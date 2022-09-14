Read full article on original website
High-ranking PSLPD officials under investigation for falsifying documents: Sheriff
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two high-ranking officials for the Port St. Lucie Police Department are under investigation by the Martin County Sheriff's Office for falsifying records on Thursday. Assistant Chief William Vega and Sergeant Robert Vega are on paid leave, pending the outcome of the investigation. The...
Sheriff's office searching for missing woman in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is on for a woman who's missing and believed to be in the Lake Worth area. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Brittany Hill was last seen at the Wawa gas station at 4950 Okeechobee Boulevard. Hill is described as...
Unlawful exposure: Man caught on neighbor's Ring camera told deputy he 'had to pee'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Security cameras are very common these days but one man near West Palm Beach caught his neighbor in a series of acts he wishes he hadn't seen. It happened off Forest Hill Boulevard on Sunday, Aug. 28. According to the arrest report, the...
Body found floating in canal in Martin County
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A body was found floating in a canal off of Sunshine Farms Way in Palm City on Thursday afternoon. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said crime scene detectives are working to retrieve the body, which will be taken to the medical examiner's office. The...
Sheriff provides details of deputy-involved shooting incident at Martin County school
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Today, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder provided details of an investigation into an incident involving a Martin County Deputy, who accidentally fired a shot inside the Treasure Coast Classical Academy, a charter school in Stuart, yesterday afternoon. Fortunately, nobody was injured. The sheriff says...
3 counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, 3 times in Palm Beach County this year
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman described as a "combative patient" was arrested in an emergency room, but not before punching a lieutenant from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to JFK South in Atlantis at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The deputy wrote...
Port St. Lucie man killed in major crash in Osceola County, 16 people injured
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Port St. Lucie were involved in a multivehicle crash in Osceola County on Wednesday morning, one was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. on State Road 60. Troopers said a box truck, a Dodge Ram pickup truck and bus transporting inmates from a Polk County facility to a work-release program in Okeechobee were all involved. During the time of the crash, visibility conditions were described a foggy and dark.
Injured pit-bull mix found, authorities seeking answers
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding those responsible for the suspected abuse of a pit-bull mix named Phoenix. Authorities say the three-year-old Phoenix was found injured near Blue Heron Boulevard and Central Industrial Drive on Monday, September 5. It...
96-year-old woman dead after crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly woman is dead after a crash in Delray Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Sidney Finander, 99, and Rae Finander, 96, were traveling on Jog Road when they turned onto Normandy Lane and were struck by another vehicle just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Man's death in Okeechobee under investigation as a homicide
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man's death in a canal in Okeechobee is now under investigation as a homicide. A boater first discovered the body of Alex Garland on Aug. 7. Investigators said his family reported him missing on Aug. 6, after he didn't come home the night before.
Duo arrested for stealing catalytic converters from College Hunks moving business
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are accused of stealing two catalytic converters from two moving trucks at a business in Delray Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Michael Trillo, 19, and Leandro Flores, 20, were arrested by the South Florida Task force after they stole two catalytic converters off of trucks belonging to the College Hunks moving company in Delray Beach.
Man found dead in truck behind Circle K gas station
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a man found dead in his truck behind a Circle K gas station on Lake Worth Road in Palm Springs on Wednesday morning. The Palm Springs Police Department said they responded to a call on...
Riviera Beach looks for new police chief following the resignation of previous one
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach is looking for a new Chief of Police. The City is poised for a new beginning and is steadfast in recruiting and attracting professionals who posses the intuitiveness, ethics, integrity, and passion to place the right decision above the popular decision."
Photos: Tractor trailer filled with manure overturns in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A tractor trailer overturned spilling its contents out on Jog road in West Palm Beach on Tuesday evening, sending a man to St. Mary's Medical Center. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the tractor trailer — filled with manure — overturned...
Lanes reopened after crash causes slowdowns on I-95
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Boca Raton blocked two lanes of I-95 South early Thursday morning. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred at exit 45 (SR-808/Glades Road) around 5:03 a.m. Two left lanes were blocked but have since reopened.
Lanes reopen on Turnpike after crash
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on Florida's Turnpike left shoulder blocked on Tuesday. The crash occurred just before Mile Marker 98 southbound just after 9 a.m. Traffic was backed up to exit 99 (Okeechobee Boulevard) but lanes have since reopened. No word yet on the conditions...
'Shocked and Confused': Vero Beach church scandal leaves locals speechless
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Vero Beach residents are on edge about the Holy Cross Catholic Church in wake of an alleged embezzlement scandal by staff members, as our Luli Ortiz first reported on Tuesday. Multiple locals shared similar sentiments today of shock and disbelief and the church has...
Woman accused of taking $1.5M from church in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A former parish administrator turned herself in after police say $1.5 million in donations were fraudulently deposited into a separate bank account for around five years. The Vero Beach Police Department said the Holy Cross Catholic Church at 500 Iris Lane in Vero Beach...
Tesla's autopilot feature at center of wrongful death lawsuit in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tesla's autopilot feature is at the center of a lawsuit that's going to trial in Palm Beach County this week. The lawsuit stems from a fatal crash just after 6 a.m. on State Road 7 in Delray Beach on March 1, 2019. The crash killed 50-year-old Jeremy Banner of Lake Worth Beach. He left behind a wife and three grown children.
Lanes cleared after crash causes delays on I-95 southbound
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Lanes have been reopened after a crash in Palm Beach County caused major delays on I-95. The crash occurred at Exit 60 (Hypoluxo Road) on I-95 southbound just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Four lanes were blocked while first responders responded to the...
