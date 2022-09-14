ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Free pet adoptions offered this weekend in several parishes

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JzXG6_0hvbhYgX00

Best Friends Animal Society, a national animal welfare organization, is helping Acadiana shelters offer free pet adoptions this weekend – Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17.

Shelters in Lafayette, St. Martin, St. Landry and Vermilion parishes are participating so no matter where you live in Acadiana, you can find love close to home for free. BFAS will be reimbursing shelters for every cat and dog adopted.

Pet adoptions decrease over the summer, therefore shelters across the country are currently at full capacity.

Shelley Delahoussaye, supervisor at the Lafayette shelter, said this year is worse than in past years.

"There are more animals coming in than going out," she said. "Less people are working from home so rates of adoption and fostering of animals are decreasing."

BFAS is leading the no-kill movement by running lifesaving community programs for dogs and cats and providing support and training for animal shelters and rescue groups. Their goal is to make every shelter and every community no-kill by 2025.

Residents not ready to commit to adoption can foster a cat or dog to provide the pet a temporary home and relieve area shelters. Please call your local animal shelter to learn more.

Area shelters participating in the free pet adoption this weekend:

Lafayette Animal Control and Care Center
410 Dugas Road
Lafayette, LA 70507
337-291-5644
Friday: 8 a.m-4:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

St. Martin Parish Animal Services
1104 Industrial Park Dt.
St. Martinville, LA 70582
337-364-1220
Friday and Saturday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Animal Aid Vermilion Area
11303 Pioneer Road
Kaplan, LA 70548
337-366-0212
Email: Animalaidvermilion@gmail.com
Friday: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

St. Landry Parish Animal Control
255 Hangar Road
Opelousas, LA 70570
337-948-6184
Friday only: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

