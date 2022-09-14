ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

greenwichfreepress.com

Navy Pilot Becky Calder Visits Sacred Heart Greenwich; Proves that Not Even the Sky’s the Limit

On Wednesday, September 7, Sacred Heart Greenwich welcomed a true “Maverick” to Campus: Commander Rebecca Calder, US Navy Reserve. Commander Calder has the distinction of being the first female pilot to graduate from the elite U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN). And yes, she says, “it really is as cool as it looks in the movie.”
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH.com

4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’

(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Greenwich, CT
Education
inklingsnews.com

Staples struggles to maintain staff amid national teacher shortage

Staples has experienced increasing resignations and hiring demands as the national teacher shortage affects schools across the country. Amid a shrinking pool of candidates and many resignations, Westport Public Schools (WPS) has, for now, staved off deficits by hiring 24 new teachers for the 2022-2023 school year. Stephanie Sileo is...
WESTPORT, CT
NewsTimes

FCIAC to induct six new members into Hall of Fame

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The FCIAC Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will feature six inductees. Buddy Bray from Trumbull; Rich Bulan from New Canaan; Dave Danko from Fairfield Warde; John Goetz from Ridgefield; Bob Maffei from Trumbull and Dave Stewart of Hearst Connecticut Media will be honored at the event scheduled to be held in June.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Eyewitness News

Nationwide teacher shortage impacting kids and their classrooms

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Haven school district and union have agreed to a temporary fix to their teacher shortage. The plan would give teachers who pick up an extra class an additional 20% of their salary. So far, about 30 teachers have taken the district up on the offer.
NEW HAVEN, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Abilis Launches Two New Playgroup Classes This Fall

New parents and their babies and toddlers have several new opportunities this fall to have fun, learn new things, enjoy music, playtime and make new friends in the new playgroup classes being offered at The Therapy Center at Abilis in Stamford. Baby & Me offers separate classes for ages 0-6...
STAMFORD, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Foodshed Network & Conservation Commission Announce Webinar: Seasonality – A Celebration of Taste, Place and Connection

The Foodshed Network and Conservation Commission announce “Seasonality: A Celebration of Taste, Place and Connection,” the fourth panel of the Greenwich Food System Forum (GFSF). “After a brief summer break, we are reconvening the GFSF for our fall series. We have an exciting lineup of topics and speakers...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Historical Society to Stage Major Exhibition on John Henry Twachtman: One of America’s Preeminent Impressionists

The Greenwich Historical Society will present an array of artworks by the celebrated American Impressionist artist John Henry Twachtman that depict his home and its surrounding landscape in Greenwich, where he lived from 1890 to 1899. During this period Twachtman reached artistic maturity and produced many of his best-known works. Featuring 18 artworks on loan from museums and private collections, Life and Art presents a unique view into an era when Twachtman earned a reputation as the most original of the leading American Impressionists. The exhibition was originally scheduled for October 2021, but was rescheduled due to damage to the Historical Society campus inflicted by Hurricane Ida.
GREENWICH, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Cost of Morris lawsuit settlement? $550,000.

NORWALK, Conn. — The cost to settle in the lawsuit filed by former State Rep. Bruce Morris (D-140) against Norwalk Public Schools and the City was a total $550,000. About 47% of that was paid by the Norwalk Board of Education, the rest by the City’s insurance carrier, CIRMA.
NORWALK, CT
NewsTimes

No. 1 Greenwich football rallies to defeat Ridgefield in scoring frenzy

RIDGEFIELD - Greenwich football coach Anthony Morello was fired up following Friday night’s game in Ridgefield. After a heavyweight battle with the home team Tigers, Morello’s Cardinals, ranked No. 1 in the GameTimeCT poll, had battled back, overcoming a 21-0 deficit for a wild 49-42 victory at Tiger Hollow.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Ridgefield police investigate suspicious person at high school football game

RIDGEFIELD — A suspicious person attending Friday night's Ridgefield High School football game at Tiger Hollow Stadium was ordered off the property after it was reported the person was possibly carrying a weapon, police say. According to an email by Ridgefield Public Schools Superintendent Susie Da Silva, spectators at...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
cityofwhiteplains.com

JAZZFEST 2022: White Plains Jazz & Food Festival

A workshop & conversation with Legendary Jazz Bassist Buster Williams. ($35/set | $65 for both | 7 & 9pm sets) Grammy Award-winning bassist Buster Williams is a jazz legend whose playing knows no limits. He has performed, recorded and collaborated with jazz giants such as Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, Art Blakey, Betty Carter, Branford and Wynton Marsalis and many others. Williams tours frequently with his group Something More.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of 9/18 in New Haven-Milford

Every week, Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford shares five things to do with your kids in New Haven-Milford, CT over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Kellie's picks for the five things to do in the New Haven-Milford with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
MILFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Nine major Connecticut companies that are hiring

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has added more than 39,000 jobs in the past year – with the 2,900 positions added in August representing the eighth-straight month of job gains in the state. But hiring is a struggle for many businesses, as...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox5dc.com

George Washington University student's death under investigation

WASHINGTON - A student at George Washington University was found dead in her dorm room Tuesday, according to police. D.C. police has identified the student as 21-year-old Sarah Levitt, of Scarsdale, NY. Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said they dispatched responders at 11:36 a.m....
WASHINGTON, DC

