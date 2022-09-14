ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Authorities search for missing Cleveland man with dementia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a 72-year-old missing man who has dementia. According to a Missing Adult Alert, Edward Wyley walked away from his home on East 121 Street in Cleveland and has not returned. He was last seen at midnight...
Cleveland.com

62-year-old Cleveland woman leaves young children alone in car: Rocky River Police Blotter

On Aug. 29 at 4:50 p.m. a car was reported parked on the street with two small children inside and no adults around. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the car running, unlocked with an infant and a toddler inside, still no adult present. After about 10 minutes, officers found the children’s caretaker at a house nearby. The 62-year-old Cleveland woman was cited for two counts of endangering children. The Department of Children & Family Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their father, who was working at the time of the incident.
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: 2 fatally shot in South Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirm two men died early Friday morning after a shooting in the South Collinwood neighborhood. Crews were called out around 12:40 a.m. to the 15000 block of Aspinwall Avenue near East 152nd Street for shots fired, according to EMS. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner...
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police arrest man for murder outside a grocery store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man is now behind bars for the July murder outside the Save-A-Lot near W. 30th Street and Clark Avenue. Cleveland police arrested Tykis Banks, 23, on Sept. 9. According to officers, Banks shot and killed Gerrell Miles, 36, on July 26. Police said Miles...
cleveland19.com

Cleveland homicide suspect arrested in Solon

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Jerome Rivers, 32, was arrested today by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for the homicide of 32-year-old Theo Vance Echols. According to a release from the U.S. Marshals, a warrant was issued for Rivers on Monday for the Aug. 27 homicide.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

3 indicted on AK-47 carjackings at gas stations

A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted three people on two separate carjackings in Rocky River and Independence in August. Treveon Jones, 18, Jaahdarion Louis-Jones, 19, and Rayquan Bryant, 20, face felony counts including aggravated robbery, robbery, felonious assault, grand theft, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, according to a news release from county Prosecutor Michael O'Malley.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
