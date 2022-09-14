Free pet adoptions offered this weekend in several parishes

Best Friends Animal Society, a national animal welfare organization, is helping Acadiana shelters offer free pet adoptions this weekend – Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17.

Shelters in Lafayette, St. Martin, St. Landry and Vermilion parishes are participating so no matter where you live in Acadiana, you can find love close to home for free. BFAS will be reimbursing shelters for every cat and dog adopted.

Pet adoptions decrease over the summer, therefore shelters across the country are currently at full capacity.

Shelley Delahoussaye, supervisor at the Lafayette shelter, said this year is worse than in past years.

"There are more animals coming in than going out," she said. "Less people are working from home so rates of adoption and fostering of animals are decreasing."

BFAS is leading the no-kill movement by running lifesaving community programs for dogs and cats and providing support and training for animal shelters and rescue groups. Their goal is to make every shelter and every community no-kill by 2025.

Residents not ready to commit to adoption can foster a cat or dog to provide the pet a temporary home and relieve area shelters. Please call your local animal shelter to learn more.

Area shelters participating in the free pet adoption this weekend:

Lafayette Animal Control and Care Center

410 Dugas Road

Lafayette, LA 70507

337-291-5644

Friday: 8 a.m-4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

St. Martin Parish Animal Services

1104 Industrial Park Dt.

St. Martinville, LA 70582

337-364-1220

Friday and Saturday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Animal Aid Vermilion Area

11303 Pioneer Road

Kaplan, LA 70548

337-366-0212

Email: Animalaidvermilion@gmail.com

Friday: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

St. Landry Parish Animal Control

255 Hangar Road

Opelousas, LA 70570

337-948-6184

Friday only: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.