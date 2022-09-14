Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Attempted break-in leads to shots-fired incident
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — An attempted break-in at an apartment led to a shots-fired incident in southwest Sioux Falls Saturday morning. Police say a man tried to break into the apartment, where people were inside, on Valhalla Boulevard just before 5 a.m. Police say someone else fired a...
KELOLAND TV
18-year-old wanted for firing gun at building
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 18-year-old who is accused of shooting a gun at a building. The Sheriff’s Office posted a wanted poster of Damien Westra on social media Friday morning. The teenager is wanted for aggravated assault and discharging a firearm at a building with people inside.
kicdam.com
Sibley Man Arrested After Allegedly Leading Police On Pursuit
Sibley, IA (KICD)– A Sibley man has been charged after allegedly leading police on a high speed pursuit on Wednesday. The Osecola County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy attempted to stop 20-year-old Brandon Collins knowing he had an active warrant for domestic abuse, but Collins reportedly refused to stop leading to the chase.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police clarify details on Wednesday’s murder-attempted suicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police released more information regarding the domestic dispute that led to one woman dead, the suspect attempting suicide, and two children in an undisclosed “safe place.”. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said someone in the apartment called the police on Wednesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
26-year-old woman killed is identified, suspect hospitalized
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department says a 26-year-old woman was fatally shot in an apartment in the south-central part of the city Wednesday morning. Police identified the victim as 26-year-old Brianna Mattixhatch. They say she was shot and killed by a 32-year-old man, who...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City man faces kidnapping, assault charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man with a long criminal record is back behind bars – this time accused of kidnapping, assault and meth charges in Sioux Falls. Theophilus Gary is accused of repeatedly punching a woman and refusing to let her out of a home on west 11th Street for at least two days.
KELOLAND TV
Police provide more details on murder-suicide attempt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have new information tonight about an apparent murder, suicide attempt in Sioux Falls Wednesday morning. Police have identified the woman who was killed as Brianna Marie Mattix-Hatch. Police arrived at this apartment at 7:45 Wednesday morning after getting a call for an unknown...
q957.com
Sioux Falls meth dealer sentenced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls meth dealer now knows his fate. Oleg Vasiliyvich Manuylo, age 30, was sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Manuylo knowingly and intentionally conspired with others known and unknown, to distribute...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Woman accused of witness tampering arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman, accused of threatening a witness in a murder trial last month, is now in the Minnehaha County Jail. We first reported that authorities were looking for Cassandra Grant on August 26th. According to court documents, Grant had posted a picture...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls 18-year-old faces attempted murder charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of the attempted murder of a man he didn’t know. It’s a case involving a stolen gun, an unlocked car and a fight. It all started around 6 o’clock Friday evening in a...
kelo.com
Rapid City man arrested in Sioux Falls for domestic violence, kidnapping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Rapid City man sits in a Sioux Falls jail. Theophilus Joseph Gary II, 43, is facing numerous charges including Domestic Abuse, 2nd degree kidnapping, and possession of stolen vehicle. Police say that Gary held a 40 year old woman hostage in her apartment...
KELOLAND TV
Call for backup; Madison shooting justified; mattress donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a murder and attempted suicide at a Sioux Falls apartment building Wednesday morning. As the standoff started officers on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
AG, DCI: Officers justified in Madison shooting incident
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers were justified in using lethal force in a shooting incident related to a vehicle pursuit on July 14 in Madison, the South Dakota Attorney General’s office and Division of Criminal Investigation said on Thursday. No one was hurt...
kelo.com
Family dispute in Sioux Falls leaves one woman dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A family dispute is southwest Sioux Falls this morning left one woman dead. According to Officer Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls Police were called to an apartment for a family dispute. They knocked and entered partially when the suspect shot at them. Officers grabbed a five-year-old child who was near the door and left the apartment. Reinforcement was requested with multiple agencies responding. During negotiations, another child was heard inside. Law enforcement was also made aware that the suspect had called somebody saying he shot the woman. SWAT then entered the apartment to check on the woman and child. The suspect turned the gun on himself when the SWAT team entered. The woman was found dead. The other child was not harmed. The suspect has been taken to a hospital.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls shooting; death investigation; roundabouts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A woman is dead, and two kids are safe after a shooting at a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday morning. The suspect is in the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Authorities identify three people killed in Roberts County car crash
SISSETON, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of those killed in a fiery car crash in Roberts County last weekend. It happened Saturday night on County Road 28, ten miles southwest of Sisseton when a car left the road, hit an approach, went airborne, then rolled and caught fire.
sdpb.org
S.D. Supreme Court upholds Sioux Falls stabbing conviction
The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Sioux Falls man whose victim, his girlfriend, did not testify against him at trial. The prosecution presented the testimony of investigators and medical personnel, as well as phone conversations between the offender and victim recorded while he was in jail awaiting trial.
2 injured after crashing into tractor trailer in southwestern MN
NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. -- Two young men suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon after crashing with a tractor trailer in southwestern Minnesota.The crash took place on Highway 60, just west of County Road 1 in Hershey Township. The state patrol says their car was traveling east when it collided with the tractor trailer, which was going north.The 20-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to separate hospitals. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: No foul play in Harrisburg’s unattended death
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln County Deputies say there was no foul play in the unattended death that took place over the weekend. Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson says officers responded to a call that came in around 1 a.m. regarding gunshots on Saturday. Witnesses say the shooting happened at the Elm St. and Rail Road Ave. intersection. Arriving deputies found the victim dead, and after a preliminary investigation, officers say there was no foul play in the unattended death.
KELOLAND TV
Kansas City man pleads guilty to bringing drugs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Kansas City man admits to bringing a deadly combination of drugs into South Dakota to sell. Sioux Falls Police arrested Tristan Luster and two other men in October of last year. Inside their rental car, investigators found fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone. This week...
Comments / 0