Negativity over Shoreline Drive road diet test addressed by Muskegon commissioners
MUSKEGON, MI – Expressing concern about community negativity over a study into narrowing Shoreline Drive, Muskegon city commissioners have added a new parameter that could halt it early. The first phase of the study that will temporarily reduce one lane in each direction of Shoreline Drive is set to...
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan Sunday
A beach hazards statement and small craft advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties through Sunday evening.
whtc.com
Two Hurt in Wild Lake Michigan Drive Motoring Situation
TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 16, 2022) – Two persons were hurt in a wild motoring situation between Allendale and Standale on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, Central Dispatch were getting calls around 4:30 PM of a vehicle driving “erratically” on Lake Michigan Drive between 24th and 14th avenues. The white Honda Pilot was initially heading westbound and then turned east, going the wrong way.
Fox17
Westbound lanes now open on I-94 in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 was closed in Kalamazoo County. All lanes are now open. Dispatchers said around 5:00 pm that the two westbound lanes on the right side of the freeway were closed near mile marker 74.5. Michigan Department of Transportation reported that the freeway was...
wgvunews.org
Adelaide Pointe development clears another hurdle
A new, $250 million development on Muskegon Lake is one step closer to reality, as city commissioners this week approved a cooperative use agreement. The sprawling project that will be built on Muskegon Lake known as “Adelaide Pointe” would include a new, 270-slip marina, luxurious condominiums and apartments, retail shopping, a restaurant and a bar, boat and paddle-boat rentals, and a new public boat launch and public fishing pier.
Police investigating deadly crash in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — First responders are at the scene of a deadly crash in Grand Rapids. It happened late Saturday night at the intersection of College Avenue and Fulton Street. A News8 crew on scene confirmed the crash involved a motorcycle and a van. Officers say the crash is deadly, but did not […]
Walkers irked by barbed wire on trail north of Grand Rapids park
A man walking his dog was shocked Wednesday when the dog ran into a makeshift barbed wire fence while the two explored trails just north of Richmond Park in Grand Rapids.
New plans show development of a 10-story building in Grand Rapids
Developers want to add 318 studio, 86 one-bedroom, and 17 two-bedroom apartments to the building that's planned to sit near Division Avenue and Wealthy Street.
City officials investigating barbed wire near Richmond Park
Grand Rapids plans to look at issues with barbed wire near Richmond Park. If you’re not paying attention, it can be a major safety hazard.
Mason County hit-and-run victim is critical at Grand Rapids hospital
A Mason County motorcycle rider was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning and is now hospitalized in Grand Rapids.
Residents still have concerns after Waverly Place Apartments renovations
The Lansing Housing Commission spent millions of dollars to renovate Waverly Place Apartments, but some residents said those renovations weren’t done properly.
927thevan.com
Water Main Break Leads to Boil Water Advisory for Some Holland BPW Customers
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 15, 2022) – Three water customers of the Holland Board of Public Works will need to go through the inconvenience of boiling their water for a little while. That was because a water main broke on Thursday morning in the area of East 32nd Street...
Harshest winters ranked for Muskegon, and why
Our winters here in Muskegon can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index (AWSSI)...
25-year-old dead after she crashed into tree in Kalamazoo
A 25-year-old woman died after a crash with a tree and light pole in Kalamazoo Saturday, police say.
Man’s body found during water rescue near Walker
The body of a man was found by rescue teams in a lake outside of Walker on Friday night, dispatch said.
'A very warm welcome, followed by a very cold shoulder'; Restaurant in Downtown Grand Rapids closes three months after opening
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Downtown Grand Rapids restaurant is closed tonight, just three months after opening. A Taste of Cairo served authentic Egyptian food, with a vegan and vegetarian menu. The restaurant opened in June. This is the owners' second location, after several years in business at Egyptian...
Hearing request could mean delays for multi-million-dollar Adelaide Pointe Development in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The effort to rehabilitate acres of Muskegon-area lakefront property once dominated by industry moved forward Tuesday with a critical green light from the City of Muskegon. City commissioners granted developers of the multi-million-dollar Adelaide Pointe project a cooperative use agreement during Tuesday's meeting, following an additional...
Say Goodbye To This West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond That’s Closing Its Doors For Good
Every time I think of the housing goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond, I always think of the mid-2000's Family Guy Skit about Peter Griffin going to find what exactly is in the "Beyond" of Bed Bath & Beyond. While, you and I may have never found what is for...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
City moving needle on housing
(Watch for this story Monday morning on WZZM TV 13) Although communitywide efforts are working to address issues with housing, demand continues to outpace development in Grand Rapids. In 2020, the city of Grand Rapids commissioned a study on housing needs within the region. The results, as reported by Bowen...
Kzoo to demolish park pavilion due to ongoing vandalism
The city of Kalamazoo is planning to demolish a pavilion at a park due to ongoing trash and vandalism.
