota. The shed was transported back to Mendota on Wednesday. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.
MENDOTA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of Up To 4 People Have Been Shot

Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of Up To 4 People Have Been Shot
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Victim In Rockford, Rockford PD Are Investigating

Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Victim In Rockford, Rockford PD Are Investigating
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Oregon Police Department is Learning That Somedays You Cannot Buy a New Squad Car for Love or Money

Oregon Police Chief Shawn Melville has learned over the past few months that somedays you just cannot buy a new squad car. During the recent Oregon City Council meeting, the chief gave an update on the attempts to purchase a new squad car. Melville said they have contacted all of the local new car dealers and are now looking at out of area dealers.
OREGON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New Rockford Amazon facility avoids cut list

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Rockford Amazon distribution center avoided landing on the company’s list of facilities it will either close or delay. That means the online retail giant’s plan to open the 141,000 square-foot facility at 5266 Baxter Road is still on track. Local officials who announced the project last year say Amazon will […]
ROCKFORD, IL

