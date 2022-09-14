ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Man robbed at gunpoint, cut at cousin’s home in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a group robbed a man at gunpoint and cut his hand overnight at his cousin’s home in north St. Louis. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Friday at a home on Labadie Avenue. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Police did not disclose whether the victim was in company of anyone else.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police investigate after man was shot in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in a St. Louis City neighborhood late Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Leduc Street at around 11:41 p.m. Police said the man was shot in the head and the neck and was unconscious and not breathing. No further information has been released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Mother charged in child’s death in Alton fire

The mother of a child killed in an apartment fire last November has been charged in her son’s death. 28-year-old Rachel E. Scruggs has been charged with felony Endangering the Life or Health of a Child. Her son, 5-year-old Malachi D. Scruggs died November 22 after being pulled from a blaze at an apartment in the 300 block of Mitchell Street at the Belle Meadows apartment complex.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Two homes lost to fire, others damaged in Lake Saint Louis

LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two homes caught fire and other houses were damaged Saturday afternoon in a Lake Saint Louis neighborhood, officials said. The Lake Saint Louis Fire Department told News 4 around 10 firetrucks were at the scene after two houses in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle caught fire. The Wentzville Fire Department also responded just after 4 p.m. and said no one was injured in the fire.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial man arrested for alleged damage to Arnold hotel room

A 30-year-old Imperial man was arrested for allegedly damaging a door, walls and furniture in a room at the Drury Inn hotel, causing about $1,000 in damage. When police arrived, the man had barricaded himself in the room at the hotel, 3800 Hwy. 141, Arnold Police reported. At about 4:40...
IMPERIAL, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mike Will
KMOV

Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX 2

Two-story home on fire in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A home is on fire Friday morning in south St. Louis. The fire at the two-story home in the 4200 block of Baisch Lane started just before 4:30 a.m. Firefighters from the St. Louis Fire Department are on the scene. At about 5:50 a.m. white smoke was coming from the home. That usually […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Police looking for suspects in Home Depot robbery

ST. LOUIS — These subjects are wanted for a robbery at a Home Depot on Aug. 25, at 3202 S. Kingshighway. The suspects stole merchandise and produced a handgun when confronted by security. The three suspects are two African American males and one African American female. Around 11 a.m.,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy