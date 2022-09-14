ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sacking of Treasury official ‘retrograde and worrying’, says ex-Whitehall chief

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b1Hy8_0hvbfjwa00

The sacking of the top Treasury official by Liz Truss’s Government has been condemned as “pretty disgraceful”, “retrograde and worrying” by a former head of the civil service.

Ex-Whitehall chief and independent crossbencher Lord Kerslake said Sir Tom Scholar’s dismissal marked a “problematic” shift towards ministers installing civil servants who agree with their views.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s move to oust Sir Tom on the first day of the new administration sparked a backlash in Whitehall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YSmt2_0hvbfjwa00
Kwasi Kwarteng (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Truss had previously railed against “Treasury orthodoxy”, with the sacking seen as a signal of her determination to change the direction of economic policy.

Lord Kerslake warned it would have a “chilling effect” on public confidence that ministers are receiving robust advice.

He told The Guardian: “What seems to have happened here is that they had a view about what they perceived was his approach to the policy side of things, and they decided they didn’t want to have that sort of robust advice on the issues.

It marks a new level of the growing trend of blaming the civil servants and dismissing them

“That is precisely what senior civil servants are there for. Even more than before, senior civil servants will be nervous about this and worry that robust advice is interpreted as political differences with their policies.

“It marks a new level of the growing trend of blaming the civil servants and dismissing them, and essentially saying they want a senior civil servant who aligns with our personal views.

“I think that is really problematic … I think there will be a chilling effect and the wider world will be less confident that decisions will be made on the basis of robust advice.”

The peer joined a growing chorus of anger over the sacking of Sir Tom, who worked in the civil service for three decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LcGMI_0hvbfjwa00
Lord Kerslake (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Archive)

Lord Wilson, who headed the service under Tony Blair, said in a letter to The Times: “To summarily dismiss a key top official, judged by most people to be outstanding, at this moment is destabilising.

“It is contrary to established practice and is bound to create ripples as consequential moves take place.”

Lord Wilson also described as “ill-judged” an intervention by former Treasury minister Lord Agnew, who on Tuesday defended the sacking, branding Sir Tom as the embodiment of “the malign influence of the Treasury orthodoxy”.

The ousting was also criticised by former cabinet secretaries Lord Butler and Lord O’Donnell.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Tom Scholar
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Tony Blair
newschain

Everything you need to know about the Queen’s state funeral

The Queen’s state funeral will take place on Monday September 19 following her death on Thursday September 8. Here is everything you need to know about the late monarch’s funeral. – The timings. The funeral service will begin at 11am in Westminster Abbey, where the doors will open...
U.K.
newschain

Fireball seen above UK was a meteor, experts say

A fireball seen shooting through the skies above parts of the UK was a meteor, experts have said. The UK Meteor Network said it had received almost 800 reports after the blazing orb was spotted in the night sky over Northern Ireland and Scotland on Wednesday. Scientists used video footage...
WORLD
newschain

King to lead siblings in poignant vigil over Queen’s coffin after Wales trip

The King is to visit Wales for the first time since ascending the throne before returning to London to hold a vigil at the Queen’s coffin with his brothers and sister. Charles and the Queen Consort will travel to Cardiff on Friday for the next leg of a home nations tour following the Queen’s death, after trips to Northern Ireland and Scotland.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury#Uk#Liz Truss S Government
newschain

Mourners visiting London for Queen’s funeral urged to stay for lunch

Mourners travelling to London by train for the Queen’s funeral are being urged to stay for lunch to avoid overcrowding. There are fears that a “New Year’s Eve-type mass exodus” after the funeral cortege leaves Westminster will cause severe congestion at Tube and mainline stations, a rail industry source told the PA news agency.
U.K.
newschain

What will happen today following the death of the Queen?

Sunday marks D-Day +9, or D+9, in the plans marking the Queen’s death. Here is the timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours. Sunday marks the final full day of the lying in state and heads of state will continue to arrive for the funeral.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
newschain

Michael Smith beats Peter Wright at World Series of Darts Finals

Michael Smith got the better of world champion Peter Wright to book his place in the last eight of the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam, where top seed Dimitri van den Bergh crashed out. ‘Bully Boy’ Smith – runner-up to Wright at Alexandra Palace in January – averaged...
SPORTS
newschain

Anne greets crowds as she views floral tributes to Queen in Glasgow

Crowds welcomed the Princess Royal as she arrived in Glasgow to meet representatives of organisations which the Queen was patron of. Princess Anne, accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, visited the City Chambers on Thursday afternoon. Arriving to applause and the sound of bagpipes, Anne, the Queen’s...
U.K.
newschain

What the new King will be doing in days before Queen's funeral

The King will have a busy few days ahead of his mother’s funeral including a trip to Wales and hosting a state event at Buckingham Palace. On Friday, Charles and the Queen Consort will travel to Wales by helicopter where they will attend a service of prayer and reflection at Llandaff Cathedral.
POLITICS
newschain

Queen’s children surround her coffin in sombre vigil

The King and his siblings have stood in silent contemplation as they guarded their mother’s coffin in Westminster Hall. The Queen’s children – Charles, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – took part in the vigil on Friday as a steady stream of mourners filed past to pay their final respects.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
156K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy