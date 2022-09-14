ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why John Bonham’s Wife Told Him to ‘Keep Away’ From Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant

By Jason Rossi
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Led Zeppelin came on the music scene at the perfect time. Just as the peace and love of the 1960s started to subside, Zep’s darker and more muscular music hit the shelves. They appeared together on another artist’s album first, then released their first two records in 1969. Drummer John Bonham was an instrumental part of the band’s sound. Robert Plant recruited him for Led Zeppelin, but the singer said Bonham’s wife told him to “keep away from Plant” for one simple reason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XDiV_0hvbi2nz00
John Bonham (left) and Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin | Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

Robert Plant recruited John Bonham to be Led Zeppelin’s drummer

Plant and Bonham played together in Band of Joy before joining Led Zeppelin. Plant said the band’s sound included his oversinging and Bonham’s overplaying , but they forged a solid working relationship in the group.

When Led Zeppelin founder and guitarist Jimmy Page decided to add Plant as the band’s singer, Plant put in a good word for Bonham to be the drummer. With multi-instrumentalist John Paul Jones already in the mix, Plant and Bonham completed the Led Zeppelin puzzle.

Joining Led Zeppelin made Bonham an international music star, but Bonham’s wife once urged him not to hang out with Plant, according to the singer.

Bonham’s wife warned him to “keep away from Plant,” according to the Led Zeppelin singer

RELATED: Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant Wanted to Quit Music After His Son’s Tragic Death

Led Zeppelin formed quickly from the ashes of Page’s previous band, the Yardbirds. It happened so quickly that Zep was billed as the New Yardbirds at their early shows.

Jones sized up Bonham as a capable and confident player at Led Zeppelin’s first rehearsal. Likewise, Plant knew they had something special the first time the four members of the band jammed. However, getting Bonham into the room took some work since Bonham’s wife told her husband to keep away from Plant, as the singer told Rolling Stone :

“I had suggested to Jimmy Page that the drummer that he’d lined up was just nowhere near the dynamism of — John Bonham was a totally different thing altogether. And so once John’s wife finally gave him permission to come to a rehearsal — because Pat always said, ‘Keep away from Plant, because you’re just going to end up broke and in trouble,’ — so when the two of us drove down to London in John’s mum’s van, which we borrowed, in that room … I knew that I was in a room full of giants, really, and that was it.”

Robert Plant describes the first Led Zeppelin rehearsal and why John Bonham’s wife told him to keep away from Plant

With Bonham providing a thunderous beat and complicated rhythms, Led Zeppelin became one of the biggest bands of all time. The drummer was such a crucial part of the band that they folded instead carrying on without him.

Zeppelin broke up instead of trying to continue without their drummer

RELATED: Led Zeppelin: Why Jimmy Page Didn’t Attend Robert Plant’s Son’s Funeral

Led Zeppelin dealt with adversity several times during their career. Plant nearly lost his leg after a car accident during a vacation. The singer’s son also died suddenly (Bonham attended the funeral; Page and Jones did not). And the band fractured into two distinct camps by the end of the 1970s.

A monumental tragedy came when Bonham died in 1980. Some bands soldier on when a member dies (The Rolling Stones toured in 2022 following drummer Charlie Watt’s death). However, Led Zeppelin chose to suddenly split in following Bonham’s death rather than continue without him.

John Bonham’s wife once warned him to keep away from Robert Plant, but he ignored that advice and joined the singer in Led Zepplein, one of the most famous bands of all time.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: Jimmy Page Paid for Led Zeppelin’s 1st Record

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Jimmy Page
Person
John Bonham
Person
Charlie Watt
Person
Zep
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83

Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Julian Lennon: ‘A very famous tennis player once said to me: “You’ll never amount to anything”’

Born in Liverpool, Julian Lennon, 59, was the inspiration for the Beatles song Hey Jude, which was written after his parents, John and Cynthia Lennon, separated. In 1984 Lennon made his own debut as a singer-songwriter with the album Valotte, and in 1985 he was nominated for the best new artist Grammy award. He releases his seventh album, Jude, on 9 September. His children’s books include the Touch the Earth trilogy, and last year he received a World Literacy award. He lives in Monaco.
TENNIS
The Independent

Jennifer Grey says making Dirty Dancing 2 without Patrick Swayze is ‘very tricky’

Jennifer Grey has given some insight into the production of Dirty Dancing 2 and the necessary alterations in place to account for Patrick Swayze’s absence. Grey and Swayze played romantic leads Baby and Johnny in the original 1987 film, thrilling audiences with their chemistry on and off the dance floor. Now, over three decades later, the hit movie is getting the direct sequel treatment after a prequel in 2006 and a TV movie remake in 2017.However, Swayze’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 means that the sequel, starring Grey, will have to work around the character Johnny not being...
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

182K+
Followers
114K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy