For three decades, locally-based nonprofit, Coordinated Care Services, Inc. (CCSI), has partnered with local government and community organizations to address increasingly complex and urgent mental health and addiction needs, which are only exacerbated by the trauma associated with poverty, and systemic and structural racism. Starting in 1992 with a team of six staff members dedicated to supporting the Monroe County Office of Mental Health, who continues to be an important partner, CCSI has grown to a workforce of more than 400 staff supporting innovative programs and services in Rochester and across Upstate New York. And while it has grown, the organization has stayed grounded in its mission, which is to help organizations that help others – improving lives and strengthening communities.

