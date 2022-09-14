ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

KSLTV

Construction delays leave hundreds of Atlanta students with no place to live

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Hundreds of UGA students are unable to move into a new student housing complex because the building is still one big construction site. "Kind of by the spring semester I was like this, I feel like this will not be done in time because it was supposed to be done in July. And I called maybe once a month and they'd be like, 'Oh, everything is fine,'" said Jake McGee, a UGA student who was supposed to move into the William at the start of the semester.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta area hospital adds emergency room tent

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) – The emergency room at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital looks a little different these days. "It's like a M*A*S*H tent. It's kind of how we describe it," said Dr. Thuy Bui of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. "You have a nurse, you have a physician, you have a tech. You have the exact same resources that you would have inside the department."
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market opens applications

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market has opened applications to help determine what communities it will serve this fall. The market will serve several Fulton communities from Oct. 18 to Nov. 17, with priority given to food deserts. It was created to educate people living in those communities about the importance of fresh produce and provide them with fresh produce.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Ellianos Coffee celebrating National Coffee Day with free coffee

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Ellianos Coffee will celebrate National Coffee Day Sept. 29 by giving away free coffee. Anyone who stops at an Ellianos Coffee drive-thru location will get a free medium hot or iced coffee. No other purchase is necessary for the free coffee. There are three Ellianos Coffee...
LITHIA SPRINGS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school's overall academic performance or...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

'America's Blackest city' struggles with its identity

We're back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
ATLANTA, GA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It's also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you're not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Thousands attend annual Gunna Fest in College Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people attended the second annual Gunna Fest hosted by the Gunna Foundation organizers and the family of Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native Gunna in College Park on Saturday afternoon. The festival was held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
AccessAtlanta

Gunna Fest 2022 to take place in Atlanta this weekend

Gunna Fest 2022 is here to mark the celebration of the second annual Gunna Day. It was just last year that the City of South Fulton, Georgia declared Sept. 16 to be Gunna Day. It was also the same day Gunna's Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store made its debut at his former school, Robert McNair Middle School. Gunna, along with Atlanta-based food recovery and distribution company, Goodr, opened a cashless grocery and clothing store at the middle school. The inspiration came from the fact that many of Fulton's residents don't have access to nutritious food, snacks, toiletries, shoes and clothing – which is something Gunna and Goodr say is known to have a negative impact on a child's ability to focus on learning. With the opening of the cashless grocery and clothing store, students now have daily access to these items, free of charge, and can even take them home to their families.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID among Cobb County's school-aged population for the past 14 days, ending September 15

The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health's School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending September 16, 2022. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,47572154HighIncreasing. 5-1727,3427355Moderately HighDecreasing. 18-2217,450148314HighDecreasing. Georgia. Age categoryAll cases to...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Surprise Squad spotlights assisted living senior center caregivers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several people dancing at the Orchard senior living community are celebrating culture. These are front-line workers. These caregivers care a lot every single day for the residents here. Like 76-year-old Dr. Louis Levy who has Parkinson's disease. "My quality of life would be measurably diminished...
ATLANTA, GA

