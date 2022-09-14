Read full article on original website
60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks
60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.
The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets
The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

The Oracle of Omaha has been a money machine for his shareholders for nearly six decades. When bear markets strike, Warren Buffett knows to go on the offensive. However, there's only one stock Buffett purchased in both the coronavirus-induced bear market in March 2020 and current bear market.
Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks
Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

Dividend income is the unsung hero of the Oracle of Omaha's investment portfolio. These five supercharged income stocks should collectively account for $4.28 billion in payouts for Berkshire Hathaway over the next year.
The stock market is in for another bottom by year-end as investors are too focused on the Fed and too optimistic about earnings, Morgan Stanley's investment chief says
The market is in for another bottom before the end of the year, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said. Wilson thinks markets are too focused on the Fed and are not adequately pricing in earnings risk. He sees the S&P 500 falling as much as 25% in there's a recession, or...
Warren Buffett Now Owns Bitcoin: Here's How The Oracle Of Omaha Got Exposure
Warren Buffett Now Owns Bitcoin: Here's How The Oracle Of Omaha Got Exposure

This article was originally published on May 14, 2022. Labeled Bitcoin enemy number one earlier this year by Peter Thiel, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett now owns a stake in Bitcoin thanks to one of his investments. What Happened: In June 2021, Berkshire Hathaway invested $500...
tipranks.com
JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) Pinto Warns of Massive Fee Decline
JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) Pinto Warns of Massive Fee Decline

JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) President and COO Daniel Pinto expects the financial behemoth's third quarter investment banking fees to decline by 45% to 50% from a year ago. It's trading vertical, on the other hand, is set to record ~5% gains for the quarter. Further, Pinto also expects JPM's...
Why the Recent Stock Market Plunge May Bring 'Buying Opportunities for Patient Investors'
Stocks endured their worst day since June 2020 this week. But here's the good news: Big-one day drops in the market are often followed by above average returns. The S&P 500 ended Tuesday down 4.3% while the the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.9% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.2%. The plunge came after a higher-than-expected inflation report, which had investors worried that the Federal Reserve may not be able to slow or decrease the size of its interest rate hikes soon.
Former BlackRock executive argues ESG is bad for society and your wallet in WSJ op-ed
Former BlackRock executive argues ESG is bad for society and your wallet in WSJ op-ed

The Wall Street Journal published an opinion article by former BlackRock senior executive Terrence R. Keeley Monday which argued against environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies to drive investment. "Trillions of dollars have poured into environmental, social and governance funds in recent years," began Keeley, who was a senior executive...
Retail investors keep buying the dip in stocks, but a retest of the June market low would spark selling, according to VandaTrack
Retail investors keep buying the dip in stocks, but a retest of the June market low would spark selling, according to VandaTrack

Retail investors are buying the dip in stocks despite Tuesday's inflation shocker, Vanda Research says. The research firm said retail investors purchased more than $2 billion of stock during Tuesday's rout. But any retest of the June stock market low could test the nerves of retail and lead to selling,...
2 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash Into Growing Wealth
2 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash Into Growing Wealth

Amazon's strengths should help it bounce back from near-term headwinds. Berkshire Hathaway has a fantastic management team and offers diversified exposure.
5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for nearly six decades. The bear market has provided an ideal entry point into five top-notch Buffett stocks that you'll never have to sell.
1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street
1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

Amid a tumultuous year for Wall Street, stock-split euphoria has taken over. One Wall Street analyst believes this industry leader may lose most of its value.
Goldman Sachs Says Beware of Dangerous Fall Market Volatility: 7 Safe Conviction List Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
September is the worst month of the year for stocks, but the real scary month this year could be October, and not just because of the potential for a spooky Halloween. With third-quarter earnings on deck, typical seasonal worries and what most likely will be another 75-basis-point increase in the federal funds rate, the analysts at Goldman Sachs are urging investors to avoid investing in the indexes and focus on single stocks for alpha generation.
Now is the time to buy stocks as inflation will resolve itself and the global economy will avoid a recession, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic says
Now is the time to buy stocks as inflation will resolve itself and the global economy will avoid a recession, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic says

Investors should buy stocks as the Fed will pivot and the global economy will avoid a recession, according to JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic. Kolanovic expects inflation to "resolve on its own" as pandemic-related distortions begin to fade. "The Fed has over-reacted with 75bps hike. We will likely see a Fed pivot,...
Hedge Funds' 21 Top Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Hedge funds as a group have a poor long-term track record, but there's still something irresistible about knowing what the putative smart money has been up to. Besides, you've got to give them credit where credit is due. Hedge funds as a group might not be generating positive returns in 2022, but hey, at least they're beating the broader market.
Private credit is so hot right now, the execs at SALT were raving about it. BlackRock and Owl Rock are taking advantage of banks' pain to win more of this booming part of Wall Street.
Private credit is so hot, it was the talk of this week's SALT hedge fund conference. Private credit is a pocket of the lending market that has grown to about $1.25 trillion in assets, according to Preqin data. Private-credit funds lend — typically to leveraged companies — for myriad reasons,...
U.S. equity funds suffer outflows for a fourth week
Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds recorded net outflows for a fourth straight week in the week to Sept. 14 as a higher-than-expected reading of U.S. inflation raised bets the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively hike interest rates. read more.
Goldman Sachs Employees Brace for a Round of Layoffs
Goldman Sachs Employees Brace for a Round of Layoffs

Goldman Sachs is anticipating a round of layoffs, possibly within the next week, sources told The New York Times. Annual layoffs aren't uncommon at the banking giant, although the firm paused that tradition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. How many Goldman Sachs layoffs are planned in 2022?.
Morningstar Lists Most Undervalued of Best Stocks
Morningstar Lists Most Undervalued of Best Stocks

Research looks for stocks of companies with significant and growing competitive advantages. With the S&P 500 having dropped 19% so far in 2022, you might see this as a buying opportunity. But, of course, you'll want to be a bit cautious, as raging inflation, soaring interest rates and a potential...
Porsche poses governance dilemma for investors weighing IPO
LONDON/MILAN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Porsche's leadership set-up and the limited influence for stock market investors after its IPO are prompting some fund managers - particularly those focussed on governance issues - to think twice about whether to invest in the listing.
