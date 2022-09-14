Read full article on original website
WJCL
'When is the Debt Paid' Conference in Savannah works to help those coming out of incarceration
A Georgia Southern Professor is working to help those coming out of incarceration reintegrate into daily life. Dr. Maxine Bryant says she’s made it her life’s work to help those coming out of the system, and Saturday she will do just that. She’s hosting “When is the Debt...
WJCL
Port Wentworth church celebrates 100 years
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Port Wentworth's First Baptist Church is celebrating 100 years of history Sunday. It's been spreading the gospel since 1922. These days the church focuses on outreach by working with several local charities and universities. The special centennial celebration happens Saturday at 11 a.m. at Pinehurst...
Habitat for Humanity gives keys to new homeowner on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Habitat for Humanity dedicated its newest home to a deserving family on Hilton Head Island on Thursday. For the Diaz family, it was a ribbon cutting for more than a house, but a better future. The Diaz family all put in the hours. along with ‘volunteers, to make this […]
Savannah cemetery to be condemned due to poor conditions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Evergreen Cemetery, a place that has been at the center of numerous complaints and failed upkeep, will be condemned. The grave site has been serving the Savannah community since the early 1930s, but in the last decade, the cemetery fell victim to neglect due to the death of the grave site […]
WJCL
'They just need love and treatment': Student creates documentary about feral cats in Chatham County
Savannah, Ga. — A Savannah College of Art and Design student's award-winning documentary is raising awareness of feral cats in Chatham County. "I was walking down the street and I noticed so many cats. This is problem is not as big in New York," said Lacey Adair, who created "Catham County."
eatitandlikeit.com
5 Great Savannah Burgers plus 2
Thanks to those who joined us for our season premiere of Eat It and Like It with Jesse Blanco. We mixed it up this week, but in doing so, offered you a look at 5 great burgers in Savannah. If you missed it, here they are. Keep two things in mind: We all know about Green Truck Pub. We loved their burgers. We are going for 5 others. And…this is not a ranking. At all.
WJCL
WJCL Welcomes new reporter Michel'le Jackson to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Cruising on the Savannah River on the Georgia Queen makes me feel like Royalty. I’ve recently moved to Savannah, and I head out to ask tourists what brings them to the hostess city. “It’s our first time in Savannah,” Kimberly Mackiel said. “My mom and...
The Post and Courier
Owner of Savannah's Back in the Day Bakery swings by Post House for specialty brunch
MOUNT PLEASANT — Back in the Day Bakery co-owner Cheryl Day has made her mark on the Savannah, Ga., community since opening the bakery serving scratch-made Southern goods with her husband Griffith in 2002. Day, a 2015 James Beard Award semifinalist in the Outstanding Baker category, last year released...
This Savannah Airbnb Is A Real Barbie Dream House & You Can Rent It For As Cheap As $29/Person
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. This Airbnb in Savannah, GA is a real-life Barbie dream house and is perfect for a nostalgic getaway for you and a group of your best friends.
SCHEDULE: Savannah Jazz Festival 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Jazz Festival returns this year for its 41st festival. It’s set to kick off Tuesday, Sept. 20 and runs through Sept. 25. WSAV News 3 is proud to once again partner with the Savannah Jazz Festival. Check out the full schedule below, and log on to wsav.com/savannahjazzfestival to watch live. Tuesday, […]
Savannah fire displaces 5 Friday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire that started in the kitchen of a Savannah home, displaced a family of five Friday afternoon. The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said the fire happened in the 3000 block of Gibbons Street. The fire started in the kitchen and smoke filled the room and then moved into the attic. […]
Garden City grub worth the drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Garden City is a small city with less than 10,000 residents as of 2020. It is sandwiched in between Pooler and Savannah, with some residents living only 15 minutes away from downtown Savannah. If you’re looking for somewhere to go to grab a bite, you should consider giving Garden City a […]
wtoc.com
City of Savannah drafts ‘Vision Zero’ plan to reduce traffic deaths
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Zero traffic deaths by 2027 - that’s what the City of Savannah is working toward with a new project. On average, Savannah has 22 traffic deaths a year on the streets, that number is unacceptable to city leaders. “For so many of the streets we...
Need to know: School zone cameras turn on next week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re dropping off your kids at school or happened to ride by a school zone on your way to work, be aware that starting next week speed cameras will be up and running. The cameras are set up near Saint James, Hesse K-8 and Southwest Elementary and middle schools. The […]
Free vaccine, microchip clinic to be held in Pooler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — If your dog needs a rabies vaccine or microchip, you’re in luck. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA), Chatham County Animal Services, Chatham County Parks & Recreation, and Renegade Paws Rescue have partnered to offer a free rabies vaccine and microchip clinic next week. On Sept. 21 from 3 to […]
WJCL
Police: Shooting in Savannah neighborhood leaves 1 person seriously hurt, neighbors react
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department is investigating after one person was shot Saturday afternoon. It happened at East 71st Street and Sanders Street. That is not far from Memorial Health. Police said the victim, a male, sustained life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital for...
wtoc.com
Savannah Poop Patrol gives Sam the scoop
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What started as a way to make some extra cash has now turned into a full-time poop scooping business for Savannah Poop Patrol owner Jessica Jones. She shows our Sam Bauman what it takes to join the team. For more info on Savannah Poop Patrol click...
Downtown Savannah bank robbed Thursday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A downtown Savannah bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Shawn Kelly robbed Wells Fargo on Bull Street. Police charged the 55-year-old with armed robbery. No one was injured. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.
wtoc.com
Have you heard of ‘Bounce Fitness?’ Only one gym offers it in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Working out with a twist – it’s called Bounce Fitness and you can only find it at one gym in Savannah. It’s nothing like a regular workout. First, you have to practice walking...you know walk before you run something like that. “You see...
Pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC hosting gas giveaway in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — 34N22, the pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC, will be hosting a gas giveaway today to highlight the 40-year high inflation and crippling gas prices. The gas giveaway will follow previously held successful giveaway events in Atlanta, Albany, Columbus, Macon and Washington that have received state and national attention. Savannah area customers who buy gas at the Chevron on […]
