Kevin Smith Says Ben Affleck Wrote 'A 12-Page Speech' For Jennifer Lopez At Their Wedding: 'He's His Own Biggest Fan'

Cue the tears! Kevin Smith revealed Ben Affleck wrote a mushy letter to Jennifer Lopez at their August wedding.

"He's one of my favorite writers on the planet. He wrote his vows — they [both] wrote their vows, but he wrote a big speech that he read to her at the wedding, which was breathtaking," the actor said on The View. "And it was long. That's one of my favorite things about Ben; he's his own biggest fan, so he wrote like a 12-page speech. I was like, 'Keep talking, keep talking.'"

"It was wonderful. Very inspiring," the director added. "I was happy for them. They deserve it."

The 52-year-old confessed that he was crying while the actor, 50, was speaking.

"Even a cold-hearted robot would walk away from that ceremony like, 'Oh my god, true love can happen!'" he quipped. "It was a real fairy-tale ending. And she has impeccable taste, the whole place looked amazing. She looked fantastic. They all looked fantastic."

As OK! previously reported, the pair, who were previously engaged in the '00s, had hosted another wedding in Georgia for their friends and family.

"At six forty-five, Saturday, August twentieth, the sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard," the musical artist shared.

"As the sun set behind the live oaks draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept over the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, at long-last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life," she continued, before playing adding, "Ahhhhh...it was actually happening."

Lopez also revealed that she surprised her husband with a special performance by Marc Cohn, as they both agreed that "True Companion" was the "perfect wedding love song" when they first began dating.

"The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined," she noted.