Detroit, MI

fordauthority.com

Recent String Of New Ford Thefts May Be Inside Jobs

A rash of new Ford thefts have plagued The Blue Oval for well over a year now, with numerous examples of multiple models being stolen directly from the automaker’s storage lots. Most recently, this included at least a dozen new 2022 Ford Mustang coupes taken from a parking lot in Woodhaven across from the Flat Rock Assembly plant – the second time in a week that particular site had been hit at the time. However, at least one person believes that this may be an inside job.
WOODHAVEN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flying car put to test at Detroit City Airport

DETROIT – This year at the North American International Auto Show, it’s not all about the ground-based automobiles with four wheels as a sneak peek at the unique aircraft was shown at noon. A half dozen companies were talking about the George Jetson car (if you are old...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Finley: Auto industry driving away from Motor City

John James was tagged as a fearmonger for warning on the campaign trail that autoworkers and suppliers have reason to be wary of their industry's rapid push into electrification. James, the Republican candidate in the 10th Congressional District race, is telling voters in his auto-rich communities that fewer of them...
DETROIT, MI
City
Cadillac, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Cars
ClickOnDetroit.com

Chrysler reveals new 300 model at Detroit Auto Show

Chrysler held its big Detroit Auto Show reveal the night before the official media day. On Tuesday night, Chrysler unveiled a new 300 model during its media event in Downtown Detroit, on the eve of the auto show’s busy media day. Chrysler says it’s “one of the most powerful and luxurious special edition vehicles in Chrysler brand history.”
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Grab a bite with a side of history at this Detroit bar

The North American International Detroit Auto Show opens to the public this weekend, and many people will be flocking to Detroit. After looking at all the latest and greatest cars, you may be wanting to sit down and grab a bite to eat. Well, how does a classic Reuben with...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Ferrari Daytona#Vehicles#The Cadillac Celestiq#Lincoln Model L100#Delorean#Best Design Interior
Black Enterprise

Righting the Wrong, Detroit Highway That Displaced 130,000 Black People Will Become Urban Boulevard

A Detroit highway whose construction displaced 130,000 people in two Black neighborhoods will become an urban boulevard. According to a Department of Transportation (DoT) release, the boulevard is one of 26 new infrastructure projects across the country funded by the Biden administration. The DoT has awarded $104.7 million to Detroit to replace the one-mile I-375 freeway.
DETROIT, MI
corpmagazine.com

Taystee’s Burgers Poised for Growth With Franchise Expansion

DEARBORN, Mich. — Taystee’s Burgers, an award-winning restaurant brand, announced its plans for expansion by offering franchises across Metro Detroit. “We want to offer a franchising opportunity and experience unlike anything done before with our gas station model,” said Ali Jawad, founder of Taystee’s Burgers. “We have had awards and accolades about our great food and we want to offer this opportunity to others looking to elevate their businesses and grow.”
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
Banana 101.5

More Vintage Photos of Detroit, Michigan: 1890s-1960s

It’s always a gas to show some old vintage photos of Michigan’s towns, villages, communities, hamlets…and big cities. This time around, it’s another gallery of old images of Detroit. But before we delve into the photos, here are fifteen trivia facts about the city (thanks to Friedman Real Estate):
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Back on a roll: Tour de Detroit bike ride returns after COVID pause

Tour de Detroit, a popular bike ride through several beloved Detroit neighborhoods that draws thousands, is back on a roll this year after a COVID pause. The ride kicks off Saturday and is expect to draw more than 2,500 riders. The 26-mile ride has a new starting point this year at Detroit's Riverside Park on the city's southwest riverfront and then stretches through several iconic city neighborhoods. It also goes around Belle Isle.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Thousands of lobsters headed to Royal Oak

Orders for lobster and seafood are being taken for Holiday Market's annual late summer Lobsterfest. The annual three-day event that's been happening since 2005 is from Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 and offers special pricing on lobsters and other seafood. You can order lobsters live or cooked, as well as boiled or sautéed or raw shrimp. Mussels and littleneck clams are also offered at special pricing. You can order up to 10 lobsters per person per day.
ROYAL OAK, MI

