Recent String Of New Ford Thefts May Be Inside Jobs
A rash of new Ford thefts have plagued The Blue Oval for well over a year now, with numerous examples of multiple models being stolen directly from the automaker’s storage lots. Most recently, this included at least a dozen new 2022 Ford Mustang coupes taken from a parking lot in Woodhaven across from the Flat Rock Assembly plant – the second time in a week that particular site had been hit at the time. However, at least one person believes that this may be an inside job.
Oooh! Here's a look at the fashion during the Detroit Auto Show's Charity Preview
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The glitz, the glamour, the new technology! Welcome to the Detroit Auto Show's Charity Preview. After a three-year hiatus, guests are dressed to the nines and ready mingle with the latest vehicles of the 2022 Detroit Auto Show!. The gala will run from 6 p.m. to...
Flying car put to test at Detroit City Airport
DETROIT – This year at the North American International Auto Show, it’s not all about the ground-based automobiles with four wheels as a sneak peek at the unique aircraft was shown at noon. A half dozen companies were talking about the George Jetson car (if you are old...
Finley: Auto industry driving away from Motor City
John James was tagged as a fearmonger for warning on the campaign trail that autoworkers and suppliers have reason to be wary of their industry's rapid push into electrification. James, the Republican candidate in the 10th Congressional District race, is telling voters in his auto-rich communities that fewer of them...
Chrysler reveals new 300 model at Detroit Auto Show
Chrysler held its big Detroit Auto Show reveal the night before the official media day. On Tuesday night, Chrysler unveiled a new 300 model during its media event in Downtown Detroit, on the eve of the auto show’s busy media day. Chrysler says it’s “one of the most powerful and luxurious special edition vehicles in Chrysler brand history.”
Find horror memorabilia, Halloween decorations at the Haunted Garage Sale in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Add to your Halloween collection at the Haunted Garage Sale on Oct. 1 in Dearborn. Vendors at the sale will have handmade items, as well as new and used decorations, horror memorabilia, and more. Entry is free, and attending the event gets you a raffle...
Grab a bite with a side of history at this Detroit bar
The North American International Detroit Auto Show opens to the public this weekend, and many people will be flocking to Detroit. After looking at all the latest and greatest cars, you may be wanting to sit down and grab a bite to eat. Well, how does a classic Reuben with...
Detroit adds plexiglass instead of boards to windows of vacant homes that can be saved
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The City of Detroit is taking a new approach to secure abandoned homes. Instead of plywood, plexiglass is being used on the windows of vacant houses that can be saved. "It's more welcoming, it looks better, and it justgives them a sense of security," said Tasha...
Rooms with a point of view at Junior League of Detroit Designers' Show House
Sun sparkles through a large bay window off the nearby waters of Lake St. Clair. Inside the light-filled living room of the latest Junior League of Detroit Designers’ Show House in Grosse Pointe Farms, carefully chosen furniture and accessories add their own sparkle. The living room by Ethan Allen...
Have you seen Minnie? Missing Detroit woman may be driving burgundy 2014 Nissan Maxima
According to investigators, 38-year-old Minnie Brook was last seen at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at her residence in the 15700 block of Ardmore, in the area of Fenkell and Hubbell Ave. on the city’s west side.
Righting the Wrong, Detroit Highway That Displaced 130,000 Black People Will Become Urban Boulevard
A Detroit highway whose construction displaced 130,000 people in two Black neighborhoods will become an urban boulevard. According to a Department of Transportation (DoT) release, the boulevard is one of 26 new infrastructure projects across the country funded by the Biden administration. The DoT has awarded $104.7 million to Detroit to replace the one-mile I-375 freeway.
XTURISMO hoverbike takes flight: 'What we've all dreamed of since we were little kids'
Detroit — As a boy, Shuhei Komatsu loved Star Wars movies, especially the lightning-fast land speeders. So when he grew up, he decided to make one of his own, he said. "I wanted to make something from the movie real," Komatsu said. "It's a land speeder for the Dark Side."
Taystee’s Burgers Poised for Growth With Franchise Expansion
DEARBORN, Mich. — Taystee’s Burgers, an award-winning restaurant brand, announced its plans for expansion by offering franchises across Metro Detroit. “We want to offer a franchising opportunity and experience unlike anything done before with our gas station model,” said Ali Jawad, founder of Taystee’s Burgers. “We have had awards and accolades about our great food and we want to offer this opportunity to others looking to elevate their businesses and grow.”
'Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale' brings history of island, restoration of vessels to big screen
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Narrated by Motown legend Martha Reeves, the movie "Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale" is finally in theatres. "For people who don't know, Boblo was an island amusement park that used to take one of two giant steamboats - to get to the park," Aaron Schillinger said.
More Vintage Photos of Detroit, Michigan: 1890s-1960s
It’s always a gas to show some old vintage photos of Michigan’s towns, villages, communities, hamlets…and big cities. This time around, it’s another gallery of old images of Detroit. But before we delve into the photos, here are fifteen trivia facts about the city (thanks to Friedman Real Estate):
Back on a roll: Tour de Detroit bike ride returns after COVID pause
Tour de Detroit, a popular bike ride through several beloved Detroit neighborhoods that draws thousands, is back on a roll this year after a COVID pause. The ride kicks off Saturday and is expect to draw more than 2,500 riders. The 26-mile ride has a new starting point this year at Detroit's Riverside Park on the city's southwest riverfront and then stretches through several iconic city neighborhoods. It also goes around Belle Isle.
Thousands of lobsters headed to Royal Oak
Orders for lobster and seafood are being taken for Holiday Market's annual late summer Lobsterfest. The annual three-day event that's been happening since 2005 is from Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 and offers special pricing on lobsters and other seafood. You can order lobsters live or cooked, as well as boiled or sautéed or raw shrimp. Mussels and littleneck clams are also offered at special pricing. You can order up to 10 lobsters per person per day.
Three Best Places for Chili in Detroit
Here is a list of the three best places for a hot bowl of flavorful chili in the city of Detroit at Black-owned establishments. The post Three Best Places for Chili in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
DPD investigating officer who pinned biker • $100M to convert I-375 • Ford's new Mustang
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A Detroit police officer is under investigation after using his scout car to ram and pin a fleeing biker against a building, to end a pursuit. That young man ended up in the hospital with a broken foot. Now DPD is looking into whether the officers followed its policies.
Detroiters react to I-375 being converted into a boulevard
The Biden Administration is pledging $105 million to modernize I-375. The project would transform I-375 into a boulevard and reconnect neighborhoods that were divided decades ago.
