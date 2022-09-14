Prescott’s play against Fordyce improved, says Coach Glass, but Wolves will face test against Bobcats’ running back Lindsey Friday

Read full article on original website
hopeprescott.com
Wolves dominate in 63-20 win over ‘Cats
PRESCOTT – It was Prescott’s first home game of the season and Curley Wolf fans were far from disappointed as the Wolves posed a 63-20 win over the Hope Bobcats. This puts Prescott 3-0 on the season, while the ‘Cats are winless at 0-3. From start to...
swark.today
Prescott Curley Wolves Friday Night Football LIVE
Tune in tonight on SWARK.Today to get your weekly dose of Friday Night Football. Watch the Prescott Curley Wolves take on the Hope Bobcats as they fight for the win. We will be LIVE at 6:45pm and the game at 7:00pm.
swark.today
UAHT to hold women’s self-defense course October 5-6 taught by Jiu-Jitsu Brown Belt
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a women’s self-defense training course on October 5 and 6 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Hempstead Hall. The course is instructed by Matt Hughes. Hughes is a brown belt in Jiu-Jitsu, training under Wayne Knudsen, who has worked for organizations such as the UFC. Hughes has also trained under the world-famous Gracie brothers out of Torrance, California.
Jessieville School District rallying for football players involved in vehicle accident
It was a tough start to the week for students and staff in the Jessieville School District. School officials say they learned four of their football players were involved in a car crash Saturday in Garland county.
KSLA
AAPD: Man wanted in Little Rock arrested after foot chase in Ashdown
ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - A man that was wanted for burglary and theft in Little Rock, Ark. has been arrested in Ashdown, Ark. At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Ashdown Arkansas Police Department (AAPD) encountered Robert Edward Gregory Jr., who was wanted in Little Rock for alleged burglary and theft.
koamnewsnow.com
Arkansas Rockhound discovers 50th diamond of the year; 35,000 found total
KIMBERLY, Ark. – An Arkansas rockhound and discoverer of more than 80 diamonds at the Crater of Diamonds State Park celebrated two milestones earlier this month with a lucky find. On September 6th, Scott Kreykes registered his 50th diamond of the year and the 35,000th found and registered at...
magnoliareporter.com
Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam
The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
onlyinark.com
Go Big at Beech St. Bistro in Crossett
Ever been to Crossett? The town of about 5,000 folks sits two hours southeast of Little Rock (near the Louisiana border) and has been dubbed the “Forestry Capital of the South.” There is even a pair of trees in the town’s official logo, which might I add, is a pretty awesome logo.
swark.today
Ledezma, Bautista named as finalists in Arkansas Peace Week Art Contest
HOPE, AR – Two Hope Academy of Public Service student artists were selected as finalists in the Arkansas Peace Week Art Contest out of thousands of entries. Cindy Ledezma and Arizbeth Bautista, both sixth graders, were named as finalists in their division. Their work will be on display at...
hopeprescott.com
Wreck Friday Morning On US 67 West of Hope
Officials rescued a driver whose vehicle ran off the road in the 3300th block of US 67 west of Hope Friday morning around 8am. First Responders were able to help the motorist walk away from the accident where he was then checked by medical professionals. The accident happened about 8am.
KTBS
Pack of dogs seriously injures boy in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – A dog owner has been arrested after police say his unruly pack of dogs injured a nine-year-old boy in Texarkana. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, had been warned by law enforcement before about his pack of dogs reportedly causing problems when people or other animals get near them.
ktoy1047.com
Man arrested after dog pack attacks nine-year-old boy
A Texarkana man is being held in Bowie County jail after his dogs allegedly attacked a nine-year-old boy, leaving him with severe injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital and a 12-year-old relative provided police with an eyewitness account. Cockrell had been repeatedly warned about his dogs by...
KSLA
Missing teen last seen leaving hospital in Hope, AR
HOPE, AR. (KSLA) - The Hope Police Department (HPD) has asked the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen in Hope, AR. HPD says 17-year-old John Garcia was last seen wearing blue hospital scrub and white Nike Air Force shoes, leaving the Wadley Regional Medical Center in Hope.
Arkansas man gets 25-year federal sentence for 2021 shooting, chase
A Little Rock man is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty of a 2021 Arkansas shooting.
arkadelphian.com
Lake drawdown should help fight invasive plant
TAYLOR — The American Gamebird Research Education and Development Foundation, under recommendation from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, is conducting a 5-foot drawdown of Lake Erling in Lafayette County to combat the spread of giant salvinia, a highly invasive aquatic plant species not native to the United States.
swark.today
Earnest ‘Raymon’ Ray
Earnest “Raymon” Ray, 77, of Gurdon passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Raymon. was born September 3, 1945 to Earnest Calvin Ray and Avernell Allen Ray in Sparkman. Raymon graduated from Arkadelphia High School and attended Henderson State University. He was in the Army Reserve and attended Evergreen...
hopeprescott.com
Clifford Witherspoon Charged With Possession of Meth
On September 4, 2022 at approximately 8:05am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Clifford Witherspoon, 59, of Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was arrested and charged possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and served a failure to appear warrant. The arrest occurred in the 1700 block of North Spruce Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
swark.today
Prescott Mayor Terry Oliver proclaims Constitution Week 2022
This afternoon at 1:30 p.m. at the Nevada County Library in Prescott, that city’s mayor, Terry Oliver, with five appreciative attendees, signed a proclamation that this week is Constitution Week, in recognition that “September 17, 2022, marks the two hundred and thirty fifth anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States Constitution.” The entire proclamation is below:
magnoliareporter.com
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Union County, cases up in three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 active cases rose in Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were two new virus-related deaths in Union County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,214. Total Active Cases: 104, up eight since Tuesday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,011. Total Deaths: 99. COVID-19 Metrics for...
swark.today
Signage on new Hostess bakery to be revealed tomorrow with Governor Hutchinson present
Hostess Brands, Inc. will unveil the official signage on its new bakery in Arkadelphia, Ark., with Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, key state and local government officials and representatives of the local business community. Hostess purchased the previously idled factory in March 2022 and is converting it into a state-of-the-art bakery....
