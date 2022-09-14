Read full article on original website
Man robbed at gunpoint, cut at cousin’s home in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a group robbed a man at gunpoint and cut his hand overnight at his cousin’s home in north St. Louis. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Friday at a home on Labadie Avenue. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Police did not disclose whether the victim was in company of anyone else.
KMOV
Police investigate after man was shot in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in a St. Louis City neighborhood late Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Leduc Street at around 11:41 p.m. Police said the man was shot in the head and the neck and was unconscious and not breathing. No further information has been released.
advantagenews.com
Mother charged in child’s death in Alton fire
The mother of a child killed in an apartment fire last November has been charged in her son’s death. 28-year-old Rachel E. Scruggs has been charged with felony Endangering the Life or Health of a Child. Her son, 5-year-old Malachi D. Scruggs died November 22 after being pulled from a blaze at an apartment in the 300 block of Mitchell Street at the Belle Meadows apartment complex.
KMOV
Two homes lost to fire, others damaged in Lake Saint Louis
LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two homes caught fire and other houses were damaged Saturday afternoon in a Lake Saint Louis neighborhood, officials said. The Lake Saint Louis Fire Department told News 4 around 10 firetrucks were at the scene after two houses in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle caught fire. The Wentzville Fire Department also responded just after 4 p.m. and said no one was injured in the fire.
KSDK
22-year-old is arrested in connection to Valley Park dispensary break-in
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was charged with first-degree burglary Friday in connection with a break-in at a St. Louis County marijuana dispensary earlier this week. Marvin Bailey Jr., a 22-year-old St. Louis County man, was charged Friday and is being held on a $50,000 bond. St....
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man arrested for alleged damage to Arnold hotel room
A 30-year-old Imperial man was arrested for allegedly damaging a door, walls and furniture in a room at the Drury Inn hotel, causing about $1,000 in damage. When police arrived, the man had barricaded himself in the room at the hotel, 3800 Hwy. 141, Arnold Police reported. At about 4:40...
Suspect charged in cannabis store burglary
The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney's office is accusing 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. of burglarizing a cannabis dispensary store.
'Sweetie Pie' star found guilty in nephew's shooting death
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — A federal jury on Friday convicted a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” of arranging the shooting death of his nephew. The jury deliberated about 17 hours over three days before reaching its...
KMOV
Missouri Eastern Correctional Center workers hospitalized after toxic exposure outside of prison
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- Four staff members of the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center were taken to the hospital after a toxic exposure. It was not immediately known what they were exposed to. A spokesperson from the Missouri Department of Corrections said the exposure did not happen at the prison. They...
KMOV
Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
KMOV
Shriners Children’s St. Louis transforms boy’s life, helps family grow
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Shriners Children’s St. Louis helped 15-year-old Connor Maine do something doctors said he would never do. “Doctor came in and said, ‘Your son has a deformity, he has one leg shorter than the other and he may never be able to walk,” his mom, Megan, recalled.
KMOV
Heart transplant recipient gets chance to ride in Great Forest Park Balloon Race
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A Tulsa, Oklahoma teen was given the chance to ride in a hot air balloon Saturday during the Great Forest Park Balloon Race. St. Louis-based Purina offered Gavin Kuykendall the opportunity to ride in its balloon at Forest Park in St. Louis. Kuykendall underwent a heart...
$30K reward offered for information in Damion Baker murder case
Authorities are now offering a $30,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest in the murder of Damion Baker.
KOMU
Former St. Louis football player’s cold case remains unsolved while reward money doubles to incentivize witnesses
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- It’s a case that’s gone cold. It’s been 67 days since Damion Baker was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis. Now, his family and police are making new pleas to find the killer. “Damion was not a young man that would...
Two-story home on fire in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A home is on fire Friday morning in south St. Louis. The fire at the two-story home in the 4200 block of Baisch Lane started just before 4:30 a.m. Firefighters from the St. Louis Fire Department are on the scene. At about 5:50 a.m. white smoke was coming from the home. That usually […]
Arrest made in fatal Jefferson County shooting
Jefferson County deputies have made an arrest centered around a deadly shooting near House Springs.
Man found guilty for 2016 murder of former Estacado student
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — On Friday, a jury found James Timothy Norman, 41, guilty for the 2016 murder-for-hire of his nephew Andre Montgomery. Norman was accused of hiring someone to kill Montgomery and trying to cash a $450,000 life insurance policy. Montgomery, who was 21, was a previous student of Estacado High School in Lubbock. […]
Sweetie Pie’s TV star Tim Norman convicted in murder-for-hire trial
A federal jury has convicted Timothy Norman, a man at the center of a 2016 murder-for-hire plot against his own nephew.
Police looking for suspects in Home Depot robbery
ST. LOUIS — These subjects are wanted for a robbery at a Home Depot on Aug. 25, at 3202 S. Kingshighway. The suspects stole merchandise and produced a handgun when confronted by security. The three suspects are two African American males and one African American female. Around 11 a.m.,...
Georgia man charged in deadly St. Louis shooting
A Georgia man appeared in federal court Wednesday on a criminal charge connected with a deadly St. Louis shooting.
