ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucasville, OH

Valley shuts out Eagles, 35-0

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 3 days ago

LUCASVILLE — The Valley Indians evened their record to 2-2 with their second-straight win on Friday night — shutting out visiting Eastern 35-0 in Lucasville.

Both sides of the Indians’ team was dominant in the shutout win — as Valley outgained the Eagles 359-134 in total yards in the victory.

Valley took a 28-0 lead into the halftime locker-room, thanks to four first-half offensive touchdowns.

Senior Colt Buckle scored a touchdown from three yards out with 10:46 left in the first quarter, putting Valley in front 7-0 following his own-made PAT.

At the end of the first quarter, senior Hunter Edwards caught a 56-yard touchdown pass from George Arnett to put the Indians ahead by two touchdowns.

Freshman Gabe McNeil — who tied with Buckle as the Indians’ leading ballcarrier with 46 yards apiece— scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter that added to their offensive production.

Scoring rushes from 10 and two yards out helped put Valley ahead 28-0 going into the second half.

Freshman Aiden Waughtel caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Arnett with 7:45 left in the game, giving the Indians their final score of the contest — and a 35-0 lead.

Arnett completed 12-of-17 passes for 247 yards, with Waughtel making three receptions for 109.

Buckle carried a dozen times, caught four passes for 52 yards, and made all five of Valley’s extra-point kicks.

Senior Lakota Davis led Valley with 13 tackles in the home win.

Valley (2-2) will host Northwest in Lucasville in their annual week-five meeting — ahead of the start of Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

* * *

Eastern 0 0 0 0 —0

Valley 14 14 0 7 — 35

V — Colt Buckle, 3-yard run (Colt Buckle kick), 10:46, 1st (7-0 V)

V — Hunter Edwards, 56-yard pass from George Arnett (Colt Buckle kick), 2:56, 1st (14-0 V)

V — Gabe McNeil, 10-yard run (Colt Buckle kick), 7:35, 2nd (21-0 V)

V — Gabe McNeil, 2-yard run (Colt Buckle kick), 3:53, 2nd (28-0 V)

V— Aiden Waughtel, 32-yard pass from George Arnett (Colt Buckle), 7:45, 4th (35-0 V)

— — —

Individual Leaders

RUSHINGEastern: not available; Valley: Colt Buckle 12-46 TD, Gabe McNeil 7-46 2TD, George Arnett 9-13, Tyler Carver 2-2

PASSINGEastern: not available; Valley: George Arnett 12-17-0-247 2TD, Carson Powell 1-1-0-5

RECEIVINGEastern: not available; Valley:Colt Buckle 4-52, Aiden Waughtel 3-109 TD, Hunter Edwards 2-71 TD, Carson Powell 2-15, Tyler Johnson 1-5, Gabe McNeil 1-0

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Comments / 0

Related
Portsmouth Daily Times

Lady Pirates, Redwomen play to draw

PEDRO — The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates have been traveled to each part of the Southeast District during the first half of their 2022 schedule. In their first seven games, ‘Burg has played just one game on their home turf of Ed Miller Stadium. Thursday’s trip to face the...
WHEELERSBURG, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Minford girls tennis wins, soccer loses

MINFORD — The Minford Lady Falcons fell for the first time in eight total matches this season, but they were at least competitive against a team two divisions larger. That would be the Lancaster Golden Gales of Division I, which invaded the Falcons’ Nest on Thursday —and escaped with a 2-0 non-league shutout.
MINFORD, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Green wins wild shootout with Southern

FRANKLIN FURNACE —Apparently, the Green Bobcats can win football games by basketball-like scores as well. That’s because the Bobcats, as they scored all nine touchdowns via the run while amassing 600 yards of rushing offense, remained undefeated for the 2022 season following Friday night —escaping the visiting Southern Tornadoes’ touchdown tosses to the tune of a 65-52 triumph in a non-league tilt at Green High School.
GREEN, OH
WSAZ

Play of the Week | Jackson Ironmen

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - Let’s check out the Play of the Week for this Football Friday Night -- fourth quarter with Jackson trailing Wheelersburg 12-7. Jackson quarterback Jacob Winters completes the pass to running back Cade Wolford, who outruns the defense all the way to the endzone, giving the Ironmen their first lead of the night.
JACKSON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, OH
Lucasville, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Lucasville, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Pirates play points pickup

WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg Pirates, perhaps better than anybody in Southeastern Ohio football, play the computer points pickup games. With wins over equal-quality Division V clubs, or even Ohio’s higher divisions of IV or III, the Pirates are almost always at —or certainly near — the top of the regular Region 19 (or Region 20 in certain seasons) computer ratings.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
WSAZ

Marshall football offensive line coach resigns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Less than a week after an historic win at Notre Dame, Marshall University’s football team is without an offensive line coach. Athletic Director Christian Spears confirms Offensive Line Coach Eddy Morrissey has submitted his resignation and left the team for personal reasons. A statement from...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Milk jug tradition embraced at Wheelersburg

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - If you’re an observant viewer of Football Friday Night, you’ve likely caught on that fans in Wheelersburg always use milk jugs to make noise. “We just do it to be loud and annoying so they hear us over there,” sophomore Ethan Hochstetler said.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
WOWK 13 News

Road in Point Pleasant back open after semi crash

UPDATE (3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022): Mason County dispatchers say the road where the crash happened is now open. They say the crash is cleaned up and no injuries are being reported POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – One lane of Viand Street/Jefferson Boulevard in Point Pleasant is closed after a semi crashed this […]
POINT PLEASANT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Ohio#American Football#Eastern#Indians#Valley#Northwest
WSAZ

Truck turning over closes road

POINT PLEASANT W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck turning over on its side has closed a road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Mason County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on Viand Street near the GoMart just after 9 A.M. Friday. No one has been injured though one lane of the...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
sciotopost.com

FREE EVENT: Mountain Heritage Fall Festival in Ross County

ROSS – Are you looking for a good ole fun fest without the lights and carnival-type feel? You may want to pack the kids up and head down to Tar Hollow State Park tomorrow. Dressing up in an old-time Appalachian appearance is strongly encouraged. Starting on Friday Tar Hollow...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: 1 dead in Mason County 3-vehicle crash

UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022) – Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller has confirmed one person has died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 2 this afternoon. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders say “several” people in Mason County were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash. According to Mason County 911 […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Accident in Mason County claims a life.

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — One person was killed and at least one hospitalized after a three car crash in Mason County Friday evening. f. Mason County Sheriff’s Deputies say it was a crash on Route 2 near Roosevelt Elementary just outside of Point Pleasant. The names of the...
MASON COUNTY, WV
10TV

Chillicothe man killed in Ross County crash

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was killed in a crash in Ross County on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:07 p.m. on Lick Run Road near the intersection of Dry Run Road in Springfield Township. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was traveling westbound...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Fully Engulfed Structure Fire Reported in Ross County

ROSS – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a full engulfed structure fire around 5:20 pm on Saturday in the area of 1300 Hartwood road in Ross County. According to early reports, an authority is on the scene that says that the building is fully engulfed and everyone is out of the building.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person airlifted following a serious crash near Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol along with fire and rescue personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash along route 159 near Kenworth in Chillicothe. According to initial reports, the crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. this evening. One person, officials said, suffered serious injuries and was transported by...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man killed in Ross County motorcycle crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Chillicothe man died on Thursday after he crashed his motorcycle. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was driving on Lick Run Road around 2 p.m. on Friday when his motorcycle veered off the left side of the road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The motorcycle then crashed into a tree. Responders […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
iheart.com

Hillsboro Woman Killed While Crossing Clinton County Highway.

A Hillsboro woman was killed while crossing a Clinton County highway. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol reports that 65-year-old M. Kathleen Reynolds of Wilmington was westbound in a 2015 Ford Edge on State Route 73 near State Route 380 in Chester Township, Clinton County, about 5:49 am Thursday, September 15th.
HILLSBORO, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
5K+
Followers
117
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy