FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
cleveland19.com
Authorities search for missing Cleveland man with dementia
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a 72-year-old missing man who has dementia. According to a Missing Adult Alert, Edward Wyley walked away from his home on East 121 Street in Cleveland and has not returned. He was last seen at midnight...
25YO man arrested in connection with homicide of 50YO Akron woman
A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday afternoon in connection with the homicide of a 50-year-old woman, according to a news release from Akron Police Department.
cleveland19.com
Ashland County Bomb Squad determines item found at Mansfield home not dangerous, officials say
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious item found at a Mansfield home. Some residents were evacuated from their neighborhood as the investigation continued. According to Mansfield police dispatch, a demolition team found a mortar shell around 1:30 p.m. Saturday as they were clearing belongings...
These 9 NE Ohio lottery winners won $2.6M in September
A $20 Ohio Lottery scratch-off sold at a Warren grocery store will pay $2 million over the next 25 years. Eight other lottery winners from Northeast Ohio announced just this month have won a combined more than $600,000 before taxes.
2 Maple Heights teens charged in multiple Northeast Ohio carjackings that took place on same day
CLEVELAND — A federal grand jury has indicted two Maple Heights teens on charges related to multiple Northeast Ohio carjackings that all too place on the same day last month. Donteze Congress and Thomas J.D. Williams, both 18, are accused of stealing cars in Cuyahoga Falls, Solon, and Streetsboro...
cleveland19.com
Pregnant woman falls into manmade hole in East Cleveland sidewalk
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alexandra Parsons had a scare of a lifetime Wednesday night. She fell into this manmade hole next to the sidewalk on Terrace Road in East Cleveland. To make matters worse, Parsons is eight months pregnant. “It was about midnight, I was getting my son out the...
62-year-old Cleveland woman leaves young children alone in car: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Aug. 29 at 4:50 p.m. a car was reported parked on the street with two small children inside and no adults around. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the car running, unlocked with an infant and a toddler inside, still no adult present. After about 10 minutes, officers found the children’s caretaker at a house nearby. The 62-year-old Cleveland woman was cited for two counts of endangering children. The Department of Children & Family Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their father, who was working at the time of the incident.
fox40jackson.com
Ohio good Samaritans rush to help police officer in roadside struggle: ‘You don’t do that to a woman’
An Ohio police chief personally thanked four good Samaritans who swooped in and helped an officer who was being attacked by a man during a traffic stop. The suspect, David Koubeck, 64, was pulled over for speeding by Officer Stacee Wright, 30, along Lost Nation Road in Willoughby in suburban Cleveland.
WKRC
4 young children taken to hospital following West Chester fire
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - Four young children were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in West Chester Saturday. Firefighters were called to a residence on Aster Park Drive near Mulhauser Road around noon. Officials say the kids are eight years old, five years old, one year old,...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man receives water bill over $2K for home he says has no water access
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Michael Payne and his brother bought a house on Maud Avenue in Cleveland five years ago. They were hoping to flip it and make a profit, but there’s an outstanding water bill that is keeping them from moving forward. According to bill from the Cleveland...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: 2 fatally shot in South Collinwood neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirm two men died early Friday morning after a shooting in the South Collinwood neighborhood. Crews were called out around 12:40 a.m. to the 15000 block of Aspinwall Avenue near East 152nd Street for shots fired, according to EMS. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner...
Cleveland Police looking for missing 72-year-old man
The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for Edward Wyley, a 72-year-old man who was last seen Saturday morning just after midnight.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police arrest man for murder outside a grocery store
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man is now behind bars for the July murder outside the Save-A-Lot near W. 30th Street and Clark Avenue. Cleveland police arrested Tykis Banks, 23, on Sept. 9. According to officers, Banks shot and killed Gerrell Miles, 36, on July 26. Police said Miles...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland homicide suspect arrested in Solon
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Jerome Rivers, 32, was arrested today by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for the homicide of 32-year-old Theo Vance Echols. According to a release from the U.S. Marshals, a warrant was issued for Rivers on Monday for the Aug. 27 homicide.
Ohio delivery driver helps stop attempted child abduction
An Ohio delivery driver is being hailed a hero after his quick thinking may have stopped an attempted abduction.
Arson investigators called to McDonald’s
Arson investigators have been called to the scene of a fire in Cleveland's Slavic Village.
Cleveland Wing Week returns with these 40+ Northeast Ohio restaurants serving up special deals
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 16, 2022. There is no better combination than wings and football during the fall. Wing lovers can get a special deal when Cleveland Wing Week returns!. The food-filled event takes place from Sept. 26 to Oct....
WKRC
Ohio customers have chance to win free Wendy's breakfast for a year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wendy's is giving customers in Ohio a chance to win free breakfast for a year as well as thousands of dollars worth of gift cards. The Breakfast Matching Game runs now through Sunday, Oct. 9, and is free to play. Customers can visit the game...
3 indicted on AK-47 carjackings at gas stations
A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted three people on two separate carjackings in Rocky River and Independence in August. Treveon Jones, 18, Jaahdarion Louis-Jones, 19, and Rayquan Bryant, 20, face felony counts including aggravated robbery, robbery, felonious assault, grand theft, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, according to a news release from county Prosecutor Michael O'Malley.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
