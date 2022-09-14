Read full article on original website
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
KSLTV
Construction delays leave hundreds of Atlanta students with no place to live
ATLANTA (WGCL) — Hundreds of UGA students are unable to move into a new student housing complex because the building is still one big construction site. “Kind of by the spring semester I was like this, I feel like this will not be done in time because it was supposed to be done in July. And I called maybe once a month and they’d be like, ‘Oh, everything is fine,’” said Jake McGee, a UGA student who was supposed to move into the William at the start of the semester.
Some teachers complain about Kemp’s classroom supply subsidy
A $125 grant for Georgia public school teachers goes through a system that doesn't offer access to big-box retailers.
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta homeowner bombarded with home investor calls, postcards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Allyson Moyer is just one of the thousands of people who were looking for the American dream. She prefers to keep her address private, but she found that house in Cobb County. “It’s a great piece of property, I have almost two acres,” she said....
Gwinnett to expand, renovate Trickum Middle School
The Gwinnett County school board approved a contract to renovate and expand Trickum Middle School with a target completion of August 2024.
CBS 46
Atlanta area hospital adds emergency room tent
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) – The emergency room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital looks a little different these days. “It’s like a M*A*S*H tent. It’s kind of how we describe it,” said Dr. Thuy Bui of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “You have a nurse, you have a physician, you have a tech. You have the exact same resources that you would have inside the department.”
CBS 46
Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market opens applications
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market has opened applications to help determine what communities it will serve this fall. The market will serve several Fulton communities from Oct. 18 to Nov. 17, with priority given to food deserts. It was created to educate people living in those communities about the importance of fresh produce and provide them with fresh produce.
CBS 46
Ellianos Coffee celebrating National Coffee Day with free coffee
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Ellianos Coffee will celebrate National Coffee Day Sept. 29 by giving away free coffee. Anyone who stops at an Ellianos Coffee drive-thru location will get a free medium hot or iced coffee. No other purchase is necessary for the free coffee. There are three Ellianos Coffee...
New Gwinnett tax commissioner gets salary boost for city collection
Peachtree Corners will pay Tax Commissioner Denise Mitchell $2 per parcel in addition to fees to reimburse her office.
WXIA 11 Alive
Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
POLITICO
‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity
We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
CBS 46
Thousands attend annual Gunna Fest in College Park
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people attended the second annual Gunna Fest hosted by the Gunna Foundation organizers and the family of Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native Gunna in College Park on Saturday afternoon. The festival was held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old...
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
GSU holds ceremony to welcome first Black President in university's history
ATLANTA — Georgia State University held a special ceremony to welcome its first Black president in the university's 109-year history on Friday. An Investiture Ceremony was held for GSU's eighth President Dr. M. Brian Blake at the university's new Convocation Center. Blake began his tenure at GSU in August...
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
Janet McDowell is no longer the principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta.
AccessAtlanta
Gunna Fest 2022 to take place in Atlanta this weekend
Gunna Fest 2022 is here to mark the celebration of the second annual Gunna Day. It was just last year that the City of South Fulton, Georgia declared Sept. 16 to be Gunna Day. It was also the same day Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store made its debut at his former school, Robert McNair Middle School. Gunna, along with Atlanta-based food recovery and distribution company, Goodr, opened a cashless grocery and clothing store at the middle school. The inspiration came from the fact that many of Fulton’s residents don’t have access to nutritious food, snacks, toiletries, shoes and clothing – which is something Gunna and Goodr say is known to have a negative impact on a child’s ability to focus on learning. With the opening of the cashless grocery and clothing store, students now have daily access to these items, free of charge, and can even take them home to their families.
These 17 Places Have The Best Brunch In Atlanta, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
Brunch is the best of the "breakfast" and "lunch" worlds. They aren't just your typical meal, brunches are weekend affairs where you can get away with too much food and a couple of drinks before noon. Georgians know how to brunch and Atlanta is the go-to place to find the...
Zesto on Piedmont to close permanently
Atlanta mainstay Zesto on Piedmont Road will close after more than 50 years.
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID among Cobb County’s school-aged population for the past 14 days, ending September 15
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending September 16, 2022. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,47572154HighIncreasing. 5-1727,3427355Moderately HighDecreasing. 18-2217,450148314HighDecreasing. Georgia. Age categoryAll cases to...
CBS 46
Surprise Squad spotlights assisted living senior center caregivers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several people dancing at the Orchard senior living community are celebrating culture. These are front-line workers. These caregivers care a lot every single day for the residents here. Like 76-year-old Dr. Louis Levy who has Parkinson’s disease. “My quality of life would be measurably diminished...
