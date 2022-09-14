Prescott’s play against Fordyce improved, says Coach Glass, but Wolves will face test against Bobcats’ running back Lindsey Friday

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a women’s self-defense training course on October 5 and 6 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Hempstead Hall. The course is instructed by Matt Hughes. Hughes is a brown belt in Jiu-Jitsu, training under Wayne Knudsen, who has worked for organizations such as the UFC. Hughes has also trained under the world-famous Gracie brothers out of Torrance, California.

