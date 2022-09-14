Teen arrested after 79-year-old woman violently attacked

Steve Jenson
Police: Male person stabbed to death in Belle Glade during fight
BELLE GLADE — A male person was stabbed to death Friday evening during a fight in the city, police said. Palm Beach County sheriff's officials said the male, who was not identified by age or name, was involved in an altercation in the 1300 block of Northwest Avenue L in Belle Glade. After the incident, his friends picked him up and drove him to the Rodriguez Food Store, where they called 911.
Suspect, 18, arrested after woman killed in Riviera Beach
An 18-year-old man is in custody following a deadly Riviera Beach shooting in June that claimed the life of a woman.
margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek Man Purposely Hit 2 Victims With Car During Assault
A Coconut Creek man was arrested earlier this month for purposely hitting two men with his car during a domestic violence assault, then reversing and trying to hit them again, court records show. Anthony Tomasino, 46, of the 2000 block of Northwest 42nd Ave., carried out the vehicular attack on...
Click10.com
BSO: Woman arrested for attacking 11-year-old girl near Dania Beach school
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A mother has been arrested after joining in after her daughter attacked another girl near a school in Dania Beach, authorities confirmed Friday. Sabrina Thomas, 50, faces charges of child abuse without great bodily harm, battery second subsequent offense and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Sunrise Woman Accused in Shooting, Caught with Counterfeit Cash: Police
After a simmering family dispute ended with gunfire in Sunrise, a 23-year-old woman is facing charges for the shooting and for having counterfeit cash, police said. Jenny Jasmine Joseph was arrested Monday after firing a single gunshot from the second-floor walkway of the Shamrock Apartments that shattered the rear driver’s side window of a Toyota as it drove away, according to the police report.
Click10.com
Man found shot to death in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Pompano Beach. Authorities responded to the scene Friday night just after 9 p.m. at Northwest 2nd Street and 28th Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies said they located a man who had been shot. He was later...
850wftl.com
2 detained after reported bomb threat aboard plane at FLL
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — Police arrested two men after a reported bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Police say no explosives were found. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat and took the men into custody....
Boynton man, 68, killed in two-car crash at city intersection
BOYNTON BEACH — A 68-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a two-car collision at a city intersection, police said Saturday. Jorge M. Castro of Boynton Beach was traveling west on Woolbright Road in his 2017 Nissan Rogue at 4:35 p.m. Friday when he turned left onto Wingfoot Drive and into the path of an oncoming car, Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies said.
Man fatally stabbed in Belle Glade
Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal stabbing in Belle Glade.
'Person of interest' identified in robbery at North Lauderdale supermarket
FORT LAUDERDALE - A person of interest has been identified in a North Lauderdale strong-arm robbery investigation.The robbery happened Tuesday, August 23rd, just after 4 p.m. Surveillance cameras captured a man punching a woman and stealing her necklace as she walked into a grocery store in the 800 block of W McNab Road.Broward Sheriff's investigators said security video also showed the man in a light-colored Nissan when it drove into the parking lot. They said he then got out of the car and attacked the woman who was walking into the store with her three children.Detectives later found the...
Unhappy customer accused of beating contractor with bat
A South Florida man unhappy with the remodeling job in his apartment attacked the contract who did the work with a baseball bat and held him against his will until he agreed to a refund.
cw34.com
Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred the morning of Sept. 13 in Pompano Beach. The sheriff's office said Broward Regional Communications received a call at approximately 4:05 a.m. regarding a shooting along Northwest 8th Street near NW 24th Avenue in Pompano Beach.
18-year-old facing murder charge in fatal shooting of woman found dead in crashed car
RIVIERA BEACH — An 18-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after an argument involving family members led to a woman's fatal shooting June 28 in Riviera Beach. A judge has ordered Jahmanuel Barber of Riviera Beach to remain in custody in the death of his aunt, Zequi...
South Bay murder suspect tells PBSO man 'disrespected him' — so he shot him to death
SOUTH BAY — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in last week's fatal shooting of 28-year-old Manuel Segura. Deputies say Hargest King, 26, of South Bay admitted to shooting Segura numerous times following a Sept. 8 argument in which Segura "disrespected him." The manhunt: Detectives...
cbs12.com
18 year old charged with second degree murder in Riviera Beach shooting, crash
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department said on Sunday officers arrested the suspect involved in a shooting on June 28. Back in June, officers responded to a call at around 1:47 p.m., after reports of a man firing shots into the air off Broadway and West 24th St. Moments later, another call came in just a block away on Avenue E. Police said a witness saw a blue Hyundai Elantra crash into a tree. The car received extensive front end damage to the point where airbags were deployed.
cw34.com
Suspect arrested in South Bay killing
SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Hargest King as a suspect in the shooting that took place Sept. 8 killing Manuel Segura. They also learned that King is a suspect in a different shooting investigation that took place on July 3, 2022 in South Bay. Casings found at both scenes confirmed that the same weapon was used in both shootings, investigators said.
cw34.com
Police say drugs mixed with fentanyl are a big concern
Port St. Lucie, FL/CBS12 News — Port St. Lucie Police say they're seeing more and more fentanyl on the street. In the wee hours Friday morning September 16, Port St. Lucie Police arrested a couple on drug and weapons charges, and police say they are part of a scourge hitting this city, involving people who are selling cocaine and other illegal narcotics mixed with fentanyl.
Lost voices of fentanyl: A Lake Worth Beach mother's heartbreak
A Lake Worth Beach mother lost her daughter, Jenny, to a fentanyl overdose in April 2020, and wants the public to understand just how deadly the drug is.
WSVN-TV
‘Little princesses’ caught on camera breaking into and vandalizing Fort Lauderdale vacation house
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vandals broke into a house, leaving a massive mess, and the only thing more stunning than the damage may be their age. The vandals were caught on surveillance video casing the home. They were all girls who looked to be 9 to 12 years of age.
cbs12.com
Crash near Freedom Shores Elementary sends one person to hospital
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Boynton Beach on Friday morning. The crash happened near Freedom Shores Elementary and caused parts of Hypoluxo Road to close west of Congress Avenue. Video shared with CBS12 News shows a car on...
WPTV West Palm Beach
