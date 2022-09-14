Read full article on original website
Wauseon @ Swanton Football
SWANTON – Trey Parsons was 15/18 passing in his first start of the season for 274 yards and four touchdowns to lead Wauseon to a 35-6 win at Swanton. Parsons opened the game with scoring strikes of 26 and eight yards to Sam Smith and closed the game by going to Tyson Rodriguez on a 78-yard TD pass early in the fourth quarter.
WILLIAMS COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Ayersville Pulls Away Late To Top Edgerton 42-22
EDGERTON -
Evergreen/Wauseon @ Archbold Girls Golf
WAUSEON – Aniyah Copeland was medalist with a 42 followed by Carly Grime's 43 to propel Archbold to wins over Wauseon and Evergreen. Calaway Gerken and Ashley Fisher each fired a 46 to lead Wauseon. At Ironwood. Archbold (178) – Aniyah Copeland 42, Carly Grime 43, Brayton Huffman...
September 17, 2022
WILLIAMS COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Ayersville Pulls Away Late To Top Edgerton 42-22 YARDS AFTER CATCH … Cory Herman runs through an arm tackle by an Ayersville defender after a second half reception. Herman had five catches for 33 yards on the night including…
Bryan @ Delta Football
DELTA – The Panthers turned to big plays on offense to remain tied for first place in the NWOAL after a 28-12 win over Bryan. Jeremiah Wolford led a Delta running game that totaled 245 yards with 147 of his own on 19 carries and touchdown runs of 25 and 33 yards.
High School Sports Roundup For September 15, 2022
SINGLES: 1. Andrews (B) d. Starkweather 6-0, 6-0; 2. Shininger (B) d. Lavinder 6-0, 6-...
High School Football Look Ahead: Week 5 Preview
CATCH OVER THE DEFENSE … Archbold wide receiver Chase Miller catches a pass along the sideline in a season opening win over Genoa. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) The halfway point of the season is upon us already and there’s plenty on the line in week five. Among the most intriguing matchups is in Henry County as a pair of state ranked teams will tangle when Archbold visits Liberty Center.
Archbold @ Liberty Center Football
LIBERTY CENTER – There's a saying in sports that "defense wins championships". If that saying holds true, then the Liberty Center Tigers will be adding some hardware to their trophy case later this season. Liberty Center held the high powered Archbold attack to just 129 yards...
Evergreen @ Wauseon Girls Soccer
WAUSEON – Teagan Rupp scored three times as Wauseon picked up their first league win by knocking off Evergreen 5-0. Evergreen (3-5-1, 1-1 NWOAL) – no statistics. Wauseon (6-2, 1-2 NWOAL) – Goals: Teagan Rupp 3, Rylee Vasvery, Abby Smith; Assists: Rylee Vasvery, Ann Spieles.
Bryan @ Evergreen Volleyball
METAMORA – Evergreen took the opening set, but the Lady Bears responded to take the last three to improve to 2-1 in the NWOAL. McKenzie Mason had 20 digs to front Bryan, Blayze Langenderfer went 22/28 hitting with seven kills and seven blocks, and Crystal Fillaman added a 57/57 setting night with 11 assists.
