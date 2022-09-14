Read full article on original website
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Eleanor Witty
Peacefully Sept. 14, 2022 at age 95. She was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Grace Goodell Witty and her twin sister, Ellen Pisher. Survived by her devoted caregiver, Joseph Petricone; nieces and nephews, Kathleen (Royal) Stellrecht, Jeffrey (Joan), Steven, David and Gary Pisher; several cousins; and many friends. Friends...
Cherie J. Hussey
Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at age 76. Predeceased by her parents, John and Vera White; and brother, John (Barbara) White. Survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert; children, Rebecca (Richard Magee), Stephen (Anne), Elizabeth Southern, Mark (Alyson Huff), Deborah (Jeromy) Tompkins, Lydia (David) Jones and Matthew (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Cormac, Olivia, Bowen, Hannah, Micah, Ingrid, Margaret and Naomi; sister, Linda (Bill) Gordon; brother and sister-in-law, David Hussey and Donna Dornon; several nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Susan White Lowenguth
Sunrise – October 24, 1952, Sunset – September 12, 2022, age 69, after a courageous battle with diabetes, kidney disease, and cancer. Predeceased by her parents, Donald and Joan White; her son, Joseph O’Connell; her mother-in-law, Barbara Lowenguth and her brother-in-law, Tim Kelly. Survived by her loving and devoted husband, Steven, and their beloved dog Mirabelle. Also survived by her brother, Tom White; her sisters, Pam (Bob) Dolan, Mary Kelly, Trisha (Joe) Valenti, and Gwen (Ray) Nania; her father-in-law, Robert Lowenguth; her sisters-in-law, Karen Anne Lowenguth (Dale Robinson), Sandy Lowenguth; her brother-in-law, John (Michelle) Lowenguth; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephew.
Brockport Firefighters host 21st annual September 11 Vigil
Flags were flown, patriotic music played, alarm bells rang, and people sang along as Brockport Firefighters gathered with other first responders, local military groups, and the community to commemorate the anniversary of those unprecedented attacks on American soil 21 years ago. Firefighters, Law Enforcement Officers, EMTs and Paramedics come from...
Rochester Honor Flight greeted by Harvey C. Noone American Legion Post #954
On September 11, while remembering the horrific events of the terrorist attack on America, the Harvey C. Noone Legion Family were also able to welcome back veterans to the Rochester International Airport after a whirlwind Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C. Participants said it seemed just right to welcome these unsung heroes who participated in defending our country and values while also remembering those who were killed and injured on that day 21 years ago.
Hilton HS principal named to RBJ’s Forty Under 40
Jeffrey M. Green, Ed.D., Hilton High School principal, has been named to Rochester Business Journal’s Forty Under 40. The Forty Under 40 awards recognize Rochester’s leaders who are younger than 40 years old based on their professional accomplishments, community service, and a commitment to inspiring change. They are selected by an outside panel of judges, including previous honorees and business leaders.
Acts of Sewing Kindness September 20
Rochester Chapter of the American Sewing Guild is sponsoring Acts of Sewing Kindness on September 20, 4:30 to 7 p.m., at the Seymour Library. Baby items created for Acts of Sewing Kindness are on display in the Seymour Library display case. Projects for “Mothers in Need of Others” (MINO) will be in kits for baby bibs, hats, and burp clothes. Patterns are available at the library for people to copy. Those planning to attend are asked to bring sewing savvy, sewing machines, and tools to this event. A few sewing machines will be available. Contact Lorraine D’Angelo at ladylore20@yahoo.com with any questions. For more information on the Rochester Chapter of the American Sewing Guild visit http://www.asgrochester-ny.org or facebook.com ASG-Rochester NY.
Love Week reaches into the Greece community and beyond
Lakeshore Community Church celebrated its sixth annual Love Week initiative. Love Week first began in 2017 when the church dedicated a week in the summer to invite the entire church to put their faith into action. To be the hands and feet of Christ, the church collectively sends teams of...
Nominations sought for 2023 ATHENA International Awards
Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and its Women’s Council affiliate have issued a call for nominations for the 2023 ATHENA International Awards through October 6. Greater Rochester Chamber and the Women’s Council plan to present the awards, which recognize and empower women in business, at the 37th annual Greater Rochester ATHENA International Awards celebration on February 2, 2023.
Brockport Lions install new member
The Brockport Lions Club installed its newest member on September 7. Pictured are (l-r) PDG Chuck Switzer doing the installation, new member Jeff Weller, and sponsor, Club President Jim Detar. Jeff is the 76th member in the Brockport Lions Club. Provided information and photo.
Hilton’s Jeanne Hebert named 2022 School-Related Professional of the Year
Jeanne Hebert, teacher aide at Village Elementary School in Hilton, was named School-Related Professional (SRP) of the Year at the staff convocation at Hilton High School on September 6. Hebert has been employed in the Hilton School District since 2006. She is described as someone who comes to work every...
Brockport Lions grateful for “car people”
The Brockport Lions are grateful for the support of all the “car people” that have attended their cruise-ins over the summer months. Pictured are some of those in attendance at their last event of the season on September 9. Provided photo.
Clarkson Historical Society to host presentation on cobblestone
The Clarkson Historical Society will host a presentation by Tim McDonnell on Wednesday, October 5, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Clarkson Academy, 8339 West Ridge Road. The topic for this presentation will focus on cobblestone. McDonnell is a long-time member of Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at RIT, and the...
CNB announces retirement of Steve Martin and hiring of Ginny Ryan
After more than 44 years as a member of the Canandaigua National Bank & Trust (CNB) family, effective December 31, 2022, Steve Martin will be retiring from his position as Senior Vice President, Community Affairs Director. Steve has had a long career at CNB, including leading its Human Resource efforts; managing Marketing, Advertising, and Public Relations; supporting its Community Reinvestment efforts; and most recently leading its Community Affairs initiatives.
Roberts Wesleyan College becomes Roberts Wesleyan University
On September 13, President Deana L. Porterfield announced the college’s transition to Roberts Wesleyan University, effective immediately. The new institutional name, which was endorsed by the New York State Board of Regents following a successful petition to elevate the college to university status, signifies the culmination of decades of strategic program development and reflects the vision of the future of the institution.
CCSI celebrates 30 years of supporting innovation in community programs and services
For three decades, locally-based nonprofit, Coordinated Care Services, Inc. (CCSI), has partnered with local government and community organizations to address increasingly complex and urgent mental health and addiction needs, which are only exacerbated by the trauma associated with poverty, and systemic and structural racism. Starting in 1992 with a team of six staff members dedicated to supporting the Monroe County Office of Mental Health, who continues to be an important partner, CCSI has grown to a workforce of more than 400 staff supporting innovative programs and services in Rochester and across Upstate New York. And while it has grown, the organization has stayed grounded in its mission, which is to help organizations that help others – improving lives and strengthening communities.
Greater Rochester Teen Book Fest at Frontier Field September 24
Greater Rochester Teen Book Fest (TBF) will make its in-person return this month with a new venue and lineup of authors, panels and events. This year’s event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, at Frontier Field, 1 Morrie Silver Way, Rochester. Gates will open at 9 a.m.
Hilton CSD celebrates Alumni & Athletic Hall of Fame Induction October 6
Hilton Central School District (HCSD) will be inducting five alumni into the Alumni Hall of Fame on Thursday, October 6. The inductees are: Lisa Snape Avery ‘81; Maureen Short Biggers ‘70; Connie Cushing Lerea (In Memoriam) ‘73; Loraleigh Roller ‘99, and Maureen L. (Graybill) Werner, Esq. ‘83.
Spencerport CSD seeks volunteers for strategic planning
Spencerport Central School District has initiated a strategic planning process that started with a community ThoughtExchange earlier this summer. Several respondents shared their hopes and visions for the future of the district, and this information will be useful as the district looks to the next phase of the process. Families...
Hamlin Lions welcome newest member
Lion Patty Jo Groenendaal and PDG Greg Lund recently welcomed Sean Paul as the newest member of the Hamlin Lions Club.
