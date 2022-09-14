The Greenwich Historical Society will present an array of artworks by the celebrated American Impressionist artist John Henry Twachtman that depict his home and its surrounding landscape in Greenwich, where he lived from 1890 to 1899. During this period Twachtman reached artistic maturity and produced many of his best-known works. Featuring 18 artworks on loan from museums and private collections, Life and Art presents a unique view into an era when Twachtman earned a reputation as the most original of the leading American Impressionists. The exhibition was originally scheduled for October 2021, but was rescheduled due to damage to the Historical Society campus inflicted by Hurricane Ida.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO