Music

The 25 Biggest Hits by the Rolling Stones

By Andrew Raker
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q0T2k_0hvbhzK200 Now celebrating their 60th anniversary, The Rolling Stones are both the world’s most quintessential rock outfit and an enduring cultural institution. To blaze a trail back to their origins is to revisit the earliest days of the British invasion. Drawing direct influence from blues, R&B, and early rock, they provided a hard-hitting counterpunch to The Beatles. With the chart-topping success of the 1965 single "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction” came the first of many career-defining moments. (These are the most popular rock bands of all time .)

How does one even assess the numerous achievements of this seminal act? Consider their stretch of eight studio albums from 1971 to 1981, all of which went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200. Or their estimated overall record sales of 200 million. Combine that with timeless singles, top-grossing tours, major awards, popular concert documentaries, soundtrack appearances, signature branding, and more, and you get a tapestry that touches down on every aspect of popular culture, all while existing in a class of its own.

Personnel has changed over the years and so, too, have musical trends, but the band carried on - and still does. Led by the perennial duo of frontman Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards, they recently completed a European tour in the wake of drummer Charlie Watts’ death. Dubbed “Sixty,” it honored six decades of cultural relevance and downright classic output.

To determine the biggest pop hits by The Rolling Stones, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on song performances on the Billboard Hot 100 song chart. Songs were ranked based on an inverse score, where a week at No. 1 is worth 100 points, a week at No. 2 worth 99 points, and so on, up to a week at No. 100 worth one point. Chart data is current through the week of Aug. 20, 2022. (These are artists with the most top 10 hits .)

From early hits such as “Get Off of My Cloud” through to 1980s’ smash singles like “Start Me Up” and beyond, the band’s most beloved songs will outlive us all. Well, maybe not Keith Richards. You did know he was a vampire, right?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kn0ev_0hvbhzK200

25. Ain't Too Proud To Beg
> Entered Hot 100: November 9, 1974
> Peak position on Hot 100: #17 (for 2 weeks)
> Total weeks on Hot 100: 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YdF35_0hvbhzK200

24. She's So Cold
> Entered Hot 100: September 27, 1980
> Peak position on Hot 100: #26 (for 2 weeks)
> Total weeks on Hot 100: 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ga71l_0hvbhzK200

23. Mothers Little Helper
> Entered Hot 100: July 9, 1966
> Peak position on Hot 100: #8 (for 2 weeks)
> Total weeks on Hot 100: 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQ9xy_0hvbhzK200

22. Fool To Cry
> Entered Hot 100: April 24, 1976
> Peak position on Hot 100: #10 (for 2 weeks)
> Total weeks on Hot 100: 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NbL7U_0hvbhzK200

21. The Last Time
> Entered Hot 100: March 27, 1965
> Peak position on Hot 100: #9 (for 2 weeks)
> Total weeks on Hot 100: 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M0l72_0hvbhzK200

20. Rock And A Hard Place
> Entered Hot 100: November 4, 1989
> Peak position on Hot 100: #23 (for 3 weeks)
> Total weeks on Hot 100: 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vEZBS_0hvbhzK200

19. Tumbling Dice
> Entered Hot 100: April 29, 1972
> Peak position on Hot 100: #7 (for 2 weeks)
> Total weeks on Hot 100: 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CTwBz_0hvbhzK200

18. Mixed Emotions
> Entered Hot 100: September 2, 1989
> Peak position on Hot 100: #5 (for 2 weeks)
> Total weeks on Hot 100: 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bfixV_0hvbhzK200

17. Beast Of Burden
> Entered Hot 100: September 9, 1978
> Peak position on Hot 100: #8 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Hot 100: 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZfIC3_0hvbhzK200

16. 19th Nervous Breakdown
> Entered Hot 100: February 26, 1966
> Peak position on Hot 100: #2 (for 3 weeks)
> Total weeks on Hot 100: 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cvrYS_0hvbhzK200

15. Time Is On My Side
> Entered Hot 100: October 17, 1964
> Peak position on Hot 100: #6 (for 3 weeks)
> Total weeks on Hot 100: 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7Jbn_0hvbhzK200

14. Paint It, Black
> Entered Hot 100: May 14, 1966
> Peak position on Hot 100: #1 (for 2 weeks)
> Total weeks on Hot 100: 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E2hPz_0hvbhzK200

13. Harlem Shuffle
> Entered Hot 100: March 15, 1986
> Peak position on Hot 100: #5 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Hot 100: 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpFSe_0hvbhzK200

12. Ruby Tuesday
> Entered Hot 100: January 21, 1967
> Peak position on Hot 100: #1 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Hot 100: 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31bTK5_0hvbhzK200

11. Undercover Of The Night
> Entered Hot 100: November 12, 1983
> Peak position on Hot 100: #9 (for 3 weeks)
> Total weeks on Hot 100: 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BSxuT_0hvbhzK200

10. Waiting On A Friend
> Entered Hot 100: December 5, 1981
> Peak position on Hot 100: #13 (for 3 weeks)
> Total weeks on Hot 100: 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JRRfZ_0hvbhzK200

9. Jumpin' Jack Flash
> Entered Hot 100: June 8, 1968
> Peak position on Hot 100: #3 (for 3 weeks)
> Total weeks on Hot 100: 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11i2C7_0hvbhzK200

8. Get Off Of My Cloud
> Entered Hot 100: October 9, 1965
> Peak position on Hot 100: #1 (for 2 weeks)
> Total weeks on Hot 100: 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CxL8g_0hvbhzK200

7. Brown Sugar
> Entered Hot 100: May 1, 1971
> Peak position on Hot 100: #1 (for 2 weeks)
> Total weeks on Hot 100: 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z70Nw_0hvbhzK200

6. (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction
> Entered Hot 100: June 12, 1965
> Peak position on Hot 100: #1 (for 4 weeks)
> Total weeks on Hot 100: 14

5. Angie
> Entered Hot 100: September 8, 1973
> Peak position on Hot 100: #1 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Hot 100: 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45fPHi_0hvbhzK200

4. Honky Tonk Women
> Entered Hot 100: July 19, 1969
> Peak position on Hot 100: #1 (for 4 weeks)
> Total weeks on Hot 100: 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gd19X_0hvbhzK200

3. Emotional Rescue
> Entered Hot 100: July 5, 1980
> Peak position on Hot 100: #3 (for 2 weeks)
> Total weeks on Hot 100: 19

2. Miss You
> Entered Hot 100: May 27, 1978
> Peak position on Hot 100: #1 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Hot 100: 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KSU63_0hvbhzK200

1. Start Me Up
> Entered Hot 100: August 22, 1981
> Peak position on Hot 100: #2 (for 3 weeks)
> Total weeks on Hot 100: 24

