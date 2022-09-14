Gasparilla Distance Classic: Back to Normal in 2023

For the first time since the onset of the COVID pandemic, it'll just be about running at the 2023 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic in February.

Executive Director Susan Harmeling says unlike this past winter, participants won't have to provide any proof of vaccination or a negative test. She says planning for the last two years has been difficult, and not always popular. "Every time we felt like we were making the best decision for the community, and for the event, there's always going to be some people who push back, and unfortunately, those are the ones that you hear from."

She says she's "thrilled" to be planning a back-to-normal race for 2023.

On-line registration is already underway for the Classic, which is set for February 25 and 26.\

