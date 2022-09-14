Buda man sentenced for fatal 2019 wreck

Staff Report

Macario Hernandez, 61, of Buda, has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty on multiple charges after a 2019 hit-and-run crash in Kyle that killed two teenagers and injured three others.

A news release stated that the crash occurred on April 27, 2019 around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of I-35 and Windy Hill Road in Kyle. Hernandez, driving a Dodge pickup truck, hit a Honda sedan with a family of five who were from Frisco, Texas inside.

Hayden Weissman, 18, and Peyton Weissman, 16, died at the scene. Another sister, their father and his girlfriend were also in the car and taken to the hospital. Officials said Hernandez was found and arrested by Hays County Sheriff’s deputies after fleeing on foot from the scene of the crash.

According to court records, Hernandez was found guilty by a jury in March 2022 and sentenced in June on the following charges:

• Two counts of Murder, each for 30 years

• Three counts of Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Bodily Injury, each for 10 years

• Two counts of Accident Involving Death, each for 10 years

• Three counts of Accident Involving Injury, each for five years

Two charges of Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle were dismissed.