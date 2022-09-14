ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Gasparilla Distance Classic: Back to Normal in 2023

By Read Shepherd
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

For the first time since the onset of the COVID pandemic, it'll just be about running at the 2023 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic in February.

Executive Director Susan Harmeling says unlike this past winter, participants won't have to provide any proof of vaccination or a negative test. She says planning for the last two years has been difficult, and not always popular. "Every time we felt like we were making the best decision for the community, and for the event, there's always going to be some people who push back, and unfortunately, those are the ones that you hear from."

She says she's "thrilled" to be planning a back-to-normal race for 2023.

On-line registration is already underway for the Classic, which is set for February 25 and 26.\

photo: Getty Images

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

