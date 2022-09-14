ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

whtc.com

Two Hurt in Wild Lake Michigan Drive Motoring Situation

TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 16, 2022) – Two persons were hurt in a wild motoring situation between Allendale and Standale on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, Central Dispatch were getting calls around 4:30 PM of a vehicle driving “erratically” on Lake Michigan Drive between 24th and 14th avenues. The white Honda Pilot was initially heading westbound and then turned east, going the wrong way.
ALLENDALE, MI
Fox17

Westbound lanes now open on I-94 in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 was closed in Kalamazoo County. All lanes are now open. Dispatchers said around 5:00 pm that the two westbound lanes on the right side of the freeway were closed near mile marker 74.5. Michigan Department of Transportation reported that the freeway was...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

Adelaide Pointe development clears another hurdle

A new, $250 million development on Muskegon Lake is one step closer to reality, as city commissioners this week approved a cooperative use agreement. The sprawling project that will be built on Muskegon Lake known as “Adelaide Pointe” would include a new, 270-slip marina, luxurious condominiums and apartments, retail shopping, a restaurant and a bar, boat and paddle-boat rentals, and a new public boat launch and public fishing pier.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD TV8

Police investigating deadly crash in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — First responders are at the scene of a deadly crash in Grand Rapids. It happened late Saturday night at the intersection of College Avenue and Fulton Street. A News8 crew on scene confirmed the crash involved a motorcycle and a van. Officers say the crash is deadly, but did not […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Flint Journal

Harshest winters ranked for Muskegon, and why

Our winters here in Muskegon can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index (AWSSI)...
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Hearing request could mean delays for multi-million-dollar Adelaide Pointe Development in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The effort to rehabilitate acres of Muskegon-area lakefront property once dominated by industry moved forward Tuesday with a critical green light from the City of Muskegon. City commissioners granted developers of the multi-million-dollar Adelaide Pointe project a cooperative use agreement during Tuesday's meeting, following an additional...
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

City moving needle on housing

(Watch for this story Monday morning on WZZM TV 13) Although communitywide efforts are working to address issues with housing, demand continues to outpace development in Grand Rapids. In 2020, the city of Grand Rapids commissioned a study on housing needs within the region. The results, as reported by Bowen...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids local news

