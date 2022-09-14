ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Federal jury in Chicago convicts R. Kelly of at least 1 charge at child pornography trial

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hvbhxYa00

Federal jury in Chicago convicts R. Kelly of at least 1 charge at child pornography trial.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Man charged for St. Paul triple homicide, also faces charges for another shooting days prior

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 41-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges in connection to a triple homicide that occurred in St. Paul last weekend.Antonio Dupree Wright was arrested in Chicago on Wednesday morning with the help of the FBI.Wright is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder for the deaths of Maisha Spaulding, 44, Cory Freeman, 42, and Angelica Gonzales, 33. Two others were injured and remain in stable condition.The shooting happened late Sunday afternoon on the 900 block of Case Avenue East in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. RELATED: Victims identified in St. Paul triple homicide: "This...
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX2Now

Illinois father accused of poisoning children

INVERNESS, Ill. — A suburban father allegedly poisoned his children before he died by suicide, killing his son and putting his daughter in critical condition. Inverness officers were called to the 2200 block of Palatine Road at around 4:20 p.m. Sunday for a well-being check. Inside, a father and...
INVERNESS, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R Kelly
cwbchicago.com

Four-time felon intentionally ran over a man following an argument outside a West Loop nightclub, prosecutors say

A four-time felon drove onto a West Loop sidewalk and intentionally ran over a man following an argument outside a nearby nightclub last weekend, prosecutors said Friday. Chicago police are also investigating a double shooting outside the same club that injured one of the business’ employees just hours before today’s court hearing. Still, no connection has been drawn between the two incidents.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Driver plows down 4 people in Chicago parking lot after argument

CHICAGO - Chicago police say that four people were injured when a driver plowed them down in a parking lot after an argument. The crash happened outside Las Islas Marias in Bricktown Square along West Fullerton on the Northwest Side around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Family members said they often come...
CHICAGO, IL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, Illinois

The Thompson FamilyMissing Persons Awareness Network. 43-year-old Lydia Thompson and her 40-year-old husband Everett had two boys, 8-year-old Andrew and 11-year-old Everett, Jr. They raised their family in the 8100 block of Rhodes Avenue in Chicago, and the couple owned EAT, a restaurant in Park Manor. Lydia’s father passed away and willed the home to Lydia and her siblings. Each one owned one-third of the property. Lydia had a brother named Kenneth White, who had just been released from prison due to a rape conviction. Kenneth came to live at the house, which made everyone unhappy. Everett’s family felt Kenneth was a “freeloader”, the Charley Project reports. About four months after he moved in, Lydia called 911 and told authorities that Kenneth threatened to kill her with an ax. The police came, but no one was arrested or charged with an offense.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC News

ABC News

830K+
Followers
178K+
Post
469M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy