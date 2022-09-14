Discrimination, hostility claims led to investigation against Memphis schools leader

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– MSCS Deputy Superintendent of Operations John Barker remains on paid leave as an investigation continues into his actions.

It all comes down to a letter sent to the District leaders shortly after Barker became co-interim Superintendent when then-Superintendent Joris Ray was suspended.



Sources told WREG the complaints centered on claims of discrimination and hostility in the workplace. The letter is reportedly from the head of human resources, Yolanda Martin.



Barker was placed on leave last week.



That’s when School Board President Michelle McKissack told WREG that issues are being looked into, but this investigation was not related to the one of previous Superintendent Joris Ray.



The school district released a statement saying it investigates all complaints lodged against employees and can’t comment any further but remains focused on expanding opportunities and academic gains for students.

But just who may be in on this probe into John Barker is unclear.



At least one school board member told WREG she has not seen the letter and wonders if it was sent to the entire board. But she is confident in the process to get to the bottom of the allegations.

Board Vice Chair Althea Green told us it is standard procedure to investigate claims against district employees. She said to remember all are innocent until proven guilty and she is praying this process is expedient.



This investigation comes on the heels of a bumpy start to the school year for the district. Extramarital affair complaints against former Superintendent Joris Ray led to an investigation into his relationships with employees and ultimately his resignation.

Now, new interim Superintendent Tutonial Williams is trying to keep the focus on student achievement as another problem looms.

The school system’s Chief of Staff Patrice Williams Thomas is taking over John Barker’s position while the investigation is underway.

