Videographer Chris Ray has been getting up close and personal with some of the world’s top pros for well over a decade—his work with us alone could fill several LinkedIn profiles. You might have wondered how he does it… well, luckily for you, Ray is more than willing to share his abundant knowledge with aspiring filmers. The information in the brand’s latest ‘What’s In My Bag’ is priceless; all of the gear and techniques that enable Ray to keep cranking out his impressive output are noted, and no detail is spared. (He even tells you what the best-kept secret in skateboarding camera gear is.) And riders Sean Malto, Sky Brown, Dylan Jaeb, Chris Cole, Curren Caples, and Leticia Bufoni are the subjects of his fisheye eye, so this is definitely worth a watch.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO