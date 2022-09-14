Read full article on original website
2 High Yielding Investments For Investors Looking For Strong Fundamentals And Growing Dividends
When large companies are seeing expanding revenues during macroeconomic headwinds, this can be a positive sign of a strong corporation. With inflation and interest rates on the rise, investors may want to turn to stocks with solid fundamentals that are able to increase their dividend payment per share. For instance,...
Roblox Stock Has Halved In 1 Year But This Analyst Sees Path For Continued Monetization Growth In US
Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained Roblox Corp RBLX with a Buy and cut the price target from $55 to $53 after lower-than-expected August bookings caused him to reduce his estimates. He expressed his three key takeaways from the company's investor day. He highlighted the commentary on advertising, which he saw...
FDA Okays bluebird bio's $3M Gene Therapy For Rare Neurological Disorder In Boys: What Investors Should Know
Biotechnology company, bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE announced late Friday that the Food and Drug Administration approved its gene therapy for a rare neurodegenerative disease. What Happened: The FDA granted accelerated approval for Skysona, aka eli-cel, to slow the progression of neurologic dysfunction in boys 4-17 years of age with early, active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), the Somerville, Massachusetts-based company said in a statement.
Top US Drugmakers Exploit US Patent System To Keep Generic Competition At Bay: Report
Citing the Initiative for Medicines, Access & Knowledge's (I-MAK) report, Reuters said that several makers of top-selling drugs in the U.S. face no competition and will cost an estimated further $167 billion before competition arrives. "U.S. prescription drug spending, which exceeds $400 billion today, is projected to reach nearly a...
Why This Alcoa Analyst Is Turning Bullish In Uncertain Macro Environment
Alcoa Corp AA is poised to generate significant free cash flows in the coming years, given the constructive outlook for aluminum, according to Morgan Stanley. The Alcoa Analyst: Carlos De Alba upgrade the rating for Alcoa from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $51 to $66. The...
It Wasn't Pelosi, Part 2: Congress Member Spends Half Their Salary On Chip Stock Ahead Of The CHIPS Act
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. A member of Congress made a questionable stock purchase that was well-timed with legislation. Here’s that latest Congress stock trade that will be publicly scrutinized. What Happened: A new filing from Sen. Tommy Tuberville, an Alabama Republican, shows he purchased...
Freedom Cannabis To Acquire Boaz Pharma
Freedom Cannabis Inc., a Canadian producer of cannabis products, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Calgary-based Boaz Pharmaceuticals Inc. The details of the agreement were not disclosed. With 126,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing space, the Boaz assets are expected to double the production capacity...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - LTRY
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. ("Lottery.com" or the "Company") LTRY, and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin division, and docketed under 22-cv-00907, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Lottery.com securities between November 15, 2021 and July 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
How Is The Market Feeling About Wells Fargo?
Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) short percent of float has risen 8.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 33.59 million shares sold short, which is 0.89% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of ADC Therapeutics SA - ADCT
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ADC Therapeutics SA ("ADC" or the "Company") ADCT. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether ADC and certain...
Board of Directors Appointment
Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - September 12, 2022 - Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") LEXT LEXTF announces the appointment of Mr. Clinton Sharples as a director of the Company. In addition, Mr. Sharples has joined the audit committee of the Company. The audit committee now consists of Jagdip Bal, Graeme Staley and Clinton Sharples.
Nvidia Analyst Reverses Course A Week After China Ban Workaround Speculation
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh lowered the price target on Nvidia Corp NVDA to $205 from $225 and kept a Buy rating. U.S. hyperscale "remains strong" into the end of 2022, with modest "pushbacks," but the first half of 2022 could see a potential slowdown. He believes some hyperscalers could start...
Expert Ratings for Beauty Health
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Beauty Health SKIN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Lobbyists Double Down Prior To Midterms: Will SAFE Banking For Cannabis Companies Benefit?
Members of the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA), the oldest and largest trade association serving the industry, spent two days lobbying on behalf of the SAFE Banking Act, which would provide cannabis companies access to traditional banking services, reported the Canadian Press. "We know right now, if SAFE were to...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
During Friday's session, 574 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Alphabet GOOG was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Aditxt ADTX's stock traded down the lowest,...
Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of SGFY, TRQ, FMTX, and ECOM
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SGFY to CVS Health Corporation for $30.50 per share in cash. If you are an SGFY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
Weed Vapes, Hash, Patches, Edibles And More: How To Cannabis Without Combustion
This article was originally published on The Medical Cannabis Community, and appears here with permission. Medical Cannabis in the Modern Day: A Diversity of Choices Beyond Flower. Visiting a cannabis dispensary can be an overwhelming experience, but in a good way. Patients are often amazed at just how many options...
S&P 500 Down 0.6%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.03% to 31,126.24 while the NASDAQ fell 0.94% to 11,608.98. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.60% to 3,922.16. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares...
PharmaTher Presents Positive Data On Ketamine For Treatment Of Dyskinesia In Parkinson's Disease
PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF PHRM, a leader in specialty ketamine pharmaceuticals, announced Friday that the Phase 1/2 clinical study of ketamine in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease was presented at the MDS International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders in Madrid, Spain, reported Psychedelic Finance.
Why Applied Optoelectronics Shares Are Popping Off Friday
Applied Optoelectronics Inc AAOI shares are trading higher by 42.8% to $3.57 during Friday's trading session after the company announced the sale of its Chinese manufacturing facilities to Yuhan Optoelectronic Technology for $150 million. What Happened?. The company anticipates that the transaction will be completed in 2023 and is subject...
