ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

FDA Okays bluebird bio's $3M Gene Therapy For Rare Neurological Disorder In Boys: What Investors Should Know

Biotechnology company, bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE announced late Friday that the Food and Drug Administration approved its gene therapy for a rare neurodegenerative disease. What Happened: The FDA granted accelerated approval for Skysona, aka eli-cel, to slow the progression of neurologic dysfunction in boys 4-17 years of age with early, active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), the Somerville, Massachusetts-based company said in a statement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Friedreich
Benzinga

Freedom Cannabis To Acquire Boaz Pharma

Freedom Cannabis Inc., a Canadian producer of cannabis products, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Calgary-based Boaz Pharmaceuticals Inc. The details of the agreement were not disclosed. With 126,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing space, the Boaz assets are expected to double the production capacity...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - LTRY

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. ("Lottery.com" or the "Company") LTRY, and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin division, and docketed under 22-cv-00907, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Lottery.com securities between November 15, 2021 and July 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Pharmaceuticals#Catalysts#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Investment#Tracon#Tcon#Orphan Drug Designation
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Wells Fargo?

Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) short percent of float has risen 8.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 33.59 million shares sold short, which is 0.89% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Board of Directors Appointment

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - September 12, 2022 - Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") LEXT LEXTF announces the appointment of Mr. Clinton Sharples as a director of the Company. In addition, Mr. Sharples has joined the audit committee of the Company. The audit committee now consists of Jagdip Bal, Graeme Staley and Clinton Sharples.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Biology
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Beauty Health

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Beauty Health SKIN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 574 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Alphabet GOOG was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Aditxt ADTX's stock traded down the lowest,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of SGFY, TRQ, FMTX, and ECOM

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SGFY to CVS Health Corporation for $30.50 per share in cash. If you are an SGFY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

S&P 500 Down 0.6%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.03% to 31,126.24 while the NASDAQ fell 0.94% to 11,608.98. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.60% to 3,922.16. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PharmaTher Presents Positive Data On Ketamine For Treatment Of Dyskinesia In Parkinson's Disease

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF PHRM, a leader in specialty ketamine pharmaceuticals, announced Friday that the Phase 1/2 clinical study of ketamine in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease was presented at the MDS International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders in Madrid, Spain, reported Psychedelic Finance.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Why Applied Optoelectronics Shares Are Popping Off Friday

Applied Optoelectronics Inc AAOI shares are trading higher by 42.8% to $3.57 during Friday's trading session after the company announced the sale of its Chinese manufacturing facilities to Yuhan Optoelectronic Technology for $150 million. What Happened?. The company anticipates that the transaction will be completed in 2023 and is subject...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
83K+
Followers
166K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy