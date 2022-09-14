ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Springs woman to pay $204k restitution for defrauding Medicaid

By Ashley Eberhardt
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs woman will have to pay $204,000 in restitution for submitting Medicaid claims and being paid for psychological testing services that never happened.

An investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit found that between Aug. 25, 2017, and Feb. 26, 2021, Martha Sutherland, operator of Front Range Mental Health and Summit Assessments, routinely filed claims and received Medicaid reimbursement for mental health assessments that were not provided.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit filed in El Paso County District Court, Sutherland also billed for the same service multiple times.

>>ORIGINAL STORY: Springs woman charged with defrauding Medicaid of $240K

“Those who defraud the system that helps vulnerable Coloradans receive the care they need must be held accountable,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “I applaud our team’s ongoing work to uncover misuse of Medicaid fund dollars and recover that money for those who need it.”

During a court hearing on Wednesday, Sutherland pleaded guilty to felony theft. In addition to restitution, the judge also sentenced Sutherland to two years of probation.

