Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
New York City Opens a Welcome Center for Migrants Who ArriveTom HandyNew York City, NY
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
darienite.com
Four Darien High School Seniors Named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists
Four Darien High School seniors have been named semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Lily Cowles, Ellen Gaaserud, Katherine Kahn and William Moles are this year’s DHS semifinalists. “We are so proud of this exceptional group of students and wish them well as the process moves forward,”...
greenwichfreepress.com
Navy Pilot Becky Calder Visits Sacred Heart Greenwich; Proves that Not Even the Sky’s the Limit
On Wednesday, September 7, Sacred Heart Greenwich welcomed a true “Maverick” to Campus: Commander Rebecca Calder, US Navy Reserve. Commander Calder has the distinction of being the first female pilot to graduate from the elite U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN). And yes, she says, “it really is as cool as it looks in the movie.”
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Students Are Using Spy Tech to Broadcast Classroom Audio to Parents, say School Officials
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 16, 2022) — Attorneys for the City School District of New Rochelle and the New York State United Teachers union are investigating allegations that parents are sending their children to school equipped with concealed listening devices that can broadcast audio so parents can listen in on classroom discussions.
WTNH.com
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
NewsTimes
67 Greenwich Republicans demand school superintendent be put on leave during hiring investigation
GREENWICH — Close to 70 Greenwich Republicans, including three members of the fall’s slate of candidates, have signed a letter calling for top school district officials to be placed on administrative leave during the town’s investigation into allegations of discriminatory hiring practices. The letter, which has 67...
inklingsnews.com
Staples struggles to maintain staff amid national teacher shortage
Staples has experienced increasing resignations and hiring demands as the national teacher shortage affects schools across the country. Amid a shrinking pool of candidates and many resignations, Westport Public Schools (WPS) has, for now, staved off deficits by hiring 24 new teachers for the 2022-2023 school year. Stephanie Sileo is...
NewsTimes
FCIAC to induct six new members into Hall of Fame
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The FCIAC Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will feature six inductees. Buddy Bray from Trumbull; Rich Bulan from New Canaan; Dave Danko from Fairfield Warde; John Goetz from Ridgefield; Bob Maffei from Trumbull and Dave Stewart of Hearst Connecticut Media will be honored at the event scheduled to be held in June.
Eyewitness News
Nationwide teacher shortage impacting kids and their classrooms
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Haven school district and union have agreed to a temporary fix to their teacher shortage. The plan would give teachers who pick up an extra class an additional 20% of their salary. So far, about 30 teachers have taken the district up on the offer.
greenwichfreepress.com
Abilis Launches Two New Playgroup Classes This Fall
New parents and their babies and toddlers have several new opportunities this fall to have fun, learn new things, enjoy music, playtime and make new friends in the new playgroup classes being offered at The Therapy Center at Abilis in Stamford. Baby & Me offers separate classes for ages 0-6...
greenwichfreepress.com
Foodshed Network & Conservation Commission Announce Webinar: Seasonality – A Celebration of Taste, Place and Connection
The Foodshed Network and Conservation Commission announce “Seasonality: A Celebration of Taste, Place and Connection,” the fourth panel of the Greenwich Food System Forum (GFSF). “After a brief summer break, we are reconvening the GFSF for our fall series. We have an exciting lineup of topics and speakers...
NewsTimes
Stamford schools want more job applicants so they’ve upped their online game
STAMFORD — The first thing visitors to the Stamford Public Schools website see is the phrase “We’re hiring!”. That’s by design, said Charmaine Tourse Davis, the district’s recently hired director of recruitment and retention. The position works out of the Human Resources department. In fact,...
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Historical Society to Stage Major Exhibition on John Henry Twachtman: One of America’s Preeminent Impressionists
The Greenwich Historical Society will present an array of artworks by the celebrated American Impressionist artist John Henry Twachtman that depict his home and its surrounding landscape in Greenwich, where he lived from 1890 to 1899. During this period Twachtman reached artistic maturity and produced many of his best-known works. Featuring 18 artworks on loan from museums and private collections, Life and Art presents a unique view into an era when Twachtman earned a reputation as the most original of the leading American Impressionists. The exhibition was originally scheduled for October 2021, but was rescheduled due to damage to the Historical Society campus inflicted by Hurricane Ida.
Cost of Morris lawsuit settlement? $550,000.
NORWALK, Conn. — The cost to settle in the lawsuit filed by former State Rep. Bruce Morris (D-140) against Norwalk Public Schools and the City was a total $550,000. About 47% of that was paid by the Norwalk Board of Education, the rest by the City’s insurance carrier, CIRMA.
NewsTimes
No. 1 Greenwich football rallies to defeat Ridgefield in scoring frenzy
RIDGEFIELD - Greenwich football coach Anthony Morello was fired up following Friday night’s game in Ridgefield. After a heavyweight battle with the home team Tigers, Morello’s Cardinals, ranked No. 1 in the GameTimeCT poll, had battled back, overcoming a 21-0 deficit for a wild 49-42 victory at Tiger Hollow.
greenwichfreepress.com
It’s Time Again to “Muddy Up” with the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich
The Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich Annual MuddyUp 5k Run & Family Walk is open to receive participants of all ages (children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult) to traverse a 3.1-mile nature course on wooded trails with natural and man-made obstacles and plenty of MUD. The...
Register Citizen
Ridgefield police investigate suspicious person at high school football game
RIDGEFIELD — A suspicious person attending Friday night's Ridgefield High School football game at Tiger Hollow Stadium was ordered off the property after it was reported the person was possibly carrying a weapon, police say. According to an email by Ridgefield Public Schools Superintendent Susie Da Silva, spectators at...
cityofwhiteplains.com
JAZZFEST 2022: White Plains Jazz & Food Festival
A workshop & conversation with Legendary Jazz Bassist Buster Williams. ($35/set | $65 for both | 7 & 9pm sets) Grammy Award-winning bassist Buster Williams is a jazz legend whose playing knows no limits. He has performed, recorded and collaborated with jazz giants such as Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, Art Blakey, Betty Carter, Branford and Wynton Marsalis and many others. Williams tours frequently with his group Something More.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do the Week of 9/18 in New Haven-Milford
Every week, Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford shares five things to do with your kids in New Haven-Milford, CT over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Kellie's picks for the five things to do in the New Haven-Milford with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
wiltonbulletin.com
Nine major Connecticut companies that are hiring
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has added more than 39,000 jobs in the past year – with the 2,900 positions added in August representing the eighth-straight month of job gains in the state. But hiring is a struggle for many businesses, as...
fox5dc.com
George Washington University student's death under investigation
WASHINGTON - A student at George Washington University was found dead in her dorm room Tuesday, according to police. D.C. police has identified the student as 21-year-old Sarah Levitt, of Scarsdale, NY. Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said they dispatched responders at 11:36 a.m....
