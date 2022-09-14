ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Search For Clues To Woman Missing Since 2014 Under Way In Chester County

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago

Authorities on Wednesday, Sept. 14 were searching a property in Chester County that has a possible connection to the disappearance of a suburban Philly woman, who was last seen more than eight years ago, CBS3 reports.

Amanda DeGuio was reported missing by relatives on Aug. 27, 2014, but had not been seen by her family in Upper Darby, since the first week of June 2014, after she returned from a trip to Florida, according to the FBI.

The property was confirmed to be in East Nottingham Township (Chester County), about an hour away from Upper Darby. As of Wednesday night, there were no major developments that came from the hours-long search, the outlet says.

DeGuio, 24, had gone missing under mysterious circumstances, leaving behind her cell phone, credit cards, and additional clothing, federal authorities said.

The brown-haired, blue-eyed woman is a known heroin addict and may suffer from bipolar disorder, officials noted.

A portion of the FBI's Missing Person poster for Amanda DeGuio.

FBI

She did not drive and had been known to frequent the Upper Darby, Clifton Heights, and the Overbrook section of Philadelphia.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Upper Darby Police Department at 610-734-7693, your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Click here for more from CBS3.

