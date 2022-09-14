Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
74-year-old woman arrested for murder in Oakley
Police say a 74-year-old woman has been arrested for shooting and killing a man in Oakley. Police say they were called to the 200 block of West Cypress Road for reports of a shooting on May 20. When they arrived, they found a man lying in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, 51-year-old Ruben Ortiz, was pronounced dead on scene.
KTVU FOX 2
Manager of marijuana facility in San Leandro dies from gunshot wounds
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The site manager for a marijuana operation has died after being wounded in gunfire last Sunday in San Leandro, police said Friday. Oakland resident Victor Mendez, 25, was pronounced dead Thursday just after 9 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Adams Avenue, according to police.
KTVU FOX 2
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Antioch, including 3 children
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Two adults and three children were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in a residential area of Antioch late Friday afternoon, officials say. A spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said early Friday evening that the injured were transported to local hospitals, assisted by CalStar and Antioch police, to be treated for their injuries.
KTVU FOX 2
Two 12-year-old pedestrians in critical condition after they were hit by a car
Antioch police say two 12-year-old kids are in critical condition after being hit by a car. A third 12-year-old also was hit by the same car. According to officials, the three kids were walking home from school when a red Chevrolet Impala struck a tan Mercury. Mystique near Sycamore Dr....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
Family of slain security guard rises reward to help find third alleged killer still on the run
The family of Kevin Nishita, has raised the reward to $40,000 to help find the third and final suspect who police say is responsible for Nishita's murder. Nishita was guarding a KRON 4 reporter in downtown Oakland on Nov. 24 when they and Nishita were held at gun point in an attempted armed robbery. Nishita was shot and died from his injuries in the hospital three days later.
KTVU FOX 2
Triple shooting on International Boulevard in Oakland
Oakland police are investigating a triple shooting on International Boulevard. Everyone was taken to the hospital.
KTVU FOX 2
Car inside Trader Joe's Castro Valley store, fire department responds
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Alameda County Fire Department says they are responding to a Castro Valley Trader Joe's because of a car inside the store Thursday afternoon. An employee at the store on Redwood Road said there are injuries and people are still inside the store. California Highway Patrol confirmed that there are injuries. This is a developing situation. The vehicle went into the store shortly before 4 p.m.
KTVU FOX 2
Driver plows through Castro Valley Trader Joe's, injuring 8
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Alameda County Fire Department says they are responding to a Castro Valley Trader Joe's because a car accelerated into the store Thursday afternoon. Four people were taken to the hospital, officials say. An employee at the store on Redwood Road said there are injuries and that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
Persons of interest in custody in SF Sutro Baths assault on Millbrae councilman
A Millbrae city councilman who was assaulted in San Francisco over the summer says two persons of interest have been taken into custody over his attack. Law enforcement say graffiti provided an important clue.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose stabbing suspect arrested after barricading himself in apartment
A teenager wanted for an alleged stabbing was arrested after barricading himself in a San Jose apartment on Thursday. The suspect, who was described as a teen by family members, was loaded into an ambulance midday. The standoff with San Jose police happened on Pamela Avenue. The suspect's father watched...
KTVU FOX 2
Several homes destroyed in Oakland 4-alarm fire that broke out next to I-580
Several homes were destroyed Friday when a 4-alarm fire broke out in vegetation near I-580. Residents were evacuated and some have been displaced. The cause of the fire in the Allendale neighborhood is under investigation. One firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital.
KTVU FOX 2
2 shootings in Oakland during impromptu Hispanic Heritage Month celebration
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department responded to two separate shootings about 20 minutes apart from each other on Thursday evening, as several people were also celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in the streets by honking their horns and cheering out their windows. The first shooting was reported shortly before...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Large fire burning next to I-580
There's a large fire burning next to I-580 in Oakland. Multiple structures are threatened, officials said. This is breaking news.
KTVU FOX 2
Ghost Ship's Derick Almena could head back to jail over bullet
OAKLAND, Calif. - The man found responsible for the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland could be headed back to jail. The Alameda County District Attorney says that bows and arrows, a machete and one bullet were found during a search of Derick Almena's home in Mendocino County, the Bay Area News Group first reported.
KTVU FOX 2
Progress made clearing Oakland's Wood Street homeless encampment
OAKLAND, Calif. - Major changes have been made along Wood Street, one week since cleanup crews began clearing Oakland’s largest homeless encampment. Caltrans contractors have removed an overwhelming amount of trash, tents, cars and RVs to reduce what the state calls "unnecessary danger" and risks to residents, highways and railways.
KTVU FOX 2
Person struck by BART train on tracks at 19th Street Oakland; major delays
OAKLAND, Calif. - A person on the tracks, who was struck by a train, caused major system-wide delays on BART Friday afternoon into the evening commute hours. Officials say the person was on the tracks at 19th Street in Oakland. BART officials said the person was on the tracks as...
KTVU FOX 2
Vegetation fire spreads to homes, displaces 15 in Oakland
As many as 15 people are displaced in Oakland and 5 homes are destroyed after a brush fire spread to a residential area on Friday. One firefighter was injured during the battle as the fire grew near I-580 in the Allendale neighborhood.
KTVU FOX 2
Marine vet who was shot in 10 times in Oakland bar sues, alleging negligence
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Marine Corps veteran, who was shot multiple times inside an Oakland bar, is suing the bar owners, the building owner, the City of Oakland and the State Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, accusing all of them of negligence. Mahmoud Berte says it was his friend's birthday,...
KTVU FOX 2
Curling finds a new home in the Bay Area
Curling is gaining popularity in the Bay Area. The Bay Area Curling Club, now housed in East Oakland, says since opening in March memberships have doubled.
KTVU FOX 2
8 people injured including a 5 year old boy after a car crashes into Castro Valley Trader Joe's
CHP says 8 people were injured after driver crashes car into Castro Valley Trader Joe's including a store employee and a 5 year old boy. The driver is an 88 year old man from Hayward and investigators say it appears to be an accident.
Comments / 0