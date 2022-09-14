ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buda, TX

Buda man sentenced for fatal 2019 wreck

By Staff Report
The Hays Free Press
The Hays Free Press
 3 days ago

Staff Report

Macario Hernandez, 61, of Buda, has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty on multiple charges after a 2019 hit-and-run crash in Kyle that killed two teenagers and injured three others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13zinV_0hvbiCY000

Macario Hernandez

A news release stated that the crash occurred on April 27, 2019 around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of I-35 and Windy Hill Road in Kyle. Hernandez, driving a Dodge pickup truck, hit a Honda sedan with a family of five who were from Frisco, Texas inside.

Hayden Weissman, 18, and Peyton Weissman, 16, died at the scene. Another sister, their father and his girlfriend were also in the car and taken to the hospital. Officials said Hernandez was found and arrested by Hays County Sheriff’s deputies after fleeing on foot from the scene of the crash.

According to court records, Hernandez was found guilty by a jury in March 2022 and sentenced in June on the following charges:

• Two counts of Murder, each for 30 years
• Three counts of Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Bodily Injury, each for 10 years
• Two counts of Accident Involving Death, each for 10 years
• Three counts of Accident Involving Injury, each for five years

Two charges of Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle were dismissed.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Multiple law enforcement agencies at Elgin crime scene

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — Law enforcement agencies are investigating a crime scene on Bexar Forest Cove in Elgin. Texas DPS, Rangers, Elgin Police and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene. “The only thing that I can confirm is that the suspect is dead,” said Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez. “This is a […]
ELGIN, TX
fox40jackson.com

Soros-backed Texas prosecutor slammed over ‘unfathomable’ 10-day jail sentence for fatal DUI crash

Austin, Texas is one of the major U.S. cities that has been afflicted by rising crime and a soft-on-crime district attorney. Austin Police Retired Officer’s Association president Dennis Farris joined “Fox & Friends First” Thursday to discuss a George Soros-backed district attorney charging a defendant with a misdemeanor in a fatal DUI crash, leading to a 10-day jail sentence.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Kingsland man with long record gets 40 years for gun possession by felon

Adam Mirelez, 45, of Kingsland was sentenced to 40 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon by 424th District Court Judge Evan Stubbs on Aug. 24. Mirelez was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement on Sept. 9, 2021, when officers attempted to serve a warrant for unrelated charges. The officers found two pistols in his possession once he was in custody.
KINGSLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Buda, TX
Buda, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Frisco, TX
City
Dodge, TX
Kyle, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Kyle, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS Austin

Police identify woman killed in shooting at NE Austin apartment complex

Police have identified the woman killed early Thursday morning after a shooting at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened at the Rise at the Cameron, located in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the complex for reports of a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Child dies in hospital after East Travis County rollover crash

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A child has died in the hospital after being injured in a rollover crash in East Travis County Sunday evening. Austin police and ATCEMS responded to the crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Decker Lane and Loyola Lane near the Travis County Expo Center just before 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Hays County Sheriff#Accident Involving Death#Accident Involving Injury
KVUE

Pedestrian killed in crash near Lake Travis Friday night

AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night. The crash happened near Hudson Bend Road and La Hacienda Drive just before midnight. Austin-Travis County EMS attempted CPR, but unfortunately the person died at the scene. The cause of the crash is...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

'Fully-involved 18-wheeler' causes closure on I-35 at William Cannon

AUSTIN, Texas - A fatal crash has caused a closure of all lanes on I-35 in South Austin Saturday night. TxDOT Austin reported the initial closure of I-35 northbound lanes and frontage road at William Cannon Drive just before 9 p.m., but the closure has since expanded to both northbound and southbound lanes.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVUE

Silver Alert discontinued for missing Austin woman, 88

AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert issued for a missing 88-year-old Austin woman who officials said has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment is now ended. Frances Charlene Simmons, who has been found and is now safe, was described as follows:. female. 5 feet, 3 inches. 110 lbs. reddish-gray hair.
AUSTIN, TX
RadarOnline

Texas Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend, Her Brother In Act Of Domestic Violence, Police Say

An early morning domestic disturbance in Texas left two siblings dead and a man behind bars in connection with the double homicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 13, police in Marble Falls responded to a residence after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance, KEYE-TV reported.At the home, Allen Rutland, 52, turned himself in, and officers located the body of 52-year-old Teresa Gail McDowell in the driveway. According to police, Rutland then told the officers that the body of the second victim, John Arnold McDowell, 49, was in the yard on the side of the house.Both victims, police said, were pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.Investigators learned the suspect and McDowell were in a romantic relationship, and all three lived together.Rutland faces charges related to capital murder. He was being held on a $1 million bond at the Burnet County jail.Marble Falls Police Chief Glenn Hanson told the DailyTrib.com that the slayings appeared to be an act of domestic violence.“I always encourage — it’s very difficult — but I always encourage victims of domestic violence to reach out and get help and let folks help you get established safely away from an abuser,” Hanson said.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KSAT 12

Missing teenage girl found, San Antonio police says

SAN ANTONIO – Update:. San Antonio police have located the 15-year-old girl who was reported missing early Saturday. Camila “Cammie” Guerrero De La Fuente disappeared Sept. 16 while riding her bike on the city’s North Side. SAPD issued a Missing Juvenile Alert Saturday morning. Further details...
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from power pole in Leander

LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for criminal mischief after officials said he stole electricity to power his RV and others. On Sept. 12, a Travis County deputy was dispatched to 14001 Joyce Dr. in Leander about criminal mischief. According to an arrest affidavit, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative disconnected...
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for indecent assault near Moody Center

AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas Police Department says it has arrested a man accused of groping a woman near the Moody Center. UTPD says it responded to a fight in progress while working a concert in the 2000 block of Robert Dedman at around 9:54 p.m. on September 13.
AUSTIN, TX
KIXS FM 108

WATCH: Gruesome Hit and Run In Austin Leads to 17 Year Old Arrest

An Austin teen brutally runs over a disabled man in a wheelchair. The footage is graphic and incredible to watch. A man in a wheelchair continues to be cared for his life-threatening injuries after a hit and run in Austin that lead to the arrest of a 17-year-old who was obviously not paying attention while driving in an Austin parking lot.
AUSTIN, TX
The Hays Free Press

The Hays Free Press

Hays County, TX
75
Followers
144
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Barton Publications Inc. has been bringing readers Kyle and Buda news and sports since the 1950s. The Hays Free Press covers north Hays County.

 https://www.haysfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy