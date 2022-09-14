ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esg#Investment Decisions#Retail Investors#Business Industry#Linus Business#Investable World
tipranks.com

JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) Pinto Warns of Massive Fee Decline

JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) President and COO Daniel Pinto expects the financial behemoth’s third quarter investment banking fees to decline by 45% to 50% from a year ago. It’s trading vertical, on the other hand, is set to record ~5% gains for the quarter. Further, Pinto also expects JPM’s...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Money

Why the Recent Stock Market Plunge May Bring 'Buying Opportunities for Patient Investors'

Stocks endured their worst day since June 2020 this week. But here's the good news: Big-one day drops in the market are often followed by above average returns. The S&P 500 ended Tuesday down 4.3% while the the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.9% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.2%. The plunge came after a higher-than-expected inflation report, which had investors worried that the Federal Reserve may not be able to slow or decrease the size of its interest rate hikes soon.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash Into Growing Wealth

Amazon's strengths should help it bounce back from near-term headwinds. Berkshire Hathaway has a fantastic management team and offers diversified exposure. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for nearly six decades. The bear market has provided an ideal entry point into five top-notch Buffett stocks that you'll never have to sell. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

Amid a tumultuous year for Wall Street, stock-split euphoria has taken over. One Wall Street analyst believes this industry leader may lose most of its value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

Goldman Sachs Says Beware of Dangerous Fall Market Volatility: 7 Safe Conviction List Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

September is the worst month of the year for stocks, but the real scary month this year could be October, and not just because of the potential for a spooky Halloween. With third-quarter earnings on deck, typical seasonal worries and what most likely will be another 75-basis-point increase in the federal funds rate, the analysts at Goldman Sachs are urging investors to avoid investing in the indexes and focus on single stocks for alpha generation.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Hedge Funds' 21 Top Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

Hedge funds as a group have a poor long-term track record, but there's still something irresistible about knowing what the putative smart money has been up to. Besides, you've got to give them credit where credit is due. Hedge funds as a group might not be generating positive returns in 2022, but hey, at least they're beating the broader market.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Private credit is so hot right now, the execs at SALT were raving about it. BlackRock and Owl Rock are taking advantage of banks' pain to win more of this booming part of Wall Street.

Private credit is so hot, it was the talk of this week's SALT hedge fund conference. Private credit is a pocket of the lending market that has grown to about $1.25 trillion in assets, according to Preqin data. Private-credit funds lend — typically to leveraged companies — for myriad reasons,...
MARKETS
Reuters

U.S. equity funds suffer outflows for a fourth week

Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds recorded net outflows for a fourth straight week in the week to Sept. 14 as a higher-than-expected reading of U.S. inflation raised bets the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively hike interest rates. read more.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Goldman Sachs Employees Brace for a Round of Layoffs

Goldman Sachs is anticipating a round of layoffs, possibly within the next week, sources told The New York Times. Annual layoffs aren’t uncommon at the banking giant, although the firm paused that tradition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. How many Goldman Sachs layoffs are planned in 2022?. Article continues...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Morningstar Lists Most Undervalued of Best Stocks

Research looks for stocks of companies with significant and growing competitive advantages. With the S&P 500 having dropped 19% so far in 2022, you might see this as a buying opportunity. But, of course, you’ll want to be a bit cautious, as raging inflation, soaring interest rates and a potential...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy