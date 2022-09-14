Read full article on original website
A Review of the New Fujifilm X-H2 Mirrorless Camera
Fujifilm's latest X Series camera, the X-H2 is here, and it brings with it a 40-megapixel sensor, the highest ever in an APS-C mirrorless camera. Along with all that resolution comes a wide range of impressive features, and this excellent video review takes a look at all those features as well as the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in usage.
Is This the Best Fujifilm Lens Ever Made?
Fujifilm has made some excellent cameras and glass to adorn them with, but one photographer claims that this lens is the cream of the crop. So, is he right or is there something better that can be found in Fujifilm's extensive line-up? It is well documented that the Fujifilm medium...
Don’t Pay $220, Get the AnkerWork B600 Video Bar with 4-in-1 Design (2K Camera + Light) for $186.99 Shipped – Today Only
The AnkerWork B600 Video Bar has a 4-in-1 design that comes with several accessories, and you can get one for $186.99 shipped, today only, originally $219.99. Not only does it have a 2K conference camera, but also an intelligent noise reduction microphone array, specialized silk speakers, and integrated automated lighting. Product page.
The Aqara Camera Hub G3 is a smart camera with features galore
Aqara is one of the industry leaders in smart home products, and the company has introduced a flagship indoor security camera, the Aqara Camera Hub G3, with tons of integrations and features. The Camera G3 is an AI-enabled smart camera with a 360-degree view angle and neural processing for facial...
Google employees who used to work at Amazon complain to each other just how 'frugal' their former employer was: No second monitors, no MacBooks, and splitting one bagel between two people at office meetings
Over two dozen former Amazon employees at Google started an internal email thread about Amazon. In one email, an employee who left Amazon in 2020 said his team only got one computer monitor. Another former employee said they got "subpar" laptops, and had to prove why they needed Macbooks. In...
Labor Day deals have arrived at Best Buy with huge savings on laptops, 4K TVs, and more
Best Buy’s annual Labor Day sale is live, and it includes incredible savings on tons of amazing products. First up is Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, which now receives a $350 discount, which lets you take one of these powerful laptops home for $950. This will get you the previous generation model powered by Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a beautiful 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail, 20 hours of battery life, an active cooling system for astonishing performance, and other great features.
$30 Million NASA Capsule Tumbles Out of Control During Journey to the Moon
NASA‘s $30 million CAPSTONE capsule is currently having a “dynamic operational situation” and is tumbling out of control as it attempts to approach the moon. The miniature probe, which only weighs 55 pounds, had an unknown “emergency” that forced it into “safe mode” on Sept 8, according to mission team members. The glitch then caused CAPSTONE to lose control leaving the operations team desperate to find a solution while sitting in Colorado, over 100,000 miles away.
Reflections on mortality: Alessandra Sanguinetti on her eerie images of the midwest
The first time Alessandra Sanguinetti visited Black River Falls to take photographs, it felt, she says, “like a weird type of time travel”. The destination she had in mind was the end of the 19th century, when a photographer named Charles Van Schaick was documenting life and death in the small Wisconsin town. Sanguinetti first encountered Van Schaick’s images aged nine, at home in Buenos Aires, leafing though a 1973 book called Wisconsin Death Trip by Michael Lesy. “It made a huge impression on me,” she says. “It made me ask for a camera and start taking pictures.”
Samsung Gets the Labor Day Savings Started With Huge Deals on Appliances, Smartphones and TVs
Samsung’s annual Labor Day savings event can always be counted on to hit different, and this year it’s even more impressive than usual. As we reach the halfway point of the Labor Day weekend, we’re seeing insane discounts on some of Samsung’s most popular products. Several winners in the SPY Smart Home Awards — like the Samsung Bespoke Jet Vacuum and the Freestyle Laser Projector — are on sale, and you can find appliances, gadgets and entertainment products for every room in your home. Now through Sunday, Sept. 11, the tech and appliance giant is rolling out steep discounts on some...
SteelSeries Arena 9 review: Bringing 5.1 surround sound back to gaming PCs
Once upon a time, desktop computer speakers actually mattered. That was more than a decade ago, long before gaming headsets filled the land and wireless Bluetooth headphones were any good. In the early 2000's, more people also had actual desktops computers chained to desks, so it was worth investing a bit in decent audio. SteelSeries' new Arena 9 surround sound PC speakers reminds me of that era, a time when I eagerly strung cables throughout my dorm room to connect Logitech's legendary Z-680 surround sound speakers. (Apologies for anyone who lived near me. I tried to keep things civil, I swear!)
The extraordinary Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones are on sale at a great price
If you thought Apple's AirPods Max were getting too cheap to turn down at lower than ever prices of $429 and $370 in brand-new and "like new" condition respectively of late, wait until you check out Amazon's fresh Bose QuietComfort 45 deal. Released just last year, these over-ear bad boys...
This $34 matchbox-sized camera takes photos, videos and sticks to your fridge
Tokina launches a $34 matchbox-sized camera that shoots photos, video, and doubles as a fridge magnet (yes, really)
The Osmo Action 3 Keeps You Taking Photos and Video for a Whopping 160 Minutes
Some of the most beautiful shots in the world come from action cameras, but it can be hard to find that perfect angle without a lot of repositioning. Not all cameras are designed for rough conditions, either. The Osmo Action 3 is a new action camera that can go anywhere, and with a 1,770mAh battery and 160 minutes of recording time, you won’t feel the pressure of running out of battery. The Osmo Action 3 also natively supports vertical photography and is designed to work in extreme situations and environments. Even temperatures as low as negative 4 degrees Fahrenheit won’t bother...
Drone portrait photography guide: How to shoot and edit portrait photos with your drone
Most drones can only shoot photos in landscape format, but by shooting vertical panoramic images you can capture and create high-resolution portrait format images with ease. Challenges are made to be overcome, and drones are far from being immune. The most testing of these, arguably, is that most drones are unable to take portrait photos – they can only capture landscape format images. But it’s not the end of the world because our drone portrait photography guide will show you a simple way around the problem.
DxO update makes its latest corrections available across its software range
Users of PhotoLab 5, PureRAW 2, ViewPoint 3, FilmPack 6 and Nik Collection 5 can all now use DxO’s collection of 75,000+ camera-lens combinations. DxO is not the only company to make lens correction profiles but the difference is that these are tailored to specific camera and lens combinations. DxO claims this approach assesses the true 100% field of capture without the cropping of generic lens profiles and with up to 10% more pixels in the end result.
Gaze up at the stars with this Feiang telescope kit, over 50% off at Amazon
Budding stargazers and astronomy experts alike can always be on the lookout for the best telescope deals, and we’ve found a great one over at Amazon. The retailer is offering more than half the RRP off of a Feiang Telescope kit that includes everything you need to get started with astronomy, with an extra $10 to be saved when applying a coupon. That brings a $299.99 telescope down to $129.99 (opens in new tab), a saving of $170 with the coupon included.
Dell's glorious UltraSharp 8K monitor gets a massive double discount
What is it? The UP3218K is Dell's UltraSharp 32-inch 8K monitor. It boats a stunning depth and range of color, excellent build quality and a phenomenal resolution. That said, it is also extremely expensive for a monitor, and achieves a level of performance far beyond what most people really need.
Halle Bailey's 'Little Mermaid' is part of a long history of mermaids of color
From Mami Wata in African mythology to Inuit folklore's Sedna, mermaids have existed in different cultures for millennia.
Chris Ray Shares His GoPro Tips and Tricks
Videographer Chris Ray has been getting up close and personal with some of the world’s top pros for well over a decade—his work with us alone could fill several LinkedIn profiles. You might have wondered how he does it… well, luckily for you, Ray is more than willing to share his abundant knowledge with aspiring filmers. The information in the brand’s latest ‘What’s In My Bag’ is priceless; all of the gear and techniques that enable Ray to keep cranking out his impressive output are noted, and no detail is spared. (He even tells you what the best-kept secret in skateboarding camera gear is.) And riders Sean Malto, Sky Brown, Dylan Jaeb, Chris Cole, Curren Caples, and Leticia Bufoni are the subjects of his fisheye eye, so this is definitely worth a watch.
