WIFR
Winnebago County launches safety initiative, offers free Ring Doorbells
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County is about to take the idea of using technology to fight crime, one step further, launching the Ring Doorbell Safety Initiative, a collaborative effort with county board members and law enforcement. More than 600 doorbells will be offered to residents on a first come,...
Freeport community organizes fundraisers for victims of house explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport community is rallying to help Al and Bonnie Bawinkel, who were hospitalized in critical condition after their house exploded on Tuesday. Jeff Kaiser set up a fundraiser for his cousins on GoFundMe, saying “They were in their house when it exploded and somehow are still living. Fortunately, they just […]
Man hurt in shooting at Rockford liquor store
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – One man is recovering from a shooting at a liquor store early Saturday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred at 12:53 a.m. at Central Park Tap, located at 3523 Auburn St. The Rockford Police Twitter page said shortly after 2 a.m. that the suspect is a Black male in his […]
100fmrockford.com
‘Big contributors to the community’: Shosies Cyclery in Loves Park set to close
LOVES PARK — Shosies Cyclery is set to close at the end of the month, ending decades of service to a loyal customer base. The bicycle shop at 514 Windsor Road is owned by Bruce and Kate Steidinger, who are closing the store to retire on Sept. 30. The...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Hit & Run In Winnebago County, 2 Vehicles vs A Tree
Rockford Scanner™: Hit & Run In Winnebago County, 2 Vehicles vs A Tree
WIFR
GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the couple seriously hurt after a devastating home explosion Tuesday night in rural Freeport. Family members say the couple, Al and Bonnie Bawinkel, have a long road to recovery after being pulled from their burning house and airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Many Officers Working A Scene On The West Side
MyStateline.com
Rockford suspect committed "suicide by cop"
The Rockford Police Department released body camera footage of a deadly officer involved shooting earlier this month on Friday. Harris talks about protecting reproductive rights …. More migrants arrive in Chicago. McDonald’s CEO: Chicago crime keeping employees away. Free Ring cameras for some Winnebago County residents. Winnebago County man...
Channel 3000
WATCH: Green County Cheese Days returns to Monroe
MONROE, Wis. — Tess Zettle, the 2022 Green County Cheese Days ambassador, joins Live at Four to preview the event, which is underway this weekend. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here. COPYRIGHT...
MyStateline.com
Freeport house explodes, residents airlifted to hospital
Two people were rescued by neighbors and flown to the hospital after a house exploded in Freeport on Tuesday. Freeport house explodes, residents airlifted to hospital. Killing of Freeport 16-year-old girl still unsolved …. It’s time to nominate a special teacher for a Golden …. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens...
29-year-old hurt in Rockford hit-and-run
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was seriously injured after a hit-and-run in Rockford Thursday night. It happened at Auburn Street and Rockton Avenue around 10 p.m. The 29-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, though he was reportedly in stable condition at last check. Eastbound traffic on Auburn Street was closed while […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects Attempt To Rob An ATM At A Local Business
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Winnebago County Coroners Office Gets A New Piece Of Equipment, That Will Help Reduce Strain On Its Employees.
walls102.com
Shed recovered; returned to Mendota
MENDOTA – The shed that was removed from a residence in Mendota has been returned after an investigation by the Mendota Police Department. Authorities in Livingston County executed a search warrant in cooperation with the LaSalle County States Attorney’s Office and the Mendota Police Department at an address in rural Ancona. The shed that was allegedly taken by a truck and trailer on August 30th from the 1000 block of 6th Avenue in Mendota. The shed was transported back to Mendota on Wednesday. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of Up To 4 People Have Been Shot
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Victim In Rockford, Rockford PD Are Investigating
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon Police Department is Learning That Somedays You Cannot Buy a New Squad Car for Love or Money
Oregon Police Chief Shawn Melville has learned over the past few months that somedays you just cannot buy a new squad car. During the recent Oregon City Council meeting, the chief gave an update on the attempts to purchase a new squad car. Melville said they have contacted all of the local new car dealers and are now looking at out of area dealers.
Winnebago County man found guilty of killing police informant
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County man has been found guilty of murder after killing a confidential informant. Preston Scott, 27, killed David Foley on the 2100 block of Oregon Avenue on April 2, 2020, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney. Foley had previously worked as a confidential informant for the Rockford […]
New Rockford Amazon facility avoids cut list
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Rockford Amazon distribution center avoided landing on the company’s list of facilities it will either close or delay. That means the online retail giant’s plan to open the 141,000 square-foot facility at 5266 Baxter Road is still on track. Local officials who announced the project last year say Amazon will […]
