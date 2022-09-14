Read full article on original website
Public Health on Wheels dates and locations Sept. 17-24
GEORGIA (WRBL) – West Central Health District of Georgia’s Public Health on Wheels vehicle is coming to a several West neighborhoods from Sept. 17-24, 2022. A variety of services and products will be offered, including COVID-19 vaccines, free at-home COVID-19 test kits, Nutrition Education Services, PrEP, children’s health services information and WIC. Information about other […]
Ride to benefit 4-year-old Opelika kid diagnosed with form of dwarfism
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A lot going on this weekend on both sides of the Chattahoochee River. That includes the community gathering for a benefit ride for a four year old boy in Opelika diagnosed with a form of dwarfism. Funds raised will go towards his surgery next month.
Midday Dee Time: Local theater celebrating 25 years in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local theatre in Columbus is celebrating 25 years. Family Theater is located on Hamilton Road in the basement of Rosehill Baptist Church. The theater is running a fun musical until the 24 of this month - Garfield the Musical. Talen Hutchinson plays the cat you...
Ala. schools look for new milk vendor after Borden plants close
ALABAMA (WTVM) - Alabama schools are struggling to find new milk suppliers following the closure of two Borden Dairy production plants, one in Alabama. News Leader 9 spoke with officials from each of the four county school districts in East Alabama on the plans for these districts to provide milk for school lunches.
Organizations hosts event on Lake Eufaula for kids with special needs
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Catch A Special Thriller (CAST) for Kids Foundation is in its 31st year of celebrating kids with special needs. On Sept. 15, they hosted one of many free boating and fishing events. The foundation and Eufaula Parks and Recreation hosted the Kiddos on Lake Eufaula...
City of Columbus to hold public meeting on recent safety concerns
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several issues with vehicle disturbances on weekends and late evenings at the Columbus Civic Center and South Commons have created concerns for city officials and residents. Columbus officials will host a public meeting on Sept. 15 to discuss safety and security concerns with those parking lots.
American Legion in Phenix City observes POW/MIA Recognition Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, those who were prisoners of war (POW) and those who are still missing in action (MIA) are recognized nationally. National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed every third Friday in September. In Phenix City, the American Legion Post 135 hosts a ceremony in honor of military...
Smiths Station High School celebrates homecoming
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Tonight, the Smiths Station Panthers host homecoming in East Alabama. The school held its annual homecoming parade this morning. The parade was led by Mayor Bubba Copeland and followed by various high school programs, the band and teams representing Smiths Station High School. Fans and...
Teen dies days after Opelika shooting, charges expected to be upgraded
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A 17-year-old shot in the head in the area of Chester Avenue and East Street in Opelika on Thursday, September 15th, has died from his injuries after being hospitalized in Columbus, Georgia. Terrell Morgan died at 1:50 PM Central. A medical examiner will perform an autopsy. Opelika police arrested two individuals […]
Wakis African Kitchen: First African restaurant in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wakis African kitchen is the first of its kind in the Fountain City. The restaurant has only been open less than a month, but the origins of Wakis began years ago with travel abroad and a dream. Thanks to owner Olatunji Aiyeola better known as “Tj”...
Columbus State University offers new military scholarship
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local veterans’ organization partners with Columbus State University to establish a scholarship honoring the former Commanding General of Fort Benning. The regional chapter of the Military Order of World Wars is providing the scholarship. It’s called ‘The Lieutenant General Robert L. Wetzel Military Student...
Man, juvenile arrested in Columbus for shooting 17-year-old in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has arrested two suspects in Columbus for a shooting in Opelika that left a 17-year-old hospitalized. At approximately 3 p.m., officers responded to reports of a juvenile shot on Chester Avenue and Easy Street, police say. Upon arrival, a 17-year-old was found...
Safety concerns in Columbus Civic Center parking lot addressed
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cars are at the center of a controversy in the Fountain City. Tonight, residents and officials gathered for a public meeting to discuss safety concerns at the Columbus Civic Center. The meeting comes after several complaints about what city leaders are calling vehicle disturbances on weekends.
Paws Humane announces new pet adoption program in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As animal control and dog shelters have been above capacity the past few months, Paws Humane is rolling out a new program to make it easier to adopt a furry friend. The goal is to keep pet owners from surrendering their pets because of hardship. The...
Penny sales tax to reappear on Sumter County ballots for third time
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. — Sumter County residents can expect to see a penny sales tax on their ballots in November. This one cent sales tax would go toward various projects like new sidewalks, roads and upgrades to Emergency Medical Services. "We wanted to make sure it was a Sumter...
Two-year-old child shot in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A two-year-old has been hospitalized following a shooting in LaGrange. The child was transported to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta. A condition for the child is unavailable as of the posting of this article. According to police the shooting happened on Saturday at around 1:00 p.m., at an apartment complex located at 119 Old […]
Crews battling fire at restaurant on Armour Road in Columbus
Columbus fire crews are battling a fire at the Buckhead Steak and Wine restaurant in Columbus. WRBL has a crew on the scene, where flames could be seen from I-185 Wednesday morning. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing story.
17-year-old injured in Opelika shooting
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police are investigating a shooting that has left a 17-year-old shot in Opelika. According to the Opelika Police Department (OPD), around 3 p.m., officers received reports of a juvenile being shot in the area of Chester Avenue and Easy Street. Arriving at the scene, officers found...
Valley man killed in Lee County vehicle versus motorcycle crash
BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – A Valley man died Friday morning in a motorcycle versus vehicle crash in Beauregard. The crash occurred between Highway 51 and Lee Road 112 on Lee Road 146. Lee County Corner Daniel Sexton identified the victim as 57-year-old George Paul Shapley Jr. of Valley, Alabama. The crash remains under investigation.
