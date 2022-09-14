ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

74-year-old woman arrested for murder in Oakley

Police say a 74-year-old woman has been arrested for shooting and killing a man in Oakley. Police say they were called to the 200 block of West Cypress Road for reports of a shooting on May 20. When they arrived, they found a man lying in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, 51-year-old Ruben Ortiz, was pronounced dead on scene.
OAKLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Manager of marijuana facility in San Leandro dies from gunshot wounds

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The site manager for a marijuana operation has died after being wounded in gunfire last Sunday in San Leandro, police said Friday. Oakland resident Victor Mendez, 25, was pronounced dead Thursday just after 9 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Adams Avenue, according to police.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Antioch, including 3 children

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Two adults and three children were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in a residential area of Antioch late Friday afternoon, officials say. A spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said early Friday evening that the injured were transported to local hospitals, assisted by CalStar and Antioch police, to be treated for their injuries.
ANTIOCH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
San Francisco, CA
Cars
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KTVU FOX 2

Family of slain security guard rises reward to help find third alleged killer still on the run

The family of Kevin Nishita, has raised the reward to $40,000 to help find the third and final suspect who police say is responsible for Nishita's murder. Nishita was guarding a KRON 4 reporter in downtown Oakland on Nov. 24 when they and Nishita were held at gun point in an attempted armed robbery. Nishita was shot and died from his injuries in the hospital three days later.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car inside Trader Joe's Castro Valley store, fire department responds

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Alameda County Fire Department says they are responding to a Castro Valley Trader Joe's because of a car inside the store Thursday afternoon. An employee at the store on Redwood Road said there are injuries and people are still inside the store. California Highway Patrol confirmed that there are injuries. This is a developing situation. The vehicle went into the store shortly before 4 p.m.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Driver plows through Castro Valley Trader Joe's, injuring 8

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Alameda County Fire Department says they are responding to a Castro Valley Trader Joe's because a car accelerated into the store Thursday afternoon. Four people were taken to the hospital, officials say. An employee at the store on Redwood Road said there are injuries and that...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sfpd#Catalytic Converters#San Francisco Police#Property Crime#Mission Local#Special Operations Bureau
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose stabbing suspect arrested after barricading himself in apartment

A teenager wanted for an alleged stabbing was arrested after barricading himself in a San Jose apartment on Thursday. The suspect, who was described as a teen by family members, was loaded into an ambulance midday. The standoff with San Jose police happened on Pamela Avenue. The suspect's father watched...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 shootings in Oakland during impromptu Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department responded to two separate shootings about 20 minutes apart from each other on Thursday evening, as several people were also celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in the streets by honking their horns and cheering out their windows. The first shooting was reported shortly before...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KTVU FOX 2

Ghost Ship's Derick Almena could head back to jail over bullet

OAKLAND, Calif. - The man found responsible for the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland could be headed back to jail. The Alameda County District Attorney says that bows and arrows, a machete and one bullet were found during a search of Derick Almena's home in Mendocino County, the Bay Area News Group first reported.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Progress made clearing Oakland's Wood Street homeless encampment

OAKLAND, Calif. - Major changes have been made along Wood Street, one week since cleanup crews began clearing Oakland’s largest homeless encampment. Caltrans contractors have removed an overwhelming amount of trash, tents, cars and RVs to reduce what the state calls "unnecessary danger" and risks to residents, highways and railways.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy